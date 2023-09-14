The big speed bump on the road to GenAI

It seems that every event I moderate, regardless of the topic, will devolve into a discussion of generative AI and the excitement of intelligent systems.\u00a0 The enthusiasm for this innovative technology is irrepressible.\u00a0 Ideas fly around, grandiose plans are discussed, and everyone can\u2019t wait to get going.\u00a0 However, as the discussion moves back to more thoughtful interaction, it soon becomes clear that the \u201cHighway to AI\u201d has one very large speed bump in the road. \u00a0Almost without exception, none of the companies in attendance have a data foundation to support it.\u00a0\n\nAI apps without a solid, accurate, and complete data set aren\u2019t worth much.\n\nThe natural question is, why isn\u2019t the foundational data in place? There are many reasons for this. One attendee noted, \u201cBuilding a data foundation is expensive, and it\u2019s not sexy. Management doesn\u2019t get excited because it\u2019s kind of like plumbing.\u201d When CEOs get together, they don\u2019t brag about building a corporate data asset. And it\u2019s a bit invisible. It doesn\u2019t show up as a cool new feature on your website.\n\nAnother hurdle to building the data foundation is getting all the compliance, security and regulatory issues resolved. This isn\u2019t a trivial exercise. There are data locality issues, protection demands, and more. And if you are a global firm, the complexity grows exponentially. The strategic approach in some organizations is to anonymize everything that could be private or protected to get past the stipulations. However, total or widely used anonymization may make the data less or even non-useful for some AI applications. As one of my attendees noted, \u201cIf we anonymize everything, how do we improve John Doe\u2019s CX? That\u2019s our goal.\u201d\n\nAnd this doesn\u2019t even consider tasks such as merging databases, developing up with APIs to support the integration of transactional data, or myriad other potential issues.\u00a0\n\nSo, what to do?\n\nWith any trend that takes off so quickly and creates a life of its own, it is essential to get past the hype and excitement and go back to what we know that works. The attendees at these roundtable events, once the excitement dies down, have identified some key steps everyone should consider:\n\nI look forward to learning along with you as use cases develop and organizations get realistic about what they can build. To see our latest event calendar of events featuring AI, including our virtual AI Leadership Summit on Oct. 11, click here.\n\nAaron Goldberg is a contributing editor to CIO and CSO events.