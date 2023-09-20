ITリーダーはビジネスの変革者の役割を担うべき

E&J \u30ac\u30ed\u30fb\u30ef\u30a4\u30ca\u30ea\u30fc\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ed\u30d0\u30fc\u30c8\u30fb\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6307\u793a\u51fa\u3057\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u5171\u6709\u3068\u71b1\u4e2d\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u306f\u55b6\u696d\u96fb\u8a71\u306b\u540c\u5e2d\u3057\u3001\u30ef\u30a4\u30f3\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u89b3\u5bdf\u3057\u3001\u55b6\u696d\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u8a08\u753b\u3084\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3068\u306e\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306b\u9854\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u306f\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u6539\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u80b2\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u8c61\u7259\u306e\u5854\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3060\u3081\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u5165\u529b\u3055\u308c\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u64cd\u4f5c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u884c\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5909\u9769\u8005\u306b\u306f\u306a\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u540c\u696d\u8005\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u3001\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u6c0f\u3082\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304cCIO\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u30022023\u5e74\u7248\u300cCIO\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e85%\u304cCIO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u898b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u3084\u8ca1\u52d9\u306a\u3069\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u76e3\u7763\u306b\u5c02\u5ff5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306b\u3001CIO\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u6a2a\u65ad\u7684\u306b\u3068\u3089\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3092\u92ed\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6a21\u7bc4\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3059\u308b\n\nE&J Gallo\u793e\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6a21\u7bc4\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u6307\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u4fe1\u983c\u3068\u4fe1\u7528\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3042\u308bServiceNow\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u7684\u306a\u5c55\u958b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u307f\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5f53\u521d\u3001IT \u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3068\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3053\u306e\u30ef\u30a4\u30f3\u88fd\u9020\u30fb\u8ca9\u58f2\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u3067\u306f\u30ca\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u5171\u6709\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30c4\u30fc\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u30dd\u30fc\u30bf\u30eb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u62e1\u5f35\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u5c55\u958b\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30fb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u6838\u5fc3\u3092\u7a81\u304f\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5f37\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3001\u30b3\u30a2\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u6c0f\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4eba\u4e8b\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u5411\u3051\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u65e9\u3044\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u6709\u7528\u6027\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3001\u55b6\u696d\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u8aac\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u30d0\u30ea\u30aa\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a6\u30b9\u30ab\u30ed\u30e9\u30a4\u30ca\u5dde\u306b\u3042\u308bE&J Gallo\u793e\u306e\u88fd\u9020\u65bd\u8a2d\u3067\u3082\u3001\u540c\u3058\u6226\u7565\u3067IT\u3068\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u9593\u306e\u6e9d\u3092\u57cb\u3081\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u79d8\u8a23\u306f\u3001\u5b58\u5728\u611f\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u88fd\u9020\u5de5\u5834\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u6570\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u30ea\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4ef2\u9593\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a00\u3046\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3067\u6a21\u7bc4\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u6c17\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\nPoC\u3092\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\n\n\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b3\u30e0\u30b9\u30b3\u30fc\u30d7\u793e\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30f4\u30a3\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30e9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30fb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u554f\u984c\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30d1\u30a4\u30ed\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u7684\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30ca\u30e9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u9020\u5de5\u5834\u3084\u88fd\u54c1\u306eR&D\u90e8\u9580\u306710\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u5b9f\u52d9\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u624b\u53d6\u308a\u8db3\u53d6\u308a\u6307\u5c0e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u304c\u6df7\u4e71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6642\u671f\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30e9\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u5546\u54c1\u4fa1\u683c\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u69cb\u9020\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3088\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u8ca9\u58f2\u8a08\u753b\u3084\u8abf\u9054\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u305d\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4e3b\u5c0e\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066IT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30c9\u30a2\u3092\u30ce\u30c3\u30af\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3088\u308a\u3082\u305a\u3063\u3068\u524d\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3001\u8cfc\u8cb7\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306ePoC\u3092\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u554f\u984c\u3068\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066PoC\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u9f13\u821e\u3057\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5909\u9769\u306f\u9aa8\u306e\u6298\u308c\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u898b\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u306b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6226\u8853\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\n\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u8abf\u6574\u3092\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30e9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30d0\u30ec\u30fc\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u793e\u306e\u526f\u793e\u9577\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30a4\u30b6\u30a4\u30a2\u30fb\u30ca\u30b5\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u9577\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306b\u643a\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002HBU\uff08\u6b74\u53f2\u7684\u9ed2\u4eba\u5927\u5b66\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30e9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u5dde\u7acb\u5927\u5b66\u30674\u5e74\u9593\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u305f\u30ca\u30b5\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f31\u306e\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u9078\u624b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u304b\u3089\u3001\u81ea\u5df1\u3092\u5f8b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u7d76\u3048\u305a\u5909\u5316\u3059\u308b\u767b\u9332\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306a\u632b\u6298\u306b\u8ca0\u3051\u305a\u306b\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3069\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7cbe\u795e\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u6642\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u9060\u9694\u533b\u7642\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306e\u9053\u6a19\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u306b\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u8efd\u5feb\u306a\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u4f53\u9a13\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u60a3\u8005\u3084\u4ecb\u8b77\u8005\u306e\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3067\u3001\u53cd\u767a\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5c0e\u5165\u306f\u591a\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ca\u30b5\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u53cd\u767a\u3057\u305f\u308a\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u3001\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4eba\u4e00\u500d\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u304b\u304b\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6700\u5f8c\u306e2\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5931\u6557\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306b\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u4fee\u6b63\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u5ea6\u80f8\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30a2\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u59a5\u5354\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3068\u3001\u8a66\u5408\u4e2d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u3060\u3051\u306e\u77e5\u6027\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ca\u30b5\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u901a\u308a\u300c\u8a66\u5408\u300d\u3067\u5927\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9060\u9694\u533b\u7642\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u306f\u7b2c2\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u3082\u52dd\u8ca0\u3057\u3001\u30ca\u30b5\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u3068\u30c7\u30e9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30ec\u30fc\u30fb\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9IT\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001HIMSS\uff08\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u5354\u4f1a\uff09\u306e2021\u5e74\u300cChangemaker in Health\u300d\u8cde\u3092\u53d7\u8cde\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3068\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30b3\u30fb\u30b5\u30f3\u30c1\u30a7\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u8005\u305f\u308bCIO\u306f\u3001\u6226\u7565\u3084\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30af\u30ea\u30a8\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u5bc6\u63a5\u306b\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5883\u754c\u7dda\u3092\u66d6\u6627\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u3044\u308b\u6642\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u533a\u5225\u304c\u3064\u304b\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u5354\u529b\u8005\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306b\u5165\u793e\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30f3\u30c1\u30a7\u30b9\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e1\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3057\u3001\u30ef\u30a4\u30e4\u30ec\u30b9\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u30bb\u30fc\u30eb\u30b9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u306b\u81f3\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u628a\u63e1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b5\u30f3\u30c1\u30a7\u30b9\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30bb\u30fc\u30eb\u30b9\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001IT\u306e\u5404\u5206\u91ce\u3092\u4ee3\u8868\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d50\u6210\u3057\u3001\u7d71\u5408\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5171\u6709\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u306e\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3082\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5b8c\u6210\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6210\u529f\u306e\u9375\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5168\u4f53\u50cf\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u306a\u305c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u9069\u5207\u3067\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u306a\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u55b6\u696d\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30e0\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30b5\u30f3\u30c1\u30a7\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u900f\u660e\u6027\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306bCEO\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u9813\u632b\u3057\u305d\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5225\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u601d\u3044\u51fa\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4eca\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u554f\u984c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3092\u50b7\u3064\u304d\u3084\u3059\u304f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u88cf\u3092\u8fd4\u305b\u3070\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3084\u5354\u529b\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\n\n\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3092\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u901a\u308a\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u69cb\u9020\u3092\u518d\u8003\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002\u30b3\u30e0\u30b9\u30b3\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30e9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e IT \u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u8a2d\u8a08\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3001\u540c\u3058\u4f1a\u8b70\u306b\u51fa\u5e2d\u3057\u3001\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5171\u901a\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u5171\u901a\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u7d50\u96c6\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5171\u901a\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u80b2\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\u300cIT\u306f\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u6765\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5171\u611f\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3001IT\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u4e00\u4f53\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u3001\u884c\u52d5\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5931\u6557\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5909\u5316\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3092\u62bc\u3057\u4ed8\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3002\u30de\u30a4\u30a2\u30df\u5927\u5b66\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u533b\u79d1\u5927\u5b66\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CIDO\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30a4\u30d3\u30c3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u535a\u58eb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u50be\u5411\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u521d\u671f\u306b\u3001\u30ea\u30c6\u30fc\u30eb\u9280\u884c\u306e\u878d\u8cc7\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306e\u627f\u8a8d\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u9663\u982d\u6307\u63ee\u3092\u57f7\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u6570\u30ab\u6708\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308b\u30d2\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u60c5\u5831\u53ce\u96c6\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u672c\u683c\u7684\u306a\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u884c\u3046\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u6574\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u3001\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u7e2e\u5c0f\u7248\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3066\u8a8d\u77e5\u5ea6\u3068\u727d\u5f15\u529b\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3078\u306e\u652f\u6301\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306b\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306eIT\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u9700\u8981\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5168\u901f\u529b\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u30a4\u30a8\u30b9\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u6210\u529f\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30c6\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5909\u9769\u306f\u4e00\u4eba\u3067\u884c\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002CIO\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u3057\u3066\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u4eba\u4e8b\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u69cb\u9020\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u8a13\u7df4\u3057\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u6574\u3048\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u6b21\u7b2c\u3060\u3068\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30b8\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30c0\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u3068\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001CIO\u306f\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u5186\u6ed1\u306b\u9032\u3081\u3001\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u56de\u907f\u3057\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u3001\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u3001\u5b9f\u88c5\u306e\u5168\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u3044\u305f\u304c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u7ba1\u8f44\u306e\u4e89\u3044\u3092\u9632\u3050\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3082CIO\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u8ab0\u304c\u4f55\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u306e\u304b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3067\u306f\u5909\u9769\u8005\u306b\u306a\u308c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3002\u300d