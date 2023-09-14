CIO Brett Lansing’s five-point approach to building followership

Your strategy’s only as strong as it is implemented well. And you can implement it well only to the extent that your followership is strong.

Your followership is the most potent circle of your professional network, and it, perhaps more than anything else, empowers you to influence and implement, with or without authority.

Brett Lansing, CIO of multibillion-dollar home healthcare provider AccentCare, has written the playbook on building followership. That expertise and his own followership has landed him a chief technical role several times and earned him Dallas CIO of the Year in 2022.

Here, Lansing shares his five-point approach to building a followership. He explains how to apply it when you must influence without authority, and how it will continue to elevate you as a leader.

Respect creativity wherever it comes from

Management does not hold a monopoly on ideas, though many leaders act as if it does. Great ideas can and should come from any level of the organization. Lansing recalls a time when he invited junior staff to critique a decision that he and his senior leaders had reached after much deliberation, one that would see a key capability outsourced. Not only did the junior team flag oversights; it put forth solutions that would address leadership’s concerns while keeping the capability in house.

You stand to create a lot of value if you welcome ideas irrespective of their source. The hard part, however, is convincing your people that you do in fact welcome their ideas. This is especially true for junior employees, many of whom may have grown leery of promises that managers’ doors are always open or that laborious idea submission processes are worth the time.