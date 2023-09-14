CIO Brett Lansing’s five-point approach to building followership

Your strategy\u2019s only as strong as it is implemented well. And you can implement it well only to the extent that your followership is strong.\n\nYour followership is the most potent circle of your professional network, and it, perhaps more than anything else, empowers you to influence and implement, with or without authority.\n\nBrett Lansing, CIO of multibillion-dollar home healthcare provider AccentCare, has written the playbook on building followership. That expertise and his own followership has landed him a chief technical role several times and earned him Dallas CIO of the Year in 2022.\n\nHere, Lansing shares his five-point approach to building a followership. He explains how to apply it when you must influence without authority, and how it will continue to elevate you as a leader.\n\nRespect creativity wherever it comes from\n\nManagement does not hold a monopoly on ideas, though many leaders act as if it does. Great ideas can and should come from any level of the organization. Lansing recalls a time when he invited junior staff to critique a decision that he and his senior leaders had reached after much deliberation, one that would see a key capability outsourced. Not only did the junior team flag oversights; it put forth solutions that would address leadership\u2019s concerns while keeping the capability in house.\n\nYou stand to create a lot of value if you welcome ideas irrespective of their source. The hard part, however, is convincing your people that you do in fact welcome their ideas. This is especially true for junior employees, many of whom may have grown leery of promises that managers\u2019 doors are always open or that laborious idea submission processes are worth the time.\n\nLansing suggests a couple of strategies to get people sharing. The first and most important is this: Live up to your promise. If you say you\u2019re open to ideas but ignore them when they\u2019re offered, those doing the offering won\u2019t bother again. Solicit ideas repeatedly. And when they are given, make the time to evaluate them carefully and honestly, offering constructive feedback wherever you can.\n\nEstablish a quarterly ideas forum\n\nLansing also suggests creating a space for employees to pitch ideas or identify problems they want to solve \u2014 and do so in a way that ideas don\u2019t need to be fully developed or packaged in a PowerPoint. \u201cYou need to lower barriers to brainstorming and innovation,\u201d he says.\n\nThe true power of these forums is in their ability to create momentum, Lansing says. \u201cYou just get people to throw out ideas, then soon enough, everyone\u2019s building on them, talking about ROI and value-creation models and all this stuff,\u201d he adds. \u201cSuddenly, you have something on the roadmap you never expected.\u201d Lansing learned this not long after starting these meetings, about ten years ago at a previous employer, where the forums regularly drew 30 to 45 attendees.\n\nAt AccentCare, Lansing has extended the promise of these forums through what he calls \u201cHappiness Hours,\u201d a part of his perennial effort to minimize attrition. In these meetings, teams are encouraged to identify the activities or features of their work they most enjoy, or the enhancements to those activities and features that, if made, would most improve employees\u2019 work lives. \u201cDon\u2019t overlook the correlation between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction,\u201d he says.\n\nEmpower your team to lead\n\nOne of the best ways to empower your teams is to encourage them to \u201cfind opportunities in the chaos,\u201d Lansing says.\n\nBy \u201cchaos\u201d Lansing means something that is out of order \u2014 a process, department, tool, or the like \u2014 that if put in order presents an opportunity to build a competitive advantage. For example, reorienting your operating model around products or adopting an emerging technology such as AI. Don\u2019t let the chaos depress your teams, Lansing says. Let it exhilarate them.\n\nIt\u2019s also an opportunity for your teams to prove themselves. Chaos \u2014 and the pressure to quell it \u2014 forces teams to strip away what is nonessential: inconsequential tasks, silly arguments, and unsolicited destructive criticism. In this way, chaos can focus, align, and reinforce bonds of camaraderie if, rather than insulating your teams from the chaos, you let them embrace it.\n\nFocus your workforce on strategic imperatives\n\nFocus on key priorities can not only create business value but also boost employee morale. People crave purpose and mission \u2014 and to not feel as if everyone\u2019s pulling in different directions and thus going nowhere.\n\nTo help keep this focus, Lansing says it\u2019s vital to celebrate small wins \u2014 progress, not perfection. \u201cWe make the time to inspire and motivate our team,\u201d he explains, \u201crecognizing jobs well done every week. And this is especially important for your big initiatives. These may take years to finish. You can\u2019t wait until then to celebrate. You have to plan milestones worth celebrating.\u201d\n\nOf course, keeping focus assumes that you havea focus and know your priorities. If not, then this is the time to identify them.\n\nInsist on challenging the status quo\n\nThis principle draws on all the others. By encouraging your team to shake things up, you catalyze the flow of new ideas, challenge your teams to stand for something, and train their focus on what is important.\n\nBut this, too, is easier said than done. \u201cDon\u2019t fear it,\u201d Lansing says. \u201cBut come prepared.\u201d\n\nChallenging the status quo is difficult because it can get very personal and entail a lot of risk. If you need a reminder of this, maybe re-watch Moneyball. How Billy Beane transformed baseball is now a part of that sport\u2019s lore. Forgotten, however, is how close he came to destroying his own team and career to do it.\n\nIT leaders who employ these principles do more than just build their followership, Lansing says. They also fill their \u201ctreasure chest\u201d with the attitudes, knowledge, and tact that gives you breadth as a leader, a key attribute to be acquired by any technical leader hoping to become a business leader.\n\nYet followership in and of itself should be a priority, he notes, recalling a lesson from his father.\n\n\u201c\u2018Brett,\u2019 he told me, \u2018it doesn\u2019t matter how much you know. If you can\u2019t get your team to follow your lead, you won\u2019t ever get the ball in the endzone.\u2019 The more I learn, the more I realize just how true that is,\u201d Lansing says.