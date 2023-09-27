The demand for new skills: How can CIOs optimize their team?

As the world of work continues to evolve and organizations shift to hybrid work models, new challenges and opportunities present themselves. How can technology leaders leverage these shifts to enhance online and virtual experiences and strengthen competitiveness by developing people, talent, and skills? At the summit, ITDMs discussed how the technology talent market has changed, pushing organisations to leverage innovative work models. \n\n\u201cHybrid work had a major shift, not only in IT, three years ago people thought the office was the driver but since Covid things have changed, people prefer to work remotely, using collaborative tools,\u201d said Khalid Almutair, VP IT at Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MAADEN). \u201cNow we focus on how to connect to the outside, based on the cloud. Even the board members and CEOs see the value of digital transformation and we tech leaders have to deal with these demands, the expectations of everyone have increased, it is a challenge but it is also an opportunity.\u201d\n\nAmin Al Jaber CIO at Aljomaih Automotive Company agreed that board members have accepted those changes and IT teams are getting more resources than ever but working remotely has also created some challenges: \u201cPeople used to work together, that creates a trust level within your team, working remotely is great but you don\u2019t feel part of the team, or the company, you need to spend one or two days to feel you are part of it.\u201d\n\nCompanies are examining how they can change themselves and their team structures to leverage the current situation and enhance productivity. How can companies attract and retain talent?\n\n\u201cThe technical strategy is the most used, compensation and benefits, you need to create a positive environment for your employees, people leave if the environment is toxic. How creative you are at engaging your employees? We need young people who are willing to play with things and give them assignments for projects, allow them to try new things, hybrid working also, people want flexibility,\u201d Almutair said.\n\nAccording to the panellist, the talent shortage is not a regional issue, it\u2019s worldwide. \u201cEven if we have local challenges in terms of quality and quantity, this is not limited to the Saudi region, we have new emerging technologies but not a lot of experts, technology develops so fast and that\u2019s why we need to go outside and we need to offer to work remotely,\u201d Amin Al Jaber, CIO at Aljomaih Automotive Company clarified.\n\nMohammed Alsuhaim, Chief Executive Officer at Saudi Digital Academy said it\u2019s important to embrace innovation and give freedom to young people: \u201cIf you give them freedom, they will innovate, it\u2019s important to consider internship programs and train them.\u201d\n\n\u201cHow organizations can work with universities? Education needs to keep up about what\u2019s happening in the industry. We teach people functional skills, but part of the role of education institutes is teaching people how to acquire those skills, the other part is constantly learning, for education is difficult to make changes rapidly,\u201d Dr. Azzam Alsudais, CIO and CDXO at Prince Sultan University.