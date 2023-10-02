The dark arts of digital transformation — and how to master them

Resistance to digital transformation comes in many forms. And sometimes it takes a wizard \u2014 or a CIO with a satchel of magic tricks \u2014 to overcome them.\n\nYou\u2019ll need to persuade employees and middle management to leave their comfort zones and change how they operate. You may find yourself stuck in bureaucratic quagmires or be forced to battle a \u2018not built here\u2019 mindset. You\u2019ll probably encounter cutthroat corporate politicians determined to defend their turf.\n\nIn short, you\u2019ll likely have to overcome apathy, ignorance, lassitude, technophobia, and plain old orneriness \u2014 but without making (too many) enemies.\n\nThis kind of wizardry requires tactics not typically found in business management guides (though you might find a few in the Book of Spells or the Necronomicon). We\u2019ve asked top tech leaders for the tricks they use to overcome opposition and get IT done. \n\n1. Entrance your opposing forces\n\nPeople don\u2019t rise to the top of large organizations without strong opinions and even stronger egos. But you don\u2019t need to practice voodoo or cast a spell to get these people to listen to you.\n\nSometimes all you need is a chocolate egg with a toy inside.\n\nAs a five-foot-zero woman in a field dominated by men, Joanne Friedman has had to work harder than most to get people\u2019s attention over the course of her career. Her magic trick: Hand out Kinder Surprises.\n\n\u201cChocolate is my favorite management tool,\u201d says Friedman, who is CEO and principal of smart manufacturing at Connektedminds, a Toronto-based IT advisory group. A manufacturing industry veteran, Friedman came up through the ranks at IBM, Bristol Meyers Squibb, pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, and Celestica. \u201cWhen I was a CIO in meetings where someone was unmotivated or in a bad mood, I\u2019d just launch a Kinder Surprise at them. They\u2019d eat the chocolate and start playing with the toy, and the entire atmosphere in the room would change.\u201d\n\nFriedman kept a case of the sweets in her office. When word got out, other executives would stop by in the afternoons looking for a treat. Before long she had cultivated relationships with other key stakeholders, learned their concerns, and discussed how IT could help them achieve their business objectives.\n\nMonths later, when Friedman asked for an extra $400K to overhaul the manufacturing firm\u2019s PLM system \u2014 an unbudgeted expenditure the CFO strongly opposed \u2014 she had the support of other business leaders in the room. Friedman ended up getting $600K for the project.\n\n\u201cI\u2019m five feet tall,\u201d she says. \u201cI can\u2019t play golf for love or money. But I can walk into a board meeting with a basket full of chocolates and ask, \u2018Who\u2019s getting which toy?\u2019 And they love it. The best trick a CIO can pull is to do the unexpected in a positive way.\u201d\n\nSadly, Kinder Surprises are not sold in the US, due to FDA restrictions about child choking hazards. So if you\u2019re a US-based CIO, you\u2019ll have to come up with your own sweet talisman.\n\n2. Form strategic alliances\n\nIf you\u2019re hoping to prevail over the Trolls and Goblins, you\u2019re going to need help from the Elves and the Dwarves. Making the right allies within your organization is essential to being an effective tech leader, says Dylan Etkin, CEO and co-founder of Sleuth, an engineering efficiency platform.\n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re in a leadership role in Engineering, you aren\u2019t going to succeed unless you have a strong ally in Product,\u201d says Etkin. \u201cDevelopers sometimes have this idea that management isn\u2019t necessary, or they have disdain for the nontechnical side of things. That\u2019s a terrible idea that will get you absolutely nowhere.\u201d\n\nEtkin, an early employee at Atlassian who was the original architect of Jira, admits that he wasn\u2019t always good at building alliances with his peers. He had to figure out how to get on the same page with people who often had very different ideas about how to proceed. That meant asking a lot of questions and listening to the answers.\n\n\u201cYou need to make sure you\u2019re at least somewhat aligned with these folks because they are going to drive the things you do,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd if they have initiatives you think don\u2019t make any sense, you might have a close enough relationship that you can influence some of their decisions.\u201d\n\nFor example, while running the Bitbucket team at Atlassian, Etkin managed to persuade the company founders to abandon their favored distributed version control system (Mercurial) in favor of Git, which represented 80% of the market.\n\n\u201cIt became clear that if we wanted to be competitive with GitHub, we needed to support Git, despite management\u2019s reservations about the amount of technical debt we\u2019d incur,\u201d he adds. \u201cGetting their buy-in was key to making us competitive in that space.\u201d\n\nOther key corporate stakeholders to form alliances with are Legal and HR, Etkin adds.\n\n\u201cThose people are either going to save your ass one day or make your life miserable, so I always make sure to be very friendly with them.\u201d\n\n3. Come to the aid of your enemies\n\nA key thing to remember is that the dark forces you\u2019re attempting to subdue may not be the individuals opposing you, but the systems in which they themselves are trapped.\n\nOrganizations that have found success operating in a certain way may see little reason to shake things up. Even when the changes are necessary, such as in the case of increased competition from disruptive new entrants or the emergence of transformative technologies, the effort required to overcome internal inertia could exhaust all your magic powers.\n\nYou need to identify where the real blockages are so you can direct your fire at the right target, notes Bryon Kroger, founder and CEO of Rise 8, a full-stack digital transformation firm.\n\n\u201cWhen you\u2019re being blocked in your efforts to affect change, it can often feel like the enemy is a person or group of people,\u201d he adds. \u201cWhile that\u2019s sometimes true, it\u2019s important to first ask, \u2018Am I being resisted by a person or by a culture?\u2019\u201d\n\nKroger, whose job title on LinkedIn is \u201cbureaucracy hacker,\u201d spent 10 years in the US Air Force. As co-founder of Kessel Run, the USAF\u2019s agile software development lab, he knows a thing or two about how to deal with deeply hierarchical organizations.\n\nWhen building Kessel Run, Kroger and his team often found themselves at odds with the USAF\u2019s extensive governance risk and compliance processes. But instead of treating their auditors as the enemy, the Kessel Run team took time to understand their pain points. They then designed a new system that automated and streamlined the auditing processes, allowing the compliance team to get reports in real-time.\n\n\u201cInstead of producing one report a year, we were able to achieve continuous compliance, without having to throw out any of their risk management frameworks,\u201d he says. \u201cInstead of running security scans once a quarter, we ran them on every single commit, multiple times a day. By the end, we were able to do everything they needed without impeding our delivery speed whatsoever.\u201d \n\nThe key to their success boiled down to a single magic word: Empathy.\n\n\u201cYou need to practice empathy first,\u201d Kroger says. \u201cYou need to ask, \u2018How can I make your job easier, faster, and more efficient?\u2019 And the truest form of empathy is to meet somebody where they\u2019re at, with no expectation of change.\u201d\n\n4. Be fearless\n\nWhenever you try to drive transformation, arrows will come flying at you from every direction. Orcs carrying torches and spears will beat down your castle door. Some will be competitors, but many will be people within your organization who have hidden agendas or are resistant to change.\n\n\u201cWhen I was a CIO, there were always at least 15 people who wanted to run me over with a truck,\u201d says Gary Hoberman, now founder and CEO of Unqork, a codeless application development platform. \u201cAnd if that number ever got below 15, I felt I was not doing my job.\u201d\n\nPrior to founding Unqork, Hoberman spent 25 years on Wall Street, much of them as a managing director in charge of technology for a Fortune 50 financial services firm. Creating enemies came with the territory.\n\n\u201cMy role as CIO was to transform the entire organization,\u201d he says. \u201cI believed that my customers weren\u2019t my business partners, they were the customers of the company. That means I was constantly going against the norm, fighting the antibodies that try to shut you down.\u201d\n\nIn the mid-2000s, Hoberman developed an ecommerce platform that was widely deployed throughout the firm. The head of trading then asked him to develop software to onboard newly recruited traders more quickly. At that point in time it took two weeks to provision traders with computers and accounts, costing the firm millions in lost revenue. Within a month, Hoberman\u2019s team had automated the entire process, allowing traders to get to work immediately.\n\n\u201cOnce this was working, the corporate bureaucracy kicked in and I was told, \u2018Great, we\u2019ll roll this out month by month, building by building, over the next four years,\u2019\u201d Hoberman remembers. \u201cI said, \u2018Screw that, I\u2019m making it available tomorrow. You guys figure out how to catch up to me.\u2019\u201d\n\nHe estimates the software saved the financial services firm about $300 million a year in productivity gains.\n\n\u201cAs a technology leader you need to be fearless,\u201d Hoberman says. \u201cYou need to be unafraid to say, \u2018I\u2019m going to support my team, drive change, and break things.\u2019 That\u2019s the secret.\u201d\n\n5. Make peace, not war\n\nWhen you\u2019re outgunned, it\u2019s usually better to lay down your weapons and negotiate. And while office politics are often anathema to tech leaders, it almost always beats the alternative, notes Jonathan Feldman, CIO for Wake County, N. C.\n\n\u201cIT folks have traditionally been \u2018anti-politics,\u2019\u201d Feldman says. \u201cBut I always remind my staff that the alternative to politics \u2026 is war. War is never beneficial to both sides and someone always gets hurt.\u201d\n\nEngaging in some level of politics can lead to a higher understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation, he adds.\n\nEven when you know in your heart management is making the wrong decision, there are times you\u2019ll need to \u201cdisagree but commit,\u201d says Etkin. For example, shortly after his startup was acquired by Atlassian, Etkin was told they had to implement a single-sign-on system.\n\n\u201cWe quickly saw it would take nearly a year to migrate and offer very little in terms of value for our customers,\u201d he says. \u201cWe eventually did it, and it wasn\u2019t worth the investment. But it was a bet the company made and we had to roll with it.\u201d\n\nYou need to ask the right questions, listen, and try to understand management\u2019s point of view, says Etkin. Then do your best to champion that POV to your team.\n\n\u201cYou might not have the context to fully understand why they are making that decision,\u201d he says. \u201cIn the end, you have to remember that you are a steward, not the king. Your job is to do the right thing for the realm without getting your head chopped off.\u201d