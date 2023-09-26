The CIO event of the year: What to expect at CIO100 ASEAN Awards

A night of recognition and celebration, the 2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards will be the region\u2019s largest gathering of CIOs and their teams with a shared vision of enabling technology transformation and effective leadership.Across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, the annual awards will honour the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong who have been change-makers and innovators within their domain.\u201cThe CIO100 Awards has played a pivotal role as well as a catalyst in elevating innovation and the leadership achievements of CIOs and IT teams,\u201d stated Sharon Ng, Ministry Family CIO (Trade and Industry) at GovTech Singapore, and two-time winner of the 2021 and 2022 editions.\n\n\u201cThe award creates a benchmark of excellence, inspiring current and budding IT leaders to push boundaries in digital transformation efforts and drive impactful change within their organisation and beyond.\u201d\n\nSignificantly, these testimonies of innovation and leadership have played a vital role in showcasing the endeavours of the IT community and put a spotlight on the evolving role of the CIO. Those honoured within the halls of the CIO100 have tested the limits of what it takes to transform businesses with technology.\n\nJim Sarka, CIO and vice president of Technology for Asia Pacific at Johnson and Johnson MedTech, has been a recipient of the awards for three years running and he noted that the program has been beneficial in bringing a dedicated community together.\n\n\u201cThe network that CIO100 opens up has created many connections leading to best practice learning and sharing, networking and a variety of extended industry connections that are accelerators for technology leaders that drive value with the importance of building ecosystems and enabling partnerships,\u201d he added.\n\nSharing similar sentiments, Hong Kong-based Jim Man, CIO of United Asia Finance, was entered into the ranks of CIO100 for the first time last year and described the platform as a tool to inspire innovation and encourage organisations to invest in technology and strategies.\n\n\u201cThe CIO100 awards have become a cornerstone in promoting excellence, inspiring others, and driving innovation in the IT landscape,\u201d he shared.\n\n\u201cThe awards validate the efforts of CIOs and IT teams, raise their industry profile, and attract collaboration and growth opportunities. It has truly created a platform for recognizing and celebrating achievements while propelling the region's IT industry forward.\u201dNominations are still open and will close this Friday, 29 September. Winners will be unveiled on Tuesday, 31 October in a black-tie gala dinner at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore.Don\u2019t delay - submit your entries today!