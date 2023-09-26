6 IT rules worth breaking — and how to get away with it

There comes a time in every IT leader’s life when a key decision must be made: whether to follow an established rule or, as a matter of necessity, break precedent and embark on an alternate course.

Management rules typically exist to enable faultless decision-making, set a foundation for consistent operation, and provide protection from risk, observes Ola Chowning, a partner at global technology research and advisory firm ISG. “Breaking a rule often happens after the CIO weighs the risk of removing or retaining a mandate,” she notes. “Both options represent some level of financial, regulatory, or performance risk.”

Rules can be broad or precise, Chowning says. They can apply to people, processes, enterprise behavior, and technology requirements and risks. All are established to help the organization meet compliance and achieve essential goals.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

Still, there are some occasions when following a long-established rule simply doesn’t make sense. Here’s a rundown of six IT policies or protocols that, in certain situations, with certain guardrails in place, can be disregarded in order to perform what needs to get done.

1. Code change management processes

One rule that can occasionally be broken without outside repercussions is sending new code or a new capability into production without first following a required change management process, Chowning says.

Change management aims to ensure a consistent level of oversight, confirming that prescribed levels of testing have been completed, that operations is ready to accept the change, and that there are sufficient fallback plans in place in case the change results in customer or business disruption. Yet on the occasion when a specific change needs to be quickly deployed, it can be okay to skip the change management process or revisit it later.