Verizon accelerates 5G rollouts with automation platform

For consumers and enterprises alike, 5G offers the tantalizing promise of faster speeds, lower latency, and greater possibilities for unlocking the power of edge computing — but only if your devices can connect.

To that end, New York-based telecom giant Verizon has developed a platform for migrating millions of customers to its next-generation networks such as 5G, Cloud Connectivity, and Fixed Wireless Access — with minimal disruption.

“Telcos are typically very good at building new networks but where we have fallen short is replacing and migrating customers from the old network to the new networks and infrastructure,” says Sumit Singh, vice president of network systems, planning, and engineering at Verizon.

Since the platform, dubbed Network Alpha Factory, launched in December 2021, Verizon has migrated a high volume of consumers and businesses to 5G, Singh says. “The usage on the network is growing at a very fast pace.”

Network Alpha Factory’s job is to facilitate the seamless movement of all kinds of traffic from older, slower networks to newer, high-efficiency networks, he says, adding that the tool is compatible with all legacy Verizon networks and can be used to migrate to edge networks as well. Overall, Network Alpha Factory, which earned Verizon a 2023 US CIO 100 Award for IT innovation and leadership, promises to bring operational costs down for all customers, Singh says.

Facilitating 5G

Roughly 50 to 60 of Verizon’s IT staff built this Network Alpha Factory in less than a year, most notably to be prepared for Verizon’s nationwide 5G deployment, according to the company, which is now focusing attention on migrating enterprises to the Intelligent Edge Network (iEN), a multipurpose network that incorporates various services and enables customers to scale on demand.