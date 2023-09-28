CIO Announces the CIO 100 UK and shares Industry Recognition Awards in flagship evening celebrations

In a dazzling evening affair hosted by none other than TV Presenter Gaby Roslin, the UK’s most exceptional CIOs and tech luminaries took centre stage at the prestigious CIO 100 event. The occasion not only celebrated their remarkable strides in digital transformation but also delved into the profound insights and visionary ideas that emerged from their remarkable submissions.

The CIO 100, the hallmark of tech excellence in the United Kingdom, shone a spotlight on some of the trailblazers within the CIO community. These pioneering individuals and organizations have been instrumental in driving digital innovation and delivering transformative results.

But the accolades didn’t stop there. The event introduced the Industry Recognition Awards, a platform to honour exceptional achievements across diverse sectors and domains. This year, six coveted awards were bestowed, recognizing excellence in Large Enterprises, Small to Medium Enterprises, Public Sector, Outstanding Applications, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), and Community.

Industry Recognition Awards

The Large Enterprise Industry Recognition Award, sponsored by Red Hat, was presented to Amitabh Apte, VP and Global CIO of Mars Inc. He has been responsible for a significant positive change through IT initiatives and integrations. He also actively participates in D&I initiatives within Mars and is on track to achieve incredible things in the coming years.

The Small Medium Enterprise Award was presented to James Whitebread, CTO at the Royal Opera House. At the Royal Opera House, James has been revitalizing technology, working on multiple projects, including content replays, successful strategic partnerships, sustainability, exploring the metaverse, and achieving valuable IT alignment with the business.