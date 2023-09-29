10 most in-demand generative AI skills

If any technology has captured the collective imagination in 2023, it’s generative AI — and businesses are beginning to ramp up hiring for what in some cases are very nascent gen AI skills, turning at times to contract workers to fill gaps, pursue pilots, and round out in-house AI project teams.

Analyzing the hiring behaviors of companies on its platform, freelance work marketplace Upwork has AI to be the fastest growing category for 2023, noting that posts for generative AI jobs increased more than 1000% in Q2 2023 compared to the end of 2022, and that related searches for AI saw a more than 1500% increase during the same time.

The recent AI boom has sparked plenty of conversations around its potential to eliminate jobs, but a survey of 1,400 US business leaders by the Upwork Research Institute found that 49% of hiring managers plan to hire more independent and full-time employees in response to the demand for AI skills. And 64% of C-suite respondents said they plan to hire more professionals across every job title because of generative AI technology. Of those surveyed, 59% also said that they are personally embracing generative AI in the workplace, with midsize companies taking the lead when it comes to generative AI adoption.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

So what skills are companies hiring for exactly? Upwork analyzed data from its platform, examining the types of projects companies hired freelancers for thus far this year, to identify the most sought-after AI skills on the market. Here are the top 10 generative AI skills companies are seeking today, according to Upwork.

1. ChatGPT

As evidence of its meteoric rise, ChatGPT was the most searched generative AI skill on Upwork in early 2023, just months after its launch at the end of November 2022. ChatGPT applications are widespread across industries, and organizations are interested in hiring professionals who have the skills to help them with using ChatGPT for content generation, task automation and scripting, translation, on-demand learning, technical support and troubleshooting, editing and proofreading, idea generation, calendar scheduling and management, and more. Understanding how to leverage ChatGPT in the workplace has quickly become an increasingly valuable skill that companies are interested in capitalizing on to achieve business goals.

2. Natural language processing (NLP)

Natural language processing (NLP) technology helps computers better understand human language to improve chatbots, AI assistants, automation, and other tasks. Language is constantly evolving, with nuances that can make AI-generated conversations feel unnatural, confusing, or robotic. NLP aims to create smoother experiences for those interacting with AI chatbots and other services that rely on generative AI to service clients and customers. These skills include expertise in areas such as text preprocessing, tokenization, topic modeling, stop word removal, text classification, keyword extraction, speech tagging, sentiment analysis, text generation, emotion analysis, language modeling, and much more. Most relevant roles for making use of NLP include data scientist, machine learning engineer, software engineer, data analyst, and software developer.