Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryNominations extended for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023
by Shirin Robert

Nominations extended for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

News
Oct 02, 20232 mins
IDG EventsIT Leadership
CIO100 ASEAN Awards
Credit: Foundry

The deadline to submit nominations for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023 has been extended to Friday, 6 October.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.

The CIO100 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive spearheads innovation while also operates at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

All nominations will be reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and IT executives from other regions who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list and select the team-based award winners.

Awards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie gala held in person on Tuesday, 31 October at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore.

  • To nominate for CIO100 ASEAN awards, submissions can be made online or by downloading the provided Word documents and returning the completed form, which can be found here.
by Shirin Robert

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Nominations extended for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

By Shirin Robert
Oct 02, 20232 mins
IDG EventsIDG EventsEvents
Image
feature

What is a project management office (PMO)? The key to standardizing project success

By Mary K. Pratt
Oct 02, 20238 mins
Digital TransformationProject Management ToolsIT Leadership
Image
opinion

The changing face of cybersecurity threats in 2023

By Dipti Parmar
Sep 29, 20238 mins
CybercrimeSecurity
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Naren Gangavarapu, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Northern Beaches Council

Oct 02, 202333 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live India with Debashis Singh, CIO, Persistent Systems

Sep 29, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Teradyne CIO Shannon Gath on GenAI explorations

Sep 28, 202358 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Naren Gangavarapu, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Northern Beaches Council

Oct 02, 202333 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live India with Debashis Singh, CIO, Persistent Systems

Sep 29, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Teradyne CIO Shannon Gath on GenAI explorations

Sep 28, 202358 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image