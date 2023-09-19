Oracle’s Fusion Cloud CX, ERP, and SCM get generative AI features

Just months after partnering with large language model-provider Cohere and unveiling its strategic plan for infusing generative AI features into its products, Oracle is making good on its promise at its annual CloudWorld conference this week in Las Vegas.\n\nNearly all of Oracle\u2019s Fusion Cloud suites \u2014 including Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) \u2014 are being updated with the company\u2019s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)generative AI service.\n\nGenerative AI across all products in Advertising and CX Cloud\n\nOracle is adding generative AI capabilities across all the products inside its Advertising and Customer Experience Cloud (Fusion Cloud CX), which comes with applications designed for advertising, marketing, sales, service, and customer experience processes and functions.\n\nA \u00a0generative AI assistant \u2014 dubbed Oracle Digital Assistant \u2014 can help customer service agents increase productivity by authoring responses to service requests, said Natalia Rachelson, vice president of Fusion Applications at Oracle.\n\nGenerative AI capabilities for service-related applications include assisted agent responses, assisted knowledge articles, search augmentation, customer engagement summaries, assisted guidance authoring, and field service recommendations.\n\n\u201cThe new generative AI capabilities use the history of the service interaction to draft an initial response that can be reviewed and edited before sending,\u201d Rachelson said.. \n\nThe Oracle Digital Assistant can also help create a case summary \u00a0and provide it as a knowledge article while servicing a customer in an emergency situation, the company said.\n\nInside service-oriented applications, the assistant can also provide access to quick answers to agents by integrating short-form responses to questions in search.\n\nFurther, the assistant can also help field service agents by providing access to instructional content while they are in the field or otherwise. This, according to Oracle, can reduce the time taken to solve an issue or help an enterprise troubleshoot issues remotely. (In April, Salesforce had released a similar capability for its service application.)\n\nIn addition, the Digital Assistant can be used to create service guides for agents, the company said, adding that the generative AI-powered assistant can use the relevant subject matter within a guide to help an administrator quickly define a consistent process for agents to follow when attempting to solve customer issues.\n\nOracle has also added a new field service asset monitoring tool within the service applications group in Fusion Cloud CX. The tool, is designed to improve field service technicians\u2019 access to critical service and repair information, including asset details, work-order history, asset notes, warranties, and subscriptions. \n\nAll the generative AI-powered capabilities within Fusion Cloud CX are expected to be made available within the next six months.\n\nOracle\u2019s Clinical Digital Assistant to help care providers, patients\n\nFor health care providers, Oracle is offering a version of its generative AI-powered assistant called Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant.\n\n\u201cThe multimodal voice and screen-based assistant participates in the appointment using generative AI to automate note taking and to propose context-aware next actions, such as ordering medication or scheduling labs and follow-up appointments,\u201d the company said, adding that this will enable physicians to give their full attention to patients while dramatically simplifying administrative tasks.\n\nThe Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant also responds to conversational voice commands from care providers, a company spokesperson said, giving the example of a provider asking for a patient\u2019s health records during an appointment. This particular capability is expected to be rolled out in the next 12 months.\n\nIn addition, the assistant can be used by patients for self-service actions including scheduling an appointment, paying a bill, and garnering knowledge about a medical procedure.\n\nGuided Campaigns for marketing teams in Fusion CX Cloud\n\nMarketing applications inside Fusion CX Cloud have been updated to provide a new capability called Guided Campaigns, which will provide a step-by-step process to launch personalized, brand-approved campaigns that automatically qualify leads and deliver them directly to sellers as conversion-ready opportunities, the company said.\n\nGuided Campaigns use common marketing techniques, such as targeted account selling, to nurture leads and promote events.\n\nFor sales applications, the company is offering an AI-based account linking capability that automatically detects and connects relevant account record in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP to provide sales teams with actionable insights.\n\nSellers can also take advantage of the Assistant\u2019s sales orchestration features, which can generate recommendations for complex sales scenarios, the company said. .\n\nGenerative AI-powered Oracle Celebrate added to Fusion Cloud HCM\n\nIn an effort to help enterprises augment their employee retention strategies, Oracle is adding a new application, dubbed Oracle Celebrate, as part of its ME employee experience suite, which comes as part of Fusion Cloud HCM. \n\nOracle Celebrate comes with a generative AI assistant designed to enable employees to strengthen peer-to-peer recognition by recommending improvements to the ideas they submit, the company said.\n\nOther capabilities of Oracle Celebrate include event-based awards based on nominations, points redemption, a dashboard for recognition insights, and employee engagement data. \n\nThe new Celebrate application is expected to be rolled out within the next six months, the company said.\n\nOther updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud suites include changes to Oracle\u2019s Fusion Analytics Warehouse.\n\nA new analytics platform, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Platform, comes with data models, prescriptive AI and machine learning models, and the capability to build intelligent applications that \u201cgo beyond insights and recommend intelligent actions that improve business outcomes," the company said, adding that this feature is expected to be rolled out in the next calendar year.\n\nOracle did not immediately provide details on pricing for the new features and applications.