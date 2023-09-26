Oracle bolsters distributed cloud, AI strategy with new Mexico cloud region

Oracle has partnered with telecommunications service provider Telmex-Triara to open a second region in Mexico in an effort to keep expanding its data center footprint as it eyes more revenue from AI and generative AI-based workloads.\n\nEarlier this month, the company said it expects cloud revenue to grow 29% to 31% in the second quarter of 2024, driven by high demand for AI and generative AI workloads from enterprises.\n\nThis demand in AI and generative AI workloads, according to co-founder CTO Larry Ellison, will sustain itself as enterprises continue feeding data to AI engines or models to keep them up-to-date or relevant, which in turn will create demand for Oracle\u2019s offerings for model training, inferencing, and grounding.\n\nThe company followed up its bet on generative AI workloads by announcing several generative AI-led offerings at its annual CloudWorld conference last week. \n\nThe company, which has iterated its intent to expand its data center footprint to compete with larger cloud service providers, last year said that it was planning to invest $2.4 billion quarterly in cloud infrastructure.\n\nIn December last year, Oracle launched a public cloud region in Chicago. That launch was followed by the opening of a new data center in Singapore and Serbia within months.\n\nMonterrey region to provide Telmex value-added services\n\nThe new region in Mexico, in Monterrey, is part of Oracle\u2019s distributed cloud strategy, under which the company provides a managed open source database service available across multiple clouds for transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads.\n\nOracle said that it has partnered with Telmex to formulate a joint go-to-market strategy in order to deliver OCI services along with the latter\u2019s value-added services.\n\nTelmex is providing the data center space to host the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region and will provide its sales force for a joint go-to-market strategy.\n\nOCI services currently being offered in the region include over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services, such as Oracle\u2019s Autonomous Database and MySQL HeatWave, among others.\n\nThe launch of the new region (mx-monterrey-1), which has one availability domain, takes Oracle\u2019s total cloud region tally to 46. The first region in Mexico is based at Quer\u00e9taro.\n\nOther data centers in the North America region include four commercial regions in the US and two such regions in Canada. The company also runs five separate government regions out of the US.\n\nRival cloud service providers such as Google, IBM and AWS have no public cloud regions in Mexico. Microsoft\u2019s portal claims that a new data center is being planned in Quer\u00e9taro.\n\nOracle\u2019s Monterrey region customer includes Christus Muguerza, Copayment, Corporaci\u00f3n Inmobiliaria Vesta, Convergencia Tecnol\u00f3gica de Occidente, and Quicklearning among others.