The CIO event of the year: What to expect at CIO100 ASEAN Awards

A night of recognition and celebration, the 2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards will be the region’s largest gathering of CIOs and their teams with a shared vision of enabling technology transformation and effective leadership.



Across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, the annual awards will honour the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong who have been change-makers and innovators within their domain.



“The CIO100 Awards has played a pivotal role as well as a catalyst in elevating innovation and the leadership achievements of CIOs and IT teams,” stated Sharon Ng, Ministry Family CIO (Trade and Industry) at GovTech Singapore, and two-time winner of the 2021 and 2022 editions.

“The award creates a benchmark of excellence, inspiring current and budding IT leaders to push boundaries in digital transformation efforts and drive impactful change within their organisation and beyond.”

Significantly, these testimonies of innovation and leadership have played a vital role in showcasing the endeavours of the IT community and put a spotlight on the evolving role of the CIO. Those honoured within the halls of the CIO100 have tested the limits of what it takes to transform businesses with technology.

Jim Sarka, CIO and vice president of Technology for Asia Pacific at Johnson and Johnson MedTech, has been a recipient of the awards for three years running and he noted that the program has been beneficial in bringing a dedicated community together.

“The network that CIO100 opens up has created many connections leading to best practice learning and sharing, networking and a variety of extended industry connections that are accelerators for technology leaders that drive value with the importance of building ecosystems and enabling partnerships,” he added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Hong Kong-based Jim Man, CIO of United Asia Finance, was entered into the ranks of CIO100 for the first time last year and described the platform as a tool to inspire innovation and encourage organisations to invest in technology and strategies.