The ‘Great Retraining’: IT upskills for the future

Maggie Chavarin is no stranger to reinventing her career. She joined Synchrony more than a decade ago in a Merchants Services role that allowed her to be a work-from-home mom. When the timing was right, Chavarin honed her skills to do training and coaching work and eventually got her first taste of technology as a member of Synchrony’s intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) team, writing human responses to the text-based questions posed to chatbots.

During the pandemic, Chavarin began to build out the pedigree for a formal IT career path, getting multiple agile certifications and working toward a computer science degree. The latest piece in her reinvention story is Synchrony’s new Tech Apprenticeship for Artificial Intelligence, a full-time, 12-month program that balances on-the-job learning with instructor-led training, providing Chavarin with a pathway into one of the most coveted technology spaces despite her very nontraditional IT background.

“AI has been a huge topic in the technology world with ChatGPT, and I had some exposure through the IVA team so I was really interested in pursuing the AI apprenticeship,” Chavarin says. “Being able to look at an employee pool and build out someone’s expertise even if they don’t have the background helps bring diverse ideas and people to the table who can look at problems and find solutions.”

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

Maggie Chavarin, Synchrony Synchrony

Like Synchrony, companies are finding that offering robust IT training programs and unique reskilling opportunities have mutual benefits: Workers are afforded career advancement and reinvention opportunities while enterprises can organically develop much-needed technology skills in the face of an ongoing talent shortage. According to the 2023 State of the CIO, IT leaders are looking to shore up competencies in key areas such as cybersecurity (39%), application development (30%), data science/analytics (30%), and AI/machine learning (26%). Despite the pressing need, CIOs say it is difficult to find qualified experts, especially in advanced areas like AI/ML and cybersecurity, the survey found.

Large-scale shifts in working models, coupled with an increasing desire for greater work/life balance and higher-purpose work, have created a climate where training and career advancement opportunities are seen as a draw for employees, especially among those who may have checked out during the pandemic-inspired “Great Resignation.” A Pew Research Center survey identified lack of opportunity for advancement as one of the top reasons Americans quit their jobs in 2021; of those who quit and took positions elsewhere, 53% say they now have more opportunities for advancement, 53% are reporting an easier time balancing work and family obligations, and half say they have greater flexibility in their working hours.

“It’s a win-win when you can get the long-term vision and growth of a company tied to individual career and professional development,” says Mark Yunger, vice president, head of IT at Servier Pharmaceuticals. “From an individual’s perspective, it keeps careers interesting and helps people grow with the organization. From a company standpoint, you minimize turnover and search and recruiting costs.”