Oracle’s Fusion Cloud CX, ERP, and SCM get generative AI features

Just months after partnering with large language model-provider Cohere and unveiling its strategic plan for infusing generative AI features into its products, Oracle is making good on its promise at its annual CloudWorld conference this week in Las Vegas.

Nearly all of Oracle’s Fusion Cloud suites — including Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) — are being updated with the company’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)generative AI service.

Generative AI across all products in Advertising and CX Cloud

Oracle is adding generative AI capabilities across all the products inside its Advertising and Customer Experience Cloud (Fusion Cloud CX), which comes with applications designed for advertising, marketing, sales, service, and customer experience processes and functions.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

A generative AI assistant — dubbed Oracle Digital Assistant — can help customer service agents increase productivity by authoring responses to service requests, said Natalia Rachelson, vice president of Fusion Applications at Oracle.

Generative AI capabilities for service-related applications include assisted agent responses, assisted knowledge articles, search augmentation, customer engagement summaries, assisted guidance authoring, and field service recommendations.

“The new generative AI capabilities use the history of the service interaction to draft an initial response that can be reviewed and edited before sending,” Rachelson said..