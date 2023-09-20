How Zero Trust can help align the CIO and CISO

The role of the CIO (Chief Information Officer) and CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) have become increasingly important in recent years as organizations place more emphasis on digital transformation and information security. While both positions are crucial in their own way, the top priorities for CIO and CISO can often differ. In this article, we will explore the top five priorities for CIOs and CISOs and how Zero Trust can help them align by addressing the challenges they face, including ransomware threats. Top 5 priorities for CIOs: \n\nTop 5 priorities for CISOs: \n\nHow Zero Trust can help\u00a0\n\nZero Trust is a security framework that assumes that all users, devices, and services are untrusted. This approach helps align the priorities of CIOs and CISOs by taking a more proactive approach to security, rather than relying on traditional security models that focus on perimeter-based defense. \n\nFor example, with Zero Trust, CIOs can leverage AI and ML to automate and enhance security processes, while CISOs can use these technologies to improve risk management and incident response. Additionally, Zero Trust helps CIOs and CISOs better manage data security and ensure that sensitive information is protected at all times. \n\nThe recent executive order signed by the U.S. government further highlights the importance of the zero trust security framework. The order requires federal agencies to adopt a Zero Trust architecture to secure their networks and systems, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to cybersecurity. \n\nThe top priorities for CIOs and CISOs may differ, but Zero Trust provides a framework for aligning their efforts and addressing common security challenges. By taking a proactive approach to security, CIOs, and CISOs can work together to ensure that their organizations remain protected against cyber threats and that digital transformation initiatives are executed securely.\u00a0\n\nThis blog was published on blogs.arubanetworks.com on\u00a09\/7\/2023.\n\nRelated resources: