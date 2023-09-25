10 digital transformation questions every CIO must answer

Digital transformation has become an essential part of business success. Yet, organizations still struggle with getting it right.\n\nAccording to TEKsystems\u2019 2023 State of Digital Transformation, 41% of organizations\u2019 digital transformation (DX) initiatives have failed to achieve their desired outcomes. Another study, the 2023 State of the Intelligent Information Management Industry, turned up similar numbers, finding that one-third of companies have yet to achieve significant success with their DX efforts.\n\nThose who are falling short may have missed signs indicating the need to tack and set a new course. But the signs are there, for those who take the time to look.\n\nTo that end, CIO.com asked a half-dozen longtime IT leaders \u2014 current and former CIOs as well as consultants and executive advisers \u2014 to share the questions they think CIOs should ask themselves to determine whether they\u2019re sailing to success or about to dash onto the rocks. They came up with the following 10.\n\n1. Is this initiative about optimization or about growth and disruption?\n\n\u201cA lot of times when somebody is asked what they\u2019re doing for transformation, they say, \u2018I\u2019m moving my workloads to cloud\u2019 or \u2018I\u2019m moving to cloud-native development.\u2019 That\u2019s not digital transformation. Digital transformation is when you\u2019re helping the company grow and disrupt,\u201d says Anant Adya, an executive vice president of cloud services company Infosys Cobalt.\n\nFor example, an initiative should enable the company to grow its revenue or it should improve customer and worker experiences, Adya says.\n\nConsequently, CIOs need to be clear on the outcomes their initiatives will deliver and that they can measure and report on those outcomes in top- and\/or bottom-line figures.\n\nAs a case in point, Adya cites a transformation initiative undertaken by a healthcare payor, who wanted to add more customers to grow. The company used technology to cut the time it took to onboard new customers from about nine months to just two, thereby enabling much more rapid growth.\n\n2. Am I using data to drive my transformation strategy?\n\nOr put another way: \u201cDo I have a data-driven process for identifying and prioritizing digital transformation programs?\u201d Adya asks.\n\nAdya says many executives answer no.\n\nDespite leadership teams calling to be data-driven, studies find that most are not. Infosys\u2019 Digital Radar 2023 report found that only 5% of enterprises currently have or are implementing a live data approach.\n\nConsequently, Adya says most executives have a herd mentality, thinking, for example, \u201cEveryone is moving to Kubernetes, so I should, too.\u201d\n\n\u201cThey should be asking, \u2018Is this the right thing to do for my organization or my company?\u2019 And that can only be answered by the data,\u201d Adya says. \u201cUse the data you have and try to be specific to understand the problem you\u2019re trying to solve.\u201d\n\nAdya again points to the healthcare payor, which analyzed 10 years\u2019 worth of data, identifying the length of time it took to realize revenue from new customers and linking it back to the time it took to onboard them.\n\n3. Is my strategy organized around problems to solve, or technologies?\n\nCIOs who organize transformation workstreams around problems to solve are on the right track, says David Rogers, a faculty member at Columbia Business School and author of The Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023) and The Digital Transformation Playbook (2016).\n\n\u201cEvery successful digital transformation I\u2019ve seen is organized around a strategy problem to solve or a growth opportunity,\u201d he adds.\n\nThe idea, Rogers explains, is to have a standing team working on areas that are persistently challenging to the enterprise so the team can truly focus on transforming it, bringing improvements over time. An omnichannel retailer, for example, would want a team organized around order fulfilment, an area where retailers are constantly challenged to do better to meet customer expectations and best their competitors at doing so. The team can then work on whatever it takes to solve the problems in this area, Rogers says, \u201cwhether it\u2019s coming up with new processes, people, training, robotics, anything that can improve it.\u201d That gives the team a business outcome to reach, not merely IT functionalities to deliver.\n\n4. Am I engaging people on the front lines to formulate DX plans?\n\nAccording to Rogers, the answer should be yes.\n\n\u201cYou need people on the front lines, because it is the business units who have people out there talking to customers every day,\u201d he says, adding that while C-suite support for transformation is crucial, the front-line perspectives offered by lower-tier employees are those that can identify where change is needed and can truly impact the business.\n\n\u201cYour transformation should not be planned entirely from the top by the leadership team,\u201d he explains. \u201cYou need to organize your transformation to both surface and support ideas for new digital initiatives that are coming from business units, from customer-facing teams and from functions like HR.\u201d\n\n5. Am I identifying and using the right business metrics to measure progress?\n\nMost CIOs have moved beyond using traditional IT metrics like uptime and application availability to determine whether a tech-driven initiative is successful. Still, there\u2019s no guarantee that CIOs use the most appropriate metrics for measuring progress on a DX program, says Venu Lambu, CEO of Randstad Digital, a digital enablement partner.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s important to have the technology KPIs linked to business outcomes,\u201d he explains. If your business wants to have faster time to market, improved customer engagement, or increased customer retention, those are what CIOs should measure to determine success.\n\nOthers agree.\n\n\u201cThe question to ask is, \u2018Am I measuring value and how am I doing it?\u2019\u201d says Raj Iyer, global head of public sector at ServiceNow and former US Army CIO. \u201cDigital transformation is all about measuring value, and it\u2019s about measuring value in terms of what matters to the business.\u201d\n\n6. Do I have a DX budget and completion timeline?\n\nAn affirmative answer to either of those indicates a problem, as experts stress that transformation isn\u2019t a task to undertake and complete but an operational and strategic imperative that should be woven into all the organization does.\n\nRogers acknowledges the challenges of that, saying \u201cthe constancy of transformation is the hardest thing for companies.\u201d That\u2019s particularly true for established organizations, which aren\u2019t good at change due to their size and complexity.\n\nThat\u2019s why, Rogers says, many digital-native companies no longer have the advantage they once had when it comes to successful DX.\n\n\u201cNow it\u2019s not companies [which started] pre-digital era versus digital natives. Today it\u2019s about established companies versus not,\u201d he adds.\n\nThis is not an insurmountable situation. Rogers in his latest book profiled established companies that are DX leaders and identified elements they have in common.\n\n\u201cThey have a defined vision of where they\u2019re going and why, and why they in particular should pursue that path. They have the discipline of picking the problems that matter most, and they\u2019re good at validating ventures iteratively,\u201d he says.\n\nOther distinguishing points: DX is not treated as a project with its own budget, or even an IT program led by the CIO.\n\n\u201cWhere I\u2019ve seen it work is where it\u2019s really led by the business and IT is a critical supporting function or where it\u2019s the two in close partnership,\u201d Rogers says.\n\n7 Is transformation companywide?\n\nCIOs should similarly be examining whether transformation is happening across the organization or is it only occurring in pockets.\n\n\u201cToo often operational dysfunction or functional siloes get in the way of successful, enterprise-wide transformation. We often see firms invest in digital transformation for some functions but not others as quickly, which results in a capability and experience gap that can be evident to customers, stakeholders, and internally as well,\u201d explains Atif Zaim, national managing principal for advisory at professional services firm KPMG US.\n\n\u201cImagine you use a seamless, user-friendly app to purchase a new product, but then have a challenging and outdated customer service experience when you need to make a return,\u201d Zaim says, noting that for the company \u201cthis sort of incremental approach yields incremental innovation and increases cost with minimal ROI.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s a common scenario. He cites KMPG\u2019s 2022 report Enterprise Innovation: The vision-execution gap, which found that 69% of respondents blamed operational dysfunction on \u201ca siloed innovation mentality.\u201d\n\n\u201cCIOs must take a holistic approach to understanding where roadblocks or challenges might exist in an organization. A transformation might start with their IT team, but they must engage teams from across the business to promote new ideas, provide funding, and celebrate success,\u201d he says. \u201cCIOs also can ask themselves about their role in enhancing the digital acumen of non-IT leaders. When digital proficiency extends beyond IT-focused roles at the leadership level, the benefits from digital transformation are more pronounced.\u201d\n\n8: Is all my talent ready \u2014 and am I making the right moves on this front?\n\nCIOs should first ask themselves whether they\u2019re hiring people with the mindset and background to drive change or just hiring for tech skills?\n\nRogers says CIOs need people who are comfortable collaborating with those different than themselves, making decisions on data, and working with ambiguity.\n\n\u201cThose aren\u2019t technical skills, so if you\u2019re just focused on acquiring the right tech skills, you\u2019ll be limited in your ability to deliver impact,\u201d he adds.\n\nAt the same time, Lambu says CIOs still need their workers to have the tech skills required for current and future DX initiatives and must recognize that the need to upskill is as constant as transformation itself.\n\nMoreover, CIOs must enable that continuous training at a much faster pace than in the past, he says, adding that tech leaders must also confirm that their partners are taking a similar approach to ensure all vendors supporting the company are equally capable of keeping pace.\n\nGreg Taffet, managing partner and CIO with Taffet Associates, agrees, but goes one step further, saying CIOs should ensure the skills brought by their partners complement their in-house skills.\n\nFor example, Taffet says, CIOs typically select implementation partners assuming they\u2019ll bring the necessary skills and then train the IT staff during the implementation process. But CIOs may overestimate the skills or the staff\u2019s available time for learning. The vendors, too, may miscalculate the existing in-house skills and underestimate what skills they need to bring to the engagement.\n\n\u201cSo matching up [who brings what skills] at the very beginning is critical to the success of any transformation initiative. Otherwise, you won\u2019t have 100% of the needed skills,\u201d Taffet adds.\n\n9. How much time do I have to be successful?\n\nLaserfiche CIO Thomas Phelps puts it this way: \u201cThe question I\u2019d ask is, \u2018How much runway do I have for this initiative, and what are the competitive pressures?\u2019 Because that question leads to the budget question and the resource questions. If I need to get there in six months versus two years, that impacts the budgets and resources I need to allocate and culturally whether the organization can change fast enough to get there as well. The worst thing to do in a transformation effort is to underestimate the level of resources needed. That\u2019s why there are situations where there are starts and stops or initiatives that don\u2019t pay off or fail.\u201d\n\nPhelps, who is also executive chair at Innovate@UCLA, a technology leadership organization, continues, saying, \u201cIt\u2019s important to understand the why, the context around the timeframe and the objectives of the initiative and to propose what\u2019s realistic for the organization. Then as CIO you can give the executive sponsor and stakeholders options.\u201d\n\n10. What\u2019s holding up DX?\n\nThis one question could uncover a lot of issues, experts say.\n\nFor example, the organization may have policies \u2014 either in IT or in other functional areas \u2014 that are outdated or too restrictive and thus hindering the transformation or the speed of DX. Those policies could be constricting security measures or cumbersome approvals for piloting new technologies such as generative AI.\n\n\u201cYou\u2019ve got to have policies that get you to yes,\u201d ServiceNow\u2019s Iyer says.\n\nIyer came across such scenarios when he was Army CIO, pointing to policies that made sharing data difficult and, thus, slowed down change. So the Army revamped data protection policies and implemented improved identity and access controls. Those changes \u201cmade the data much freer and available\u201d while ensuring required privacy and security standards.\n\nStakeholders can also be sources of holdup, Taffet says, explaining that he worked with one company where a single stakeholder\u2019s requirement demand was proving impossible to address within an existing initiative.\n\n\u201cAdding this one requirement would have knocked out a lot of other functionality,\u201d Taffet says, adding that the stakeholder\u2019s demand was about resisting change and focusing on his department\u2019s needs rather than the company\u2019s strategic goals.\n\nThe CIO in such situations can lay out for the whole management team the tradeoffs in business terms, showing what will be lost in order to meet such demands.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s about mentoring on what the options are and getting others through the decision-making,\u201d Taffet says. \u201cAs CIOs, we need to supply the right information so they can determine what\u2019s the right way to go forward.\u201d