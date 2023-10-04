Document Security is More than Just Password-Protection

Thirty years ago, Adobe created the Portable Document Format (PDF) to facilitate sharing documents across different software applications while maintaining text and image formatting. Today, PDF is considered the de facto industry standard for documents that contain critical and sensitive business information. In fact, it is estimated that more than three (3) trillion PDFs \u2013 from confidential business strategies and insights to sales agreements to legal contracts \u2013 are shared every day worldwide.\n\nWith the rise of remote and hybrid work in the past few years, adversaries and other bad actors have been given a virtual buffet of new ways to launch their harmful attacks, as more documents than ever are shared across the Internet. From embedding malware or a phishing link in a document to manipulated or outright forged documents and other types of cyber fraud, the increase in document-related attacks cannot be ignored, especially if your company handles tax forms, business filings, or bank statements--the three types of most frequently manipulated documents.\n\nNo matter what types of documents your business works with, securing those documents against adversarial attacks should be a top priority. Here are five strategies that enterprise leaders should consider, to better protect their company\u2019s most critical and sensitive documents:\n\nEmbed Security into Your Organization\u2019s Culture\n\nSimply protecting a document with a password is no longer sufficient to combat the many increasingly sophisticated types and vectors of attacks popular with today\u2019s cybercriminals. The most resilient companies employ a multi-layered security strategy in terms of technologies, but also make security awareness a part of the organization\u2019s culture. When employees are educated about how and why adversaries attack, they are better equipped to defend against them\u2014and keep your entire organization, its documents, and its data secure. Remember: employees are your first and last line of defense against cybercriminals, so investing in security awareness is one of the best investments you can make.\n\nLearn more about Adobe\u2019s commitment to enterprise document security here.