ServiceNow boasts industry-first gen AI general availability with Vancouver release of Now

With the addition of Now Assist to the Vancouver release of its software platform, ServiceNow is embedding gen AI across the three major workflows it supports. Now Assist for IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, and HR Service Delivery add new text creation and summarization features and an interactive chatbot interface to help workers get to relevant information more quickly.

ServiceNow has developed its own domain-specific large language model, Now LLM, to assist with these enterprise workflows, although enterprises can also hook up the new assistants with other commercially available models, or even their own.

The Vancouver release of Now Platform also includes new automations and security tools.

A return to the command line?

Modern enterprise applications have moved away from legacy green-screens to browser-based interfaces that can be accessed from PCs, tablets, or phones. The text-based chatbot interface used in so many gen AI implementations, including ServiceNow’s, is in some respects a step back for usability, a return to the command line that so many hunt-and-peck typists were glad to leave behind.

“So we’re taking a dual-track approach,” said Amy Lokey, ServiceNow’s SVP of product experience. “There are in-app contextual abilities to access generative AI, and there’s the analysis panel on the right, and our users may choose one or the other.”

The contextual abilities enable users to click on a button in Now Platform’s web interface to perform actions such as summarizing a case to date in Now Assist for HRSD or an agent’s chat with a customer to update a case record in Now Assist for ITSM.