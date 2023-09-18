Oracle updates Fusion Cloud suites to aid healthcare firms

Oracle has updated several applications within its various Fusion Cloud suites in order to align them toward supporting use cases for its healthcare enterprise customers.

These updates, which include changes to multiple applications within its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Supply Chain and manufacturing (SCM) Fusion Clouds, are expected to help healthcare enterprises unify operations and improve patient care, Oracle said.

In its Fusion Cloud HCM suite, targeted at healthcare enterprises, the company is introducing a new feature, dubbed Oracle Workforce Scheduling and Workforce Labor Optimization, which will connect healthcare enterprises’ data along with electronic health records (EHR) on a single cloud platform. This is designed to help enterprises, especially hospitals and large clinics, resolve issues around scheduling.

The new feature is an improved version of Oracle’s existing Scheduling feature inside HCM Cloud, according to Natalia Rachelson, Oracle’s group vice president for Fusion Applications.

“We needed we needed to add capabilities to the existing footprint in order to better serve healthcare firms,” Rachelson said. “We are also using AI via our dynamic scheduling tool to help healthcare firms on the fly.”

The AI can analyze any situation and schedule resources as available, such as situations wherein a licensed medical professional is needed for a medical procedure.