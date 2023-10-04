What a quarter century of digital transformation at PayPal looks like

If there’s a company that can boast being 100% digital native, it’s PayPal, the platform that allows companies and consumers to send and receive digital payments in a secure, comfortable and profitable way. Since 1998, the brand has evolved and grown in step with technology, and today, the size of its network and consumer use has made it a household name in digital payment systems.

Initially, the company emerged from x.com and Confinity as a crypto company, developing P2P payments and using PalmPilot’s Beam technology. “Over time, we became an email-based payment solution, so just by having an email address, you could receive money,” says Sri Shivananda, PayPal EVP and CTO. Soon, the brand became an unofficial third-party service provider that eBay users included as a payment method in item descriptions. “eBay saw the opportunity to welcome us into their fold and, eventually, we were acquired, becoming their official payment service,” Shivananda adds. “We grew hand in hand with eBay and have continued to do so after separating in 2015.”

Since PayPal’s inception, innovation and technology have been integral to the brand’s success, which, says Shivananda, has been developed through the start-up phase, growth phase, expansion phase, and then positioning itself in a platform mentality, he says, using the cloud philosophy, integrating acquisitions, unifying data assets, and using data science and AI.

One strategy, five keys

From a technological point of view, the brand’s strategic engine is divided into five investment areas. According to Shivananda, security is the top priority since it’s essential to offer a trusted platform to customers in a climate of increasing security breaches. “When we talk about security, what was enough yesterday is no longer enough today,” he says. “PayPal, like many other large companies, suffers attacks every second, and we can only manage this volume of threats through an architecture with reinforced security layers and solid technology, such as AI.”

Stability is another objective. For the 35 million merchants who trust PayPal as a means of payment in their businesses, it’s vital the service is high quality, reliable and always available. “It’s our responsibility to ensure that each valid transaction is completed and reaches the merchant,” he says.

Another fundamental piece is speed, that is, the ability to maintain innovation at a rate higher than that of the industry. To do this, says Shivananda, the company invests heavily in its platforms, tools and product development lifecycle processes in order to improve flow and eliminate barriers that occur during execution. “This allows us greater productivity and creativity on the part of developers,” he says.