Unlocking value: Oracle enterprise license models for optimal ROI

With tight IT budgets getting tighter, many Oracle licensees with Unlimited Licensing Agreements (ULAs) are tempted to consider an exit plan to avoid the pinch of rising support costs. But, often too late, they may discover that their Oracle contract could prevent them from making the jump as seamlessly as they\u2019d like.\n\nMost enterprises want to avoid expending unnecessary time, effort, and resources on licensing issues, so they can focus on maximizing value and results. Unfortunately, Oracle\u2019s enterprise license agreements, and, more specifically, ULAs, typically require consistent oversight and proper management to ensure successful outcomes.\n\nOracle has a reputation of aggressively ensuring compliance with licensing terms, which many organizations may struggle to remain current as they revamp implementations, undergo M&A activity, and shift environments. That's why it's tempting to opt for a ULA in hopes of avoiding the possibility of Oracle licensing audits.\n\nOracle ULAs may not always be \u201cunlimited\u201d in the traditional sense. In fact, many Oracle licensees may find that over the life of the ULA contract, their needs may have changed. Those changes can consist of software programs your organization didn\u2019t intend or plan to use but may need today and software programs your organization thought they needed but no longer use or plan to use in the future.\n\nHow to approach your exit\n\nGetting out of the ULA is no simple feat. Oracle customers must undergo a complicated certification process that includes a license audit to calculate a fixed number of licenses.\n\nNoting potential pitfalls and best practices for an easy certification can help mitigate risk, maximize return on investment, and save money. Three of the more significant factors which may impede Oracle licensees from successfully certifying out of a ULA include:\n\nDon't delay on exit certification\n\nWhile it\u2019s best to start early (usually six to nine months before certification is due), there\u2019s never a bad time to begin working toward optimization to ensure you squeeze the maximum amount of value from your investment. The following actions may help you maximize your return on investment of Oracle software program licenses:\n\nWhat makes the ULA license model unique is that you cannot calculate the true return on investment until you\u2019ve certified and effectively ended the ULA itself. To determine ROI post-ULA requires a clear understanding of what programs and license quantities you certified to Oracle to compare against Oracle\u2019s list price to determine an actual discount rate.\n\nAs long as you remain aware of potential risk factors and take action to mitigate potential risk, there should be no reason you cannot certify out of your ULA and move toward alternative options such as Rimini Street to identify tangible cost savings and optimize your Return on Investment (ROI). Planning will help you avoid surprises and to drive predictable outcomes.\n\nDiscover how to extend the life of your Oracle release: Learn more about Rimini Street services and support for Oracle. https:\/\/www.riministreet.com\/solutions\/oracle\/