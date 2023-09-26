Oracle bolsters distributed cloud, AI strategy with new Mexico cloud region

Oracle has partnered with telecommunications service provider Telmex-Triara to open a second region in Mexico in an effort to keep expanding its data center footprint as it eyes more revenue from AI and generative AI-based workloads.

Earlier this month, the company said it expects cloud revenue to grow 29% to 31% in the second quarter of 2024, driven by high demand for AI and generative AI workloads from enterprises.

This demand in AI and generative AI workloads, according to co-founder CTO Larry Ellison, will sustain itself as enterprises continue feeding data to AI engines or models to keep them up-to-date or relevant, which in turn will create demand for Oracle’s offerings for model training, inferencing, and grounding.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

The company followed up its bet on generative AI workloads by announcing several generative AI-led offerings at its annual CloudWorld conference last week.

The company, which has iterated its intent to expand its data center footprint to compete with larger cloud service providers, last year said that it was planning to invest $2.4 billion quarterly in cloud infrastructure.

In December last year, Oracle launched a public cloud region in Chicago. That launch was followed by the opening of a new data center in Singapore and Serbia within months.