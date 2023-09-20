CIOs worry about Gen AI – for all the right reasons

Many CIOs are wringing their hands over generative AI. No, the apocalyptic visions of the groundbreaking new technology replacing us \u2013 even destroying us \u2013 aren\u2019t keeping them up at night.\n\nRather, they\u2019re worried about how best to arm their employees as quickly and safely as possible with what could turn out to be the most consequential information technology of the decade. Generative AI chatbots like OpenAI\u2019s ChatGPT are emerging as the ultimate no-code content-generation tools, with the capability to empower virtually any employee to produce drafts of budgets and customer proposals \u2013 even advertising jingles and presentation art \u2013 in just seconds. Many of the chatbots can even generate code on the fly in programming languages like C++ and Python.\n\nDo this right, and CIOs can help their organizations leapfrog competitors by dramatically improving operations, streamlining marketing, and ratcheting up customer service. Fumble the opportunity and, well, that\u2019s what all the handwringing\u2019s about.\n\n\u201cCIOs don\u2019t have to panic this month because everyone is just starting out,\u201d said Shaown Nandi, Director of Technology at Amazon Web Services. \u201cBut if you don\u2019t put a plan in place to incorporate generative AI, then in two to five years you will be behind. Your products, your solutions will be more limited. And you will have the slowest, worst-performing call center.\u201d\n\nMost commonly, organizations developing plans for generative AI are opting to fine-tune third-party models like OpenAI\u2019s GPT 4.0, LLaMA from Meta, Google LaMDA, or Amazon\u2019s Titan series, with their own proprietary data. As well, many enterprise data platforms are adding generative AI front ends to make their services more accessible and valuable.\n\nBoth options make generative AI much quicker and far less expensive to implement than building your own foundation models from scratch. They also offer the potential for better precision, privacy, and security than publicly available generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, or Microsoft Bing.\n\n\u201cEvery single vendor that we touch is baking generative AI into their product,\u201d said John Musser, Director of Engineering for Ford Pro, Ford Motor Company\u2019s commercial business. \u201cSo how do we best leverage that and put our own Ford Pro special sauce on top?\u201d\n\nNaturally, what you\u2019re able to do \u2013 and how much risk that involves \u2013 depends at least as much on the state of your own enterprise data platform.\n\n\u201cYour data platform is the foundation for foundation models,\u201d says Ram Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera. \u201cIf your platform isn\u2019t ready to enable more people in your organization to do more with your data, then you\u2019re not ready for generative AI. It\u2019s just that simple.\u201d\n\nIndeed. As CIOs get their arms around the myriad pitfalls of handing the company\u2019s data jewels to a creation engine built by someone else, governance quickly rises to the top of the priority list.\n\nAs well, most organizations are also containing the potential for damage by confining generative AI models to support roles. Which means that no model will have the power to make decisions. And they won\u2019t be able to interact with customers. For now, at least.\n\nMay I help you?\n\nOne of the most exciting aspects of generative AI for organizations is its capacity for putting unstructured data to work, quickly culling information that thus far has been elusive through traditional machine learning techniques.\n\nThat makes the technology a great fit for customer service and support, which are typically challenged with making sense of mountains of unstructured data, from records of customer interactions to training videos. In general, the more involved and complex the decision matrix, the greater the potential for improvement.\n\nLike in healthcare, says Charles Boicey, Chief Innovation Officer at Clearsense, a data-as-a-service platform provider for healthcare. Among other big advantages, he sees generative AI models busting through the very manual process of creating chatbots.\n\n\u201cWe had a team of people writing new responses for questions that came in that we hadn\u2019t yet thought about,\u201d Boicey said. \u201cWe were building responses to every damn question. Large-language models will eliminate so much of that, because we\u2019ll be able to get perfectly good responses from the AI.\u201d\n\nAnd in insurance, according to Alex Cook, Head of Strategic Capabilities at New York Life Insurance Co. The insurer is developing an AI-based tool to help customer service reps better field wide-ranging questions about complex issues. Like, for example, a client question about a rider to a 35-year-old policy the company no longer offers \u2013 but is nevertheless still in force.\n\n\u201cGetting answers to questions like that isn\u2019t easy, right?\u201d Cook said. \u201cOften, you\u2019ve got service reps that weren\u2019t even born when those products were issued.\n\n\u201cQuite often today, they\u2019ll have to put the client on hold or call them back,\u201d Cook continued. \u201cIt\u2019s not very efficient and not a great experience for the customer. The intent is for these generative AI tools to allow that to be a one-and-done type conversation with rapid response.\u201d\n\nAnd Ford Pro, a business that provides telematics services on top of fleet vehicles and EV chargers, is building an LLM-powered chatbot to provide internal teams with faster, more accurate access to documentation.\n\nThe end-state for no-code\n\nDemocratizing AI has been the rallying cry of no-code\/low-code tools for some years now, and generative AI is taking the concept to another level. With a chatbot backed by generative AI, insights normally confined to the province of data scientists and business analysts can now be within reach for anyone given access.\n\nClearsense, Ford Pro, and New York Life are all building out that capability. With good reason.\n\nWhat\u2019s most exciting to Cloudera\u2019s Venkatesh is not just that more people can pursue answers from the data. As well, more data is accessible than ever before.\n\n\u201cThe hardest type of data to make sense of has been unstructured,\u201d Venkatesh said. \u201cBut it\u2019s critical. What was the customer\u2019s experience? Did we solve the problem? How many times did they have to call? And why did we not see this sooner? So much of that is hidden away in the chat history, not all the rows and columns of structured data.\n\n\u201cYou don\u2019t have to teach models anymore that loan and mortgage can be used interchangeably in some contexts. LLMs pick that up on their own. So the cost of extracting semantic meaning is probably 100 times less expensive than it was even 18 months ago. That\u2019s huge.\u201d\n\nAin\u2019t representin\u2019\n\nFor now, at least, most see generative AI as a tool to speed human decision-making and interaction. If anyone\u2019s developing gen AI-infused applications now to make decisions or speak directly with customers, I haven\u2019t found them. Surprisingly, though, folks are pretty divided as to whether they think that day will come at all.\n\nFord\u2019s Musser and Cook from New York Life believe that likely will happen for some applications, once guardrails are locked down and the possibility of hallucinations is all but eliminated. Boicey from Clearsense isn\u2019t so sure.\n\n\u201cWe don\u2019t fully understand how, cognitively speaking, humans come up with responses,\u201d he said. \u201cSo we\u2019ll invariably miss out on some types of inputs and conclusions. Call it intuition. Call it experience. Whatever causes a human to contemplate the gen AI response and say, \u2018Yeah I get that, but it\u2019s not the right call for this patient right here.\u201d\n\nAWS\u2019 Nandi agrees, saying that the potential cost of handing over the keys outweighs the benefits.\n\n\u201cParticularly for a regulated industry, you\u2019ll need to have really good guardrails and controls in place,\u201d Nandi said. \u201cAnd by the way, one of the easiest guardrails you can implement? A smart person.\u201d