Perdue Farmsのデータから価値を引き出すためのアプローチとは
Martha Heller
著者: Martha Heller
Perdue Farmsのデータから価値を引き出すためのアプローチとは

Sep 27, 20231分
マーク・ブースCIOと彼のチームやこのアイコニックな食品・農業企業にとって、テクノロジーはデータドリブンなビジネスを構築するために最低限必要なものに過ぎない。データから真の価値を引き出すために、彼らはデータレイクにビジネスケースを一つずつ投入している。

マーサ・ヘラー：Perdue Farmsでは現在どのような変革が進められているのか？

マーク・ブース：我々はビジネスを改善する成長戦略を持っており、それをサポートするためにテクノロジーとビジネスプロセスの変革を推進している。20年以上前の古いシステムの入れ替えを進めているが、これは非常にうまくいっている。しかし、より困難な作業は、プロセスを可能な限り効率化することで、よりデータ主導型のビジネスを目指す中で適切なデータを取得できるようにすることだ。プロセスが効率的でなければ、間違ったデータを取得し、間違ったインサイトを得ることになる。

ビジネス・プロセスの変更に加えて、データから価値を引き出すために他に直面している問題は？

103年の歴史を持つ養鶏・農業企業として、新しいプロセスを確実に遵守することが課題だ。データが私たちを自由にしてくれることを、社内の全員に理解してもらう必要がある。正しいインサイトがあれば、ビジネスにとって何が良いのか、消費者が何を求めているのかをよりよく理解することができる。

この数年間ですべての事業が大きく変化している中、これは重要なことだ。食品事業では、革新的な製品を開発し、チキンを売るだけではなくなった。どのような新製品を追加生産すべきかを理解するためにデータが必要なのだ。

アグリビジネスの面では、農産物の調達、購入、加工を行い、穀物、大豆粕、配合飼料原料、食品業界向けの最高品質の油など、多様な製品ポートフォリオを提供し、顧客が望む商品に付加価値をつけている。データはまた、我々のコモディティ製品の充実にも役立つ。

データレイクはどのように構築しているのか？

データ部門を統括するカイル・ベニングを中心に、実践的なアプローチをとることにした。CIOは、データレイクを構築して「使ってくれるだろう」と期待するのは大きなリスクであることを学んだ。それを避けるために、我々はビジネスケースごとにデータ・プラットフォームを構築した。

我々の関与のもと、ビジネス・パートナーは、食品であれアグリビジネスであれ、ビジネス・ケースを作成し、それらは我々のビジネス・ユニット・ガバナンス・チームによって承認される。このチームは、ビジネスケースが当社の企業目標に沿ったものであることを確認する。そして、ITグループであるアナリティクス・チームが、正しい順序でデータレイクを構築する。このチームを情報管理と呼んでいるのは、IT部門ではなくビジネス・アソシエイトにアナリストになってもらいたいからだ。

ビジネス・ケースがビジネス・ユニットと情報管理チームの両方から承認されると、私たちはそのケースをプロジェクト化し、そのビジネス・ケースのデータだけをデータレイクに移動して本番稼動させる。コンシューマーゾーンにどれだけのデータがあり、何がアクセス可能で、どれだけのデータが未加工ゾーンにあるのかを示すメトリクスのウェブページがある。

データの扱い方について、どのようにビジネスケースのオーナーを教育している？

ベニングのチームはセンター・オブ・エクセレンス（中核的研究拠点）だ。ベニングのチームにはプレイヤーコーチがおり、彼らはビジネスケース担当チームがエンドユーザー用のダッシュボードやアルゴリズムを自力で作成できるようになるまで、データ準備や可視化ツールのトレーニングを行う。ビジネス・ケースが承認され、ビジネス・ケース・チームがツールを理解し、IT部門がデータをレイクに移動させれば、あとはビジネス・パートナーが自分でデータを扱えるようになる。必要なインサイトが得られるソリューションを手に入れたら、IT部門はそれをコンシューマー・ゾーンに移し、ガバナンスとカタログ化を行う。

ビジネスをトレーニングし、ケース・バイ・ケースでデータを移動させることで、私たちは大きなうねりを感じ始めた。小さなことから始め、データの価値を証明することで、人々は興奮し、より多くの部門が取り組むようになった。今では、アナリティクスに精通したビジネス・リソースを実際に雇用しようとしている部署もある。

このケースバイケースのアプローチのリスクは何だろうか？

ビジネスケースに特化したデータを移動させる場合、必要なデータのみを移動させることになり、必ずしもすべてのデータを移動させるわけではないので、ギャップが生じる可能性がある。あるビジネス・ケースから次のビジネス・ケースに移行する際には、データのギャップを埋めるために振り返る必要がある。例えば、我々はデータレイクに財務実績データを移したが、それは最終的に必要とされる財務データの100％ではなかった。現在、残りの財務データをデータレイクに取り込むプロジェクトに取り組んでいる。

私はこれを、道をクリアにしていく除雪車のようなものだと考えている。あるビジネスから別のビジネスに移り、新たなビジネスケースに取り組む際には、たとえ特定のビジネスケースで必要とされなくても、データを確実に取り込むために振り返る必要がある。そうすることで、ビジネス・ケースを通じて、その環境が自己資金で賄えるようになったことがわかる。

初期のビジネスケースの実例は？

ひとつは鶏の骨抜き機だろう。ラインが最適化されているかどうかを知りたかった。より速く稼動させれば、ラインの最後尾に十分な人数を配置することができるだろうか？私たちは、デボニングマシンに関するオペレーションデータをデータレイクに移行することで、実質的なコスト削減を実現した。

この方法でデータレイクを構築するメリットは何だろうか？

大きなメリットは、シニアマネージャーがデータの価値を認めてくれたことだ。彼らは、自動的に入力されるダッシュボードを見ることができ、もはや紙を使ったり、レポートの入手を待ったりしていないことを実感できる。そして、これは彼らのビジネスケースであるため、彼らは自分たちの条件でこのデータを見ることができる。そして、彼らがデータについて経験することで、より多くの人々が興奮し、参加するようになる。

エンタープライズ・データとは対照的に、オペレーショナル・データを扱う上でのその他の課題について説明してほしい。

財務データを扱うことは、業務データを扱うことほど複雑ではない。たいていの場合、ERPはほとんどのプロセスに対応できるよう、一定の方法で構築されている。我々は、そのデータとデータレイクへの入れ方を理解している。しかし業務データは、財務データと業務データが混在しているため、より難しい場合がある。初めて、どれだけのセンサーデータをデータレイクに入れるべきか、どのように構造化すべきか、運用技術データの標準は何か、生産エラー率を示すデータは工場に残すべきか、データレイクに移すべきか、などを考える必要がある。そのすべてを把握するのは難しい作業であり、多くのOTデータを抱えているほど、私たちはまだそれを経験していない。

新しいデータ機能を構築するCIOへのアドバイスは？ 小さく始めること、エコシステムを定義すること、技術スタックをシンプルにすること、ビジネスで信頼できる人を巻き込むこと。確かに、データ駆動型ビジネスになるためには適切なテクノロジーが必要だが、それは机上の空論に過ぎない。真の原動力は、ビジネス・パートナーと彼らが作り出すビジネス・ケースなのだ。IT部門は、ビットとバイト、1と0、クラウドとプラットフォームの話を始めるため、データを複雑にしすぎることがある。ガバナンスの仕組みを使って、ビジネスにとって非常に重要なビジネスケースを選び、それを完成させ、次の2つ、3つを獲得する。そして、次の2つ、3つを見つけに行くのだ。

