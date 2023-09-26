Rediscovering the value of information

In his dissertation at Stanford in 1976, smartphone pioneer and founder and CEO of General Magic Marc Porat correctly prophesied that the future would be defined by “information machines, information workers, and information companies.”

Today, there is general consensus that we live in an “Information Society” and work in an “Information Economy.” What is surprising is that despite the information intensity of modern existence — for example, 3.5 billion searches per day — one would be hard pressed to identify specific strategies for creating value with information.

It is high time to get serious about information management. Not information technology — information management. Technology does not equal progress. Creating value with information is what constitutes progress.

Executive briefings and annual reports are full of “this is how much we are spending on hot new technologies” factoids. Depending on which subscription research firm you prefer, we know the world is spending a lot on information technology — say, $4.6 trillion. Analyst firm Deep Analysis posits that the 400-plus vendor market for intelligent document processing alone could grow to $4 billion by the end of 2026.

But having entered an age of post-Gutenberg economics in which it costs virtually nothing to generate information, shouldn’t we stop focusing our attention on the costs of the machines and systems that create information and instead shift it to the economics of creating value (and meaning) from information? Does anyone actually know how much we are spending to make sure key decision-makers have the information they need?

Time to create information strategies

Every two or three years we are reminded how easy it is to destroy value via poor information management practices. A recent example being the case of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old “Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman” assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, headquartered at Otis Air National Guard Base within Joint Base Cape Cod. Teixeira was indicted for the willful retention and transmission of classified national defense information, having allegedly shared sensitive national secrets with video gaming buddies.