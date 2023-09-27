Perdue Farmsのデータから価値を引き出すためのアプローチとは

\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30b5\u30fb\u30d8\u30e9\u30fc\uff1aPerdue Farms\u3067\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5909\u9769\u304c\u9032\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30d6\u30fc\u30b9\uff1a\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u6210\u9577\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300220\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u524d\u306e\u53e4\u3044\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u5165\u308c\u66ff\u3048\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3088\u308a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4e3b\u5c0e\u578b\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u4e2d\u3067\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4ed6\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u554f\u984c\u306f\uff1f\n\n103\u5e74\u306e\u6b74\u53f2\u3092\u6301\u3064\u990a\u9d8f\u30fb\u8fb2\u696d\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u9075\u5b88\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8ab2\u984c\u3060\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u3092\u81ea\u7531\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u793e\u5185\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u304c\u826f\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u98df\u54c1\u4e8b\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30ad\u30f3\u3092\u58f2\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u65b0\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u751f\u7523\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b0\u30ea\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8fb2\u7523\u7269\u306e\u8abf\u9054\u3001\u8cfc\u5165\u3001\u52a0\u5de5\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u7a40\u7269\u3001\u5927\u8c46\u7c95\u3001\u914d\u5408\u98fc\u6599\u539f\u6599\u3001\u98df\u54c1\u696d\u754c\u5411\u3051\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u54c1\u8cea\u306e\u6cb9\u306a\u3069\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u671b\u3080\u5546\u54c1\u306b\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30b3\u30e2\u30c7\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u5145\u5b9f\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u7d71\u62ec\u3059\u308b\u30ab\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30d9\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306b\u3001\u5b9f\u8df5\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u300c\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3054\u3068\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u6211\u3005\u306e\u95a2\u4e0e\u306e\u3082\u3068\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u98df\u54c1\u3067\u3042\u308c\u30a2\u30b0\u30ea\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306f\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u627f\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001IT\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u9806\u5e8f\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30a2\u30bd\u30b7\u30a8\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3044\u305f\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u304b\u3089\u627f\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u5316\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3060\u3051\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u79fb\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u672c\u756a\u7a3c\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30be\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u672a\u52a0\u5de5\u30be\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u793a\u3059\u30e1\u30c8\u30ea\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u30da\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6271\u3044\u65b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff1f\n\n\u30d9\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30aa\u30d6\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\uff08\u4e2d\u6838\u7684\u7814\u7a76\u62e0\u70b9\uff09\u3060\u3002\u30d9\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u62c5\u5f53\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u7528\u306e\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3084\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u81ea\u529b\u3067\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6e96\u5099\u3084\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u627f\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u79fb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3042\u3068\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u624b\u306b\u5165\u308c\u305f\u3089\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30be\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u3057\u3001\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u5316\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3001\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u3046\u306d\u308a\u3092\u611f\u3058\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3002\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u7cbe\u901a\u3057\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u96c7\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u7f72\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u3053\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306f\u4f55\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u307f\u3092\u79fb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u751f\u3058\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3042\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u6b21\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u57cb\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u8ca1\u52d9\u5b9f\u7e3e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u79fb\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u308b\u8ca1\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e100\uff05\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u8ca1\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u3001\u9053\u3092\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u9664\u96ea\u8eca\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3042\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u5225\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u79fb\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u81ea\u5df1\u8cc7\u91d1\u3067\u8cc4\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u521d\u671f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u4f8b\u306f\uff1f\n\n\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u9d8f\u306e\u9aa8\u629c\u304d\u6a5f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3088\u308a\u901f\u304f\u7a3c\u52d5\u3055\u305b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u5f8c\u5c3e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u4eba\u6570\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30dc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5b9f\u8cea\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u3053\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u4f55\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u5165\u529b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u3082\u306f\u3084\u7d19\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u5165\u624b\u3092\u5f85\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b9f\u611f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u6761\u4ef6\u3067\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u7d4c\u9a13\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3001\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30fc\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3046\u4e0a\u3067\u306e\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u307b\u3057\u3044\u3002\n\n\u8ca1\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3046\u3053\u3068\u307b\u3069\u8907\u96d1\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305f\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001ERP\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u4e00\u5b9a\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u69cb\u7bc9\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3078\u306e\u5165\u308c\u65b9\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u696d\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u696d\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u6df7\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3088\u308a\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u5834\u5408\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306e\u30bb\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u904b\u7528\u6280\u8853\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6a19\u6e96\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3001\u751f\u7523\u30a8\u30e9\u30fc\u7387\u3092\u793a\u3059\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u5de5\u5834\u306b\u6b8b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u79fb\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eOT\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u307e\u3060\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308bCIO\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306f\uff1f \u5c0f\u3055\u304f\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u3092\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3002\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u99c6\u52d5\u578b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u673a\u4e0a\u306e\u7a7a\u8ad6\u306b\u904e\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3002\u771f\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u30d0\u30a4\u30c8\u30011\u30680\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3068\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8a71\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u8907\u96d1\u306b\u3057\u3059\u304e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u9078\u3073\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5b8c\u6210\u3055\u305b\u3001\u6b21\u306e2\u3064\u30013\u3064\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6b21\u306e2\u3064\u30013\u3064\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u306b\u884c\u304f\u306e\u3060\u3002