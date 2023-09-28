CIO Announces the CIO 100 UK and shares Industry Recognition Awards in flagship evening celebrations

In a dazzling evening affair hosted by none other than TV Presenter Gaby Roslin, the UK's most exceptional CIOs and tech luminaries took centre stage at the prestigious CIO 100 event. The occasion not only celebrated their remarkable strides in digital transformation but also delved into the profound insights and visionary ideas that emerged from their remarkable submissions. \n\nThe CIO 100, the hallmark of tech excellence in the United Kingdom, shone a spotlight on some of the trailblazers within the CIO community. These pioneering individuals and organizations have been instrumental in driving digital innovation and delivering transformative results. \n\nBut the accolades didn't stop there. The event introduced the Industry Recognition Awards, a platform to honour exceptional achievements across diverse sectors and domains. This year, six coveted awards were bestowed, recognizing excellence in Large Enterprises, Small to Medium Enterprises, Public Sector, Outstanding Applications, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), and Community. \n\nIndustry Recognition Awards \n\nThe Large Enterprise Industry Recognition Award, sponsored by Red Hat, was presented to Amitabh Apte, VP and Global CIO of Mars Inc. He has been responsible for a significant positive change through IT initiatives and integrations. He also actively participates in D&I initiatives within Mars and is on track to achieve incredible things in the coming years. \n\nThe Small Medium Enterprise Award was presented to James Whitebread, CTO at the Royal Opera House. At the Royal Opera House, James has been revitalizing technology, working on multiple projects, including content replays, successful strategic partnerships, sustainability, exploring the metaverse, and achieving valuable IT alignment with the business. \n\nMartyn Wallace, CDO at the Digital Office - Scottish Local Governments, received the Public Sector Industry Recognition Award. Public Sector Organizations face unique challenges, and the recipient of this award is widely recognized for his incredible efforts across his councils, focusing on partnerships and successfully bringing organizations together, along with exciting initiatives around telecom switch and the telecare market. \n\nThe Outstanding Application, sponsored by Pager Duty, was presented to Claire Dickson, CIO at DS Smith. Her strategic prowess in assembling a high-performing I&T leadership team, fostering a cyber-aware culture, and delivering cutting-edge digital solutions has set a new benchmark for innovation. \n\nIn a world increasingly conscious of ESG concerns (Environmental, Social, Governance), the ESG Industry Recognition Award was fittingly bestowed upon Sarah Milton-Hunt, CIO at the National Grid. Her holistic approach, from talent development partnerships to horizon tech implementation and the pursuit of Net Zero initiatives, exemplifies the essence of ESG. \n\nThe Community Industry Recognition Award found a deserving recipient in Jots Sehmbi, CIO at City University of London. Sehmbi's exemplary contributions, including support for organizations like Tech London Advocates, participation as a judge for Next CIO, and mentorship of tech ventures, embody her commitment to uplifting the tech sector. \n\nJeff Boslem, Senior Director - SP & Partner Collaboration, EMEA at Cisco, engaged in a riveting conversation with Gaby Roslin about key trends within the CIO 100 applications. The omnipresence of AI in contemporary discussions across media, politics, and business was a central theme. Boslem highlighted how CIOs are often the vanguards of generative AI adoption within their organizations. However, he underscored the importance of addressing critical questions \u2013 ethical, legal, and social \u2013 as AI continues to evolve. \n\nThe evening culminated with a resounding applause for Dominic Howson, CIO at Viridor, who secured the coveted #1 spot in the CIO 100 for 2023. His application shone brightly, with groundbreaking AI and RPA projects, automation of regression testing for the ERP platform, and pivotal contributions to the ESG agenda, including the creation of Viri, the Viridor chatbot. \n\nThe full list of the CIO 100 UK can be found here. \n\nThe anticipation for the CIO 100 2024 is already building. The CIO 100 2024 applications will open in the spring of next year, with the CIO Summit and CIO 100 Awards scheduled for September 19, 2024. To receive updates on the Awards and Events at CIO, please join our mailing list here. \n\nAs the tech landscape continues to evolve, the CIO community remains at the forefront of innovation, shaping the digital future of the UK and beyond.