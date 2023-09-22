Mastercard preps for the post-quantum cybersecurity threat

The ecosystem of digital payments is a sitting duck.

The billions of transactions we conduct online today are protected by what are called public-key encryption technologies. But as quantum computers become more powerful, they will be able to break these cryptographic algorithms. Such a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) could deliver a devastating impact to global cybersecurity protocols.

To prepare for this worst-case scenario, Mastercard launched its Quantum Security and Communications project, which earned the company a 2023 US CIO 100 Award for IT innovation and leadership.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

“We’re working proactively to mitigate the future risks related to quantum computing that could impact the security of the billions of digital transactions we process globally,” says George Maddaloni, chief technology officer of operations at Mastercard, explaining the impetus for the project.

The post-quantum cybersecurity landscape

As it stands today, the online transactions that you and I conduct swear allegiance to public-key cryptography. In this technique, the person (or entity) sending the message secures (locks) it with a publicly available “key” and the entity at the receiving end decrypts it with a private key. The premise is that since only the receiver has the private key, the transaction is secure.

Secure private keys derive from mathematical algorithms — the Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) algorithm is a common one — that are impossible to reverse-engineer and hack. At least until a CQRC gets here and does so through sheer brute force of quantum computing.