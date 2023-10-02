Nominations extended for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023

The deadline to submit nominations for CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023 has been extended to Friday, 6 October.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.

The CIO100 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive spearheads innovation while also operates at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

All nominations will be reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and IT executives from other regions who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list and select the team-based award winners.

Awards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie gala held in person on Tuesday, 31 October at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore.