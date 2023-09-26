6 IT rules worth breaking — and how to get away with it

There comes a time in every IT leader\u2019s life when a key decision must be made: whether to follow an established rule or, as a matter of necessity, break precedent and embark on an alternate course.\n\nManagement rules typically exist to enable faultless decision-making, set a foundation for consistent operation, and provide protection from risk, observes Ola Chowning, a partner at global technology research and advisory firm ISG. \u201cBreaking a rule often happens after the CIO weighs the risk of removing or retaining a mandate,\u201d she notes. \u201cBoth options represent some level of financial, regulatory, or performance risk.\u201d\n\nRules can be broad or precise, Chowning says. They can apply to people, processes, enterprise behavior, and technology requirements and risks. All are established to help the organization meet compliance and achieve essential goals.\n\nStill, there are some occasions when following a long-established rule simply doesn\u2019t make sense. Here\u2019s a rundown of six IT policies or protocols that, in certain situations, with certain guardrails in place, can be disregarded in order to perform what needs to get done.\n\n1. Code change management processes\n\nOne rule that can occasionally be broken without outside repercussions is sending new code or a new capability into production without first following a required change management process, Chowning says.\n\nChange management aims to ensure a consistent level of oversight, confirming that prescribed levels of testing have been completed, that operations is ready to accept the change, and that there are sufficient fallback plans in place in case the change results in customer or business disruption. Yet on the occasion when a specific change needs to be quickly deployed, it can be okay to skip the change management process or revisit it later.\n\nThe biggest risk facing an IT leader who circumvents the change management process is the possibility of a significant negative impact on business and\/or internal operations. \u201cAn important aspect of this sort of rule-breaking is to mitigate the risk as quickly as possible by following through, post-change, with the activities that would have addressed these items if the initial change management rule had been followed,\u201d Chowning says.\n\nWeighing the relevant factors clearly and concisely is necessary to justify the decision to skip the change management process. Leaders who can establish financial- or time-related benefits to mitigate the risk of breaking the rule can show they have thought through the decision\u2019s repercussions and have an objective view of the balance between risk and value, Chowning says.\n\n2. Change freeze period rules\n\nAn IT rule that can sometimes be discarded is the change freeze period rule, during which no new system implementations or updates are allowed for a specified amount of time, typically around key business cycles or holidays.\n\nThere are situations when this rule might need to be broken, such as when a critical security patch or an urgent business need demands immediate system changes, says product strategy consultant Michael Hyzy. \u201cIn such scenarios, the immediate benefit of implementing the change outweighs the structured caution that the rule intends to enforce.\u201d\n\nPotential risks to consider include system downtime, workflow disruptions, or even security vulnerabilities if the cancellation isn\u2019t managed intelligently. \u201cTherefore, it\u2019s vital to conduct a rigorous impact analysis and have rollback plans in place before proceeding,\u201d Hyzy advises.\n\nJustifying the decision requires open communication with IT team members and management leaders. \u201cIt starts by laying out the situation, the risks of not making the change, and the preparedness measures in place to mitigate potential fallout,\u201d Hyzy says. \u201cThe goal is to get everyone on the same page and make an informed, collective decision.\u201d\n\nWhile rules are essential for maintaining order and predictability, exceptional situations call for exceptional actions, Hyzy says. \u201cBeing too rigid can sometimes put the organization at more risk than a calculated rule-bending, provided it\u2019s done transparently, intelligently, and with full preparation for any contingencies.\u201d\n\n3. Automation prioritization commitments\n\nAutomation, particularly when incorporating artificial intelligence, presents many benefits, including enhanced productivity, efficiency, and cost savings. It should be, and usually is, a top IT priority. That is, unless an organization is dealing with a complex or novel task that requires a nuanced human touch, says Hamza Farooq, a startup founder and an adjunct professor at UCLA and Stanford.\n\nBreaking a blanket commitment to automation prioritization can be justified when tasks involve creative problem-solving, ethical considerations, or situations in which AI\u2019s understanding of a particular activity or process may be limited. \u201cFor instance, handling delicate customer complaints that demand empathy and emotional intelligence might be better suited for human interaction,\u201d Farooq says.\n\nWhile sidelining automation may, in some situations, lead to more ethical outcomes and improved customer satisfaction, there\u2019s also a risk of hampering a key organization process. \u201cOverreliance on manual intervention could impact scalability and efficiency in routine tasks,\u201d Farooq warns, noting that it\u2019s important to establish clear guidelines for identifying cases in which an automation process should be bypassed. \u201cThis decision should be communicated transparently to both customers and internal teams,\u201d Farooq recommends.\n\n4. External network connection prohibitions\n\nWhen it comes to critical infrastructure, one commonly held IT rule is never linking production systems directly to external networks. Yet Kristin Demoranville, CEO of AnzenSage, a cybersecurity consultancy focusing primarily on the food industry, disagrees. \u201cWhile this rule is established with the best intentions to protect sensitive systems from external threats, there are instances where it might be necessary to make exceptions,\u201d she says.\n\nThere are times when real-time data sharing becomes imperative, Demoranville states. \u201cFor instance, if there\u2019s a need for immediate quality control checks with external labs, or when collaborating with suppliers on a global scale for traceability purposes.\u201d In such cases, direct connectivity can expedite processes, ensuring food products meet safety and quality standards without delay.\n\nWhile IT rules and protocols are essential, they should serve the mission, not hinder it, Demoranville says. \u201cAs we navigate these decisions, we must always prioritize safety, quality, and transparency.\u201d\n\n5. Asset management regulation\n\nBreaking this rule can make sense whenever a technical issue arises in the inventory data being captured, or in situations where end-users are being blocked from accessing enterprise systems, says David Scovetta, security and compliance director at custom forms developer FormAssembly. Asset management regulation may also need to be tossed temporarily aside whenever a new system that doesn\u2019t conform to existing inventory criteria is deployed.\n\nBefore breaking this rule, make sure you\u2019re considering the risks, Scovetta cautions. \u201cAddressing these scenarios usually requires cooperation between IT and security leaders, yet it can make sense to break the rule as long as safeguards are in place that can characterize devices by configuration policies, even if you don\u2019t have a firm accounting for the device or its owner.\u201d\n\n6. Any IT rule or policy \u2014 in an emergency\n\nEstablished rules can sometimes be bent or ignored when a crisis situation suddenly emerges. \u201cThere are a few scenarios where asking for forgiveness instead of permission makes sense,\u201d says Jesse Stockall, chief architect at Snow Software.\n\nSecurity incidents, for instance, often require decisions to be made quickly, and if high-level decision-makers are unavailable, determining a response can be critical. Stockall notes, however, that important decisions should still be based on seniority and trust. \u201cJunior employees should not be going rogue,\u201d he warns.\n\nStill, IT is an inherently innovative space, which means that doing things by the book won\u2019t always yield the desired results. Someone with experience and good judgment can probably bend rules as needed, and often these types of employees are given a longer leash.\n\nStill, policies exist for a reason, Stockall says. Rule-breaking should never become a routine IT practice. \u201cRogue employees invite risk, spoiling workplace flexibility for everyone with egregious behavior,\u201d he explains. \u201cSuggesting there\u2019s an IT policy you can always override is bad practice.\u201d\n\nStockall believes that IT is moving into an era in which there will be even more rules and policies. \u201cThese guardrails will exist for a reason, including an increase in cybersecurity attacks, risks to intellectual property, and the unknowns surrounding generative AI.\u201d