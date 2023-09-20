Africa

ITリーダーはビジネスの変革者の役割を担うべき
ITリーダーはビジネスの変革者の役割を担うべき

特集
Sep 20, 2023
IT指導者

IT リーダーは、ビジネス洞察力、強固なコミュニケーションスキル、そして日々のワークフローへの集中を融合させることで、チェンジマネジメントを成功に導いています。

handshake, acquisition, happy, M&A, merger
クレジットShutterstock

E&J ガロ・ワイナリーのCIOであるロバート・バリオス氏は、指示出しではなく、経験の共有と熱中を適切に組み合わせることで、変革プロジェクトをリードしています。

バリオスは営業電話に同席し、ワインメーカーを観察し、営業・オペレーション計画やサプライチェーングループとのミーティングに定期的に顔を出しています。彼の努力は、ワークフローを学び、信頼関係を築き、組織改革を推進するための人間関係を育むために不可欠です。「象牙の塔のようなアーキテクトではだめです。システムがどのように使われ、データがどのようにシステムに入力され、意思決定を行うためにどのように操作されるかを本当に理解しなければなりません。それを積極的に行わなければ、変革者にはなれません」。

多くの同業者と同様、バリオス氏も、チェンジマネジメントのリーダーシップがCIOのアジェンダの要であると考えるようになっています。2023年版「CIOの現状」調査によると、ITリーダーの85%がCIOの役割をチェンジメーカーとして見るようになっています。ほとんどのエグゼクティブは、サプライチェーンや財務など、特定の分野の監督に専念しています。これとは対照的に、CIOはビジネスプロセスを横断的にとらえることができるユニークな立場にあり、テクノロジーを活用してどのように業務を変革できるかを鋭く理解しています。

模範としてリードする

E&J Gallo社のバリオス氏は、模範を示し、ビジネスに集中することで、デジタル・ビジネスの変革を指揮するために必要な信頼と信用を構築しています。デジタルワークフローを管理するクラウドベースのプラットフォームであるServiceNowの段階的な展開を考えてみましょう。このプラットフォームは当初、IT サービスとサポートを促進するためにこのワイン製造・販売会社によって導入されましたが、現在ではナレッジの収集と共有、およびエンドツーエンドのワークフローを自動化するためのエンタープライズコンテンツポータルとして拡張されています。

この企業規模の展開の原動力となったのは、効果的なチェンジ・マネジメントの核心を突くパートナーシップの経験によって強化された、コア・ビジネス・プロセスを理解に対するバリオスのコミットメントでした。IT部門におけるロールアウトが成功した後、バリオス氏とチームは、新しいワークフローを必要としていた人事部門に目を向けました。この早い段階での成功は、システムの有用性をアピールし、営業組織を説得するのに役立ちました。現在バリオス氏は、サウスカロライナ州にあるE&J Gallo社の製造施設でも、同じ戦略でITとオペレーションの間の溝を埋め、変革を推進しようとしています。

「その秘訣は、存在感を示し、パートナーであることです。この製造工場がプログラムを開始したとき、数日間のリトリートが行われました。これは、自分の時間を投資することであり、チームにビジネスの仲間になるように言うだけではありません。自分自身で模範を示して、自分自身が気にかけていることを示さなければなりません。」

PoCを積極的に

ネットワーク・インフラ製品のメーカーであるコムスコープ社のシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼CIOであるプラヴィーン・ジョナラ氏は、効果的なチェンジ・マネジメントは、特定のビジネス問題に特化したパイロット・プロジェクトを実施し、組織的な変革のメリットを明確にすることで可能になると述べています。ジョンナラ氏は、製造工場や製品のR&D部門で10年以上の実務経験を積んだことで、手取り足取り指導されることなく、ビジネスの重要なペインポイントを予測できるようになりました。

たとえば、コロナの影響でサプライチェーンが混乱していた時期、ジョナラと彼のチームは、商品価格の高騰に伴うコスト構造の変化に対応するための意思決定を行うためにビジネスによりよい方向性が必要であることを理解していました。彼らは、販売計画や調達チームがその必要性を認識したり、データ主導のソリューションを求めてIT部門のドアをノックしたりするよりもずっと前に、コストを予測し、購買パターンを最適化するための予測モデリングとダッシュボード・ツールのPoCを積極的に実施しました。

「私たちは、ビジネス・リーダーや専門家と一緒に仕事をし、私たちが見ている問題と、私たちがすべきことを伝えました。この時代には、ビジネスサイドに対してPoCを示し、彼らを鼓舞しない限りうまくいきません。変革は骨の折れるプロセスですが、人々に経済的価値を見せることができれば、それがビジネスサイドにアプローチする際の重要な戦術になります」

正しい調整をする

デラウェアバレーコミュニティヘルス社の副社長兼CIOであるアイザイア・ナサニエル氏は、アスリートとしての長年の経験を活かし、デジタルビジネスの変革に携わっています。HBU（歴史的黒人大学）であるデラウェア州立大学で4年間ポイントガードを務めたナサニエル氏は、ディビジョン1のバスケットボール選手としてのキャリアから、自己を律すること、絶えず変化する登録メンバーの中でチームプレーヤーであること、一時的な挫折に負けずに目標を達成することなどを学んだとのこと。

その精神は、パンデミック時に重要だった遠隔医療アプリを開発する際の道標となりました。最初のリリースはうまくいきましたが、アプリにはもっと軽快なユーザー体験が必要だというフィードバックに加え、特定のワークフローに関する患者や介護者のフラストレーションが原因で、反発があり、導入は多くありませんでした。ナサニエルと彼のチームは、反発したり感情的になったりする代わりに、懸念事項を解決するために人一倍仕事に取りかかりました。

「最後の2ショットを失敗してしまった時に、ゲームを修正するためにはどうすればいいのかと言える度胸が必要です。アスリートには、妥協する能力と、試合中の瞬間に変化を起こすだけの知性が必要なのです。」

ナサニエルと彼のチームは、その通り「試合」で大成功を収めました。遠隔医療アプリは第2ラウンドでも勝負し、ナサニエルとデラウェア・バレー・コミュニティ・ヘルスIT組織は、HIMSS（ヘルスケア情報管理システム協会）の2021年「Changemaker in Health」賞を受賞したのです。

部門を超えたコラボレーション

組織の変革を促進するために、リーダーには強力なコミュニケーションスキルとコラボレーション能力が求められます。

クアルコムのシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼CIOであるシスコ・サンチェス氏は、変革者たるCIOは、戦略やビジョンをどのように伝えるかについてクリエイティブになる必要があると述べています。

また、ビジネス・ステークホルダーと密接に連携し、その境界線を曖昧にする必要もあります。「ビジネス・パートナーと一緒にいる時に、彼らの役割と自分の役割の区別がつかなくなるほど、素晴らしい協力者でなければなりません。」

クアルコムに入社したサンチェスの主なミッションの1つは、サイロ化したシステムを近代化し、ワイヤレステクノロジー企業が顧客のプロフィールからセールスジャーニーに至るまで、顧客をよりよく把握できるようにすることでした。サンチェスはすぐに、マーケティング、セールス、エンジニアリング、ITの各分野を代表するチームを結成し、統合グループとして協力するための共有ミッションとアジャイルフレームワークを確立しました。この努力の結果、製品ライフサイクルのどこにいてもユーザーを追跡できるエンタープライズ・データ・プラットフォームが完成しました。

「成功の鍵は、ミッションの全体像を把握し、自分たちが何をしているのか、なぜそれをするのかについて、すべての人に適切でクリーンな視点を提供することでした。営業ツールではなく、クアルコムのツールを作るべきだったのです」。

サンチェス氏は彼のキャリアの中で大規模な変革プロジェクトが透明性の欠如のためにCEOによって頓挫しそうになった別の経験を思い出します。「今、私はスケジュールや問題について非常にオープンです。それはあなたを傷つきやすくしますが、裏を返せば、優れたビジネス・パートナーや協力者として見てもらえるということです。」

チェンジマネジメントのベストプラクティス

チェンジマネジメントの専門家たちによるさらにいくつかのアドバイスを以下の通り。

組織構造を再考すること。コムスコープのジョナラ氏は、同社の IT 組織を設計して、チームメンバーがビジネスに直接組み込まれるようにし、同じ会議に出席し、ペインポイントについて共通の理解を持ち、共通の目標に向かって結集するようにしました。こうすることで、共通のコミットメントが育まれるだけでなく、「このグループは一緒にやっているんだ」「ITは助けに来てくれるんだ」という共感が生まれると言います。

「CIOとチームが、ITをビジネスと一体化させるために話し合い、行動しなければ、失敗します。」

変化のための変化を押し付けないこと。マイアミ大学ヘルスシステムおよびミラー医科大学の最高情報・デジタル責任者（CIDO）であるデイビッド・レイス博士によると、顧客の変化に対する傾向を理解することは非常に重要です。レイス氏は、キャリアの初期に、リテール銀行の融資担当者の承認プロセスを自動化するプロジェクトの陣頭指揮を執りました。しかし、数カ月にわたるヒアリングと情報収集の後、チームはステークホルダーが本格的な自動化を行う準備が整っていないと判断し、ソリューションの縮小版を導入して認知度と牽引力を高め、ツールへの支持が高まるにつれて機能を追加しました。

これとは対照的に、現在のIT組織は自動化とビジネスプロセスの変更に対する需要に追いつくために全速力で走っているとレイス氏は言います。「全員にイエスと言わせないといけないので、成功のクライテリアをすべての利害関係者に理解してもらう必要があります。」

変革は一人で行うものではありません。CIOは現在、組織の変革を推進していますが、それはビジネスとのパートナーシップとして行う必要があります。CIOは、重要な人事や組織構造を決定する権限を持っていません。それは、チームを訓練し、変化を受け入れる準備を整えるビジネスリーダー次第だと、レッドブリッジ・コンサルティングのダフィーは言います。ビジネスパートナーと協力して明確な責任と目標を設定することで、CIOはチェンジマネジメント業務を円滑に進め、対立を回避し、信頼を確立することができます。

「テクノロジー担当者は、最初から最後まで、実装の全責任を負いたがることがあります。しかし、管轄の争いを防ぐためにもCIOとビジネスリーダーは、誰が何に責任を持つのかを明確にする必要があります。自分ひとりでは変革者になれないのですから。」

Beth Stackpole is a veteran reporter who has covered the intersection of business and technology issues for more than 20 years.

