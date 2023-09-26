8 questions CIOs should ask to prime their business for gen AI

Companies are now recognizing the work ahead of them to get their data, people, and processes ready to capitalize on gen AI\u2019s potential. In fact, insights from a recent Accenture survey found that nearly all (99%) executives said they plan to amplify their investments in the technology. So leaders will need to radically re-think how work gets done. And CIOs\u2014given their cross-functional view of business processes coupled with an intimate understanding of how technology can be leveraged to reinvent operations and deliver value\u2014are especially well-positioned to help their organizations become enterprise-ready for gen AI.\n\nYet leaders struggle to take the necessary next steps to get the technology off the ground. For instance, a recent report from Accenture Strategy found that 67% of senior tech leaders view a lack of tech-fluency among their peers as a major barrier to integrating technology into strategy development. Critical to getting this right is understanding and linking gen AI and innovation to enterprise success.\n\nIntegrating AI effectively into a business begins with setting clear objectives that define the business value and aligning the AI strategy with these overarching business goals. Many CIOs, already responsible for driving their company\u2019s digital agenda, have begun doing so with gen AI front and center, tapping AI solutions that deliver on the most critical elements of the strategy. They recognize that building a strong foundational architecture is an essential first step on their organization\u2019s journey to enterprise readiness\u2014and one that will position the business to scale gen AI with maximum efficiency and effectiveness, and foster successful adoption across the enterprise. In fact, 98% of global executives agree AI foundation models will play an important role in their organization\u2019s strategies in the next three to five years.\n\nSo, what can CIOs do now? In the process of designing our new AI Navigator for Enterprise\u2014a tool to help guide clients on their AI journeys\u2014we\u2019ve identified the following eight questions CIOs should ask themselves to pressure-test whether their enterprise is gen-AI ready: \n\nA new inflection point\n\nTechnology is paramount to achieving stronger growth, more agility, and greater resilience for every industry, with gen AI being the key differentiator. So much so that the technology is set to fundamentally transform work and life as we know it. Our research found that 40% of all working hours can be impacted by large language models (LLM). A closer look shows that in IT and technology roles specifically, 73% of total working hours can be transformed by gen AI, bringing to bear the importance of creating the right foundation for scaling gen AI securely, responsibly, cost-effectively, and in a way that delivers real business value.\n\nCIOs have a significant opportunity to step up and help their business navigate the complexities of today\u2019s rapidly transforming digital landscape. Using breakthrough advances in AI and a holistic approach to performance that looks across the entire enterprise, they can identify ways to make technology work for them in order to set new performance frontiers and redefine themselves and the industries in which they operate. \n\nIt all begins with enterprise readiness, and CIOs hold the key to unlocking value to create the organization for tomorrow.