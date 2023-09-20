How Zero Trust can help align the CIO and CISO

The role of the CIO (Chief Information Officer) and CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) have become increasingly important in recent years as organizations place more emphasis on digital transformation and information security. While both positions are crucial in their own way, the top priorities for CIO and CISO can often differ. In this article, we will explore the top five priorities for CIOs and CISOs and how Zero Trust can help them align by addressing the challenges they face, including ransomware threats. Top 5 priorities for CIOs:

Digital Transformation: According to a survey by IDC, 63% of CIOs see digital transformation as their top priority, as organizations seek to modernize their operations and remain competitive. Cloud Computing: The move to cloud computing continues to gain momentum, with Gartner predicting that the worldwide cloud services market will reach $331.2 billion in 2022. Data Management: CIOs are focused on effectively managing and leveraging the massive amounts of data generated by digital businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML are rapidly gaining traction as a means of automating processes and improving decision-making. Cybersecurity: As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, CIOs must ensure that their organizations have the proper safeguards in place.

Top 5 priorities for CISOs:

Cybersecurity: Protecting the organization against cyber threats is the top priority for CISOs, with the number of reported data breaches rising year-on-year. Compliance: Ensuring compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a key concern for CISOs. Risk Management: CISOs must assess and manage the risks posed by new technologies and changing threat landscapes. Employee Awareness: Effective employee training and awareness is critical in ensuring that staff are not unwittingly exposing the organization to cyber risks. Incident Response: CISOs must have effective incident response plans in place to deal with security incidents as they occur.

How Zero Trust can help

Zero Trust is a security framework that assumes that all users, devices, and services are untrusted. This approach helps align the priorities of CIOs and CISOs by taking a more proactive approach to security, rather than relying on traditional security models that focus on perimeter-based defense.

For example, with Zero Trust, CIOs can leverage AI and ML to automate and enhance security processes, while CISOs can use these technologies to improve risk management and incident response. Additionally, Zero Trust helps CIOs and CISOs better manage data security and ensure that sensitive information is protected at all times.

The recent executive order signed by the U.S. government further highlights the importance of the zero trust security framework. The order requires federal agencies to adopt a Zero Trust architecture to secure their networks and systems, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

The top priorities for CIOs and CISOs may differ, but Zero Trust provides a framework for aligning their efforts and addressing common security challenges. By taking a proactive approach to security, CIOs, and CISOs can work together to ensure that their organizations remain protected against cyber threats and that digital transformation initiatives are executed securely.

This blog was published on blogs.arubanetworks.com on 9/7/2023.

