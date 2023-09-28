Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryCIO Announces the CIO 100 UK and shares Industry Recognition Awards in flagship evening celebrations
by Romy Tuin

CIO Announces the CIO 100 UK and shares Industry Recognition Awards in flagship evening celebrations

News
Sep 28, 20234 mins
CIO 100
ci
Credit:

In a dazzling evening affair hosted by none other than TV Presenter Gaby Roslin, the UK’s most exceptional CIOs and tech luminaries took centre stage at the prestigious CIO 100 event. The occasion not only celebrated their remarkable strides in digital transformation but also delved into the profound insights and visionary ideas that emerged from their remarkable submissions. 

The CIO 100, the hallmark of tech excellence in the United Kingdom, shone a spotlight on some of the trailblazers within the CIO community. These pioneering individuals and organizations have been instrumental in driving digital innovation and delivering transformative results. 

But the accolades didn’t stop there. The event introduced the Industry Recognition Awards, a platform to honour exceptional achievements across diverse sectors and domains. This year, six coveted awards were bestowed, recognizing excellence in Large Enterprises, Small to Medium Enterprises, Public Sector, Outstanding Applications, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), and Community. 

Industry Recognition Awards 

The Large Enterprise Industry Recognition Award, sponsored by Red Hat, was presented to Amitabh Apte, VP and Global CIO of Mars Inc. He has been responsible for a significant positive change through IT initiatives and integrations. He also actively participates in D&I initiatives within Mars and is on track to achieve incredible things in the coming years. 

The Small Medium Enterprise Award was presented to James Whitebread, CTO at the Royal Opera House. At the Royal Opera House, James has been revitalizing technology, working on multiple projects, including content replays, successful strategic partnerships, sustainability, exploring the metaverse, and achieving valuable IT alignment with the business. 

Martyn Wallace, CDO at the Digital Office – Scottish Local Governments, received the Public Sector Industry Recognition Award. Public Sector Organizations face unique challenges, and the recipient of this award is widely recognized for his incredible efforts across his councils, focusing on partnerships and successfully bringing organizations together, along with exciting initiatives around telecom switch and the telecare market. 

The Outstanding Application, sponsored by Pager Duty, was presented to Claire Dickson, CIO at DS Smith. Her strategic prowess in assembling a high-performing I&T leadership team, fostering a cyber-aware culture, and delivering cutting-edge digital solutions has set a new benchmark for innovation. 

In a world increasingly conscious of ESG concerns (Environmental, Social, Governance), the ESG Industry Recognition Award was fittingly bestowed upon Sarah Milton-Hunt, CIO at the National Grid. Her holistic approach, from talent development partnerships to horizon tech implementation and the pursuit of Net Zero initiatives, exemplifies the essence of ESG. 

The Community Industry Recognition Award found a deserving recipient in Jots Sehmbi, CIO at City University of London. Sehmbi’s exemplary contributions, including support for organizations like Tech London Advocates, participation as a judge for Next CIO, and mentorship of tech ventures, embody her commitment to uplifting the tech sector. 

Jeff Boslem, Senior Director – SP & Partner Collaboration, EMEA at Cisco, engaged in a riveting conversation with Gaby Roslin about key trends within the CIO 100 applications. The omnipresence of AI in contemporary discussions across media, politics, and business was a central theme. Boslem highlighted how CIOs are often the vanguards of generative AI adoption within their organizations. However, he underscored the importance of addressing critical questions – ethical, legal, and social – as AI continues to evolve. 

The evening culminated with a resounding applause for Dominic Howson, CIO at Viridor, who secured the coveted #1 spot in the CIO 100 for 2023. His application shone brightly, with groundbreaking AI and RPA projects, automation of regression testing for the ERP platform, and pivotal contributions to the ESG agenda, including the creation of Viri, the Viridor chatbot. 

The full list of the CIO 100 UK can be found here.  

The anticipation for the CIO 100 2024 is already building. The CIO 100 2024 applications will open in the spring of next year, with the CIO Summit and CIO 100 Awards scheduled for September 19, 2024. To receive updates on the Awards and Events at CIO, please join our mailing list here

As the tech landscape continues to evolve, the CIO community remains at the forefront of innovation, shaping the digital future of the UK and beyond. 

by Romy Tuin

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

CIO Announces the CIO 100 UK and shares Industry Recognition Awards in flagship evening celebrations

By Romy Tuin
Sep 28, 20234 mins
CIO 100IDG EventsEvents
Image
feature

A fluency in business and tech yields success at NATO

By CIO staff
Sep 27, 20236 mins
CIOIT SkillsInnovation
Image
feature

The demand for new skills: How can CIOs optimize their team?

By Andrea Benito
Sep 27, 20233 mins
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Jassi Kaur, Head of IT and Security, Bulk Barn Foods Limited

Sep 28, 202314 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Mark Schwartz, Enterprise Strategist, AWS, Author

Sep 20, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head IT, Tata Realty and Infrastructure

Sep 18, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Canada with Jassi Kaur, Head of IT and Security, Bulk Barn Foods Limited

Sep 28, 202314 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Mark Schwartz, Enterprise Strategist, AWS, Author

Sep 20, 202326 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head IT, Tata Realty and Infrastructure

Sep 18, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image