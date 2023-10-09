CIOs set their agendas to achieve IT’s ultimate balancing act

Achieving operational excellence while deploying innovative technologies is not an either\/or proposition as far as Christian Mate is concerned. Both are critical for meeting the responsibilities of the job of CIO, which requires the staid mantra of \u201ckeep the lights on\u201d while concentrating on the more exciting innovating for growth, he says.\n\n\u201cTo some extent, folks expect IT to be there like a dial tone when you pick up a phone,\u201d or, \u201cthe referee at a football game, but no one noticed you,\u201d says Mate, CIO of home health provider Elara Caring.\n\nOperational excellence for Mate means ensuring a new employee has the right equipment and applications on day one and every day thereafter. That\u2019s no small task for IT given that Elara operates in 200 locations in 17 states, and has 26,000 caregivers and 60,000 patients.\n\nWhat helps Mate and his team achieve the push-and-pull of digitizing while maintaining quality service is Elara\u2019s culture, which encourages employees to experiment \u2014 but make decisions quickly and fail fast when projects are not panning out \u2014 as well as investing in people who can bring new ideas and perspectives.\n\nCIOs have more tactical aspirations right now, especially with regard to digital initiatives, according to Gartner\u2019s 2023 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda. But while the report found that growth was important, it was outranked by improving the customer experience and operational excellence.\n\nThat is a tall order for CIOs, who feel the pressure to do it all. \u201cThis creates large problems for the CIO and IT department as they look to create the next-generation IT environment and manage day-to-day challenges such as cybersecurity, digital business technology platform development, and operational excellence,\u201d according to the report.\n\nOnly 10% of tech executives will be successful at driving long-term growth, according to new leadership predictions from Forrester. This is because \u201ca large number of tech leaders \u2026 just don\u2019t focus on growth. They are typically focused on service delivery and quality,\u2019\u2019 says Matthew Guarini, vice president and senior research director at Forrester.\n\nThose who are transitioning to a growth mindset \u201coften lack a seat at the growth table and\/or do not have the shared accountabilities with the business that are necessary,\u2019\u2019 Guarini says. The CIOs who do have a seat at the table and great business alignment, \u201cjust don\u2019t deliver success,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cThis leaves a small percentage \u2014 10% in this case \u2014 of leaders that will deliver long-term growth successfully.\u201d\n\nTech leaders must focus on a business-aligned tech strategy to deliver on the competing mandates, Guarini says.\n\n\u201cA business-aligned technology strategy is built on architecture and agility, the \u2018what\u2019 and the \u2018how\u2019 of better alignment,\u2019\u2019 he explains. \u201cAlignment also requires a commitment to take a human-centric approach to technology to collaborate effectively. Performance improves when the culture of collaboration is strong.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s the trick: figuring out how to keep everyone happy. Here, CIOs and other IT leaders discuss their strategies for ensuring IT excellence in support of business growth.\n\nJust listen\n\nWith more than 460,000 members and $9.7 billion in assets, Teachers Federal Credit Union is already among the largest credit unions in the US. Still, CTO Suresh Renganathan has the lofty goal of making TFCU \u201cAmerica\u2019s credit union.\u201d\n\nRenganathan is keenly aware that to do so requires not only investing in technology to digitally transform its processes but also practicing the principle of \u201cpeople helping people,\u2019\u2019 and balancing the ability to innovate and grow with achieving efficiencies. \u201cInternally, we say, \u2018Let\u2019s perform while we transform,\u2019\u2019\u2019 Renganathan says.\n\nWhile adopting and maintaining an agile approach to adapt to industry changes more quickly is paramount, there can be an \u201coveremphasis on technology and expectations, like AI, and assuming everything will be solved by tech,\u201d he says.\n\nEchoing Guarini, Renganathan says he has instituted cross-functional collaboration and a continuous feedback loop using traditional and digital channels to collect feedback on what works and what doesn\u2019t. \u201cThat bridges a gap between innovation and operational excellence,\u201d he says.\n\nTruly listening to what the business wants and needs and asking questions while empowering his team to experiment is of paramount importance, agrees Eben Hewitt, CIO of Hyatt Hotels.\n\n\u201cMy overarching priority is ensuring my team\u2019s work is grounded in listening and finding ways for technology to create property-level flexibility and enable organizational growth through innovation,\u2019\u2019 Hewitt says. \u201cThoughtful consideration of design and systems is truly an act of empathy, imagination, and structural rigor.\u201d \n\nHyatt\u2019s experimental mindset and listen-first approach are heavily applied to IT\u2019s pursuit of innovation, he says. By taking an agile approach to work, IT is \u201cconstantly testing and learning to identify ways to create operational efficiencies and enhanced experiences based on what we hear from guests and colleagues.\u201d \n\nPlant strong roots\n\nYet, CIOs admit it is not always easy to strike a balance. San Juan-based Banco Popular has set three main priorities for IT: Build a strong technology foundation to better prepare the bank for the future, provide a digital customer experience, and strengthen its data foundation.\n\n\u201cThe analogy we often use is of a tree, making sure we have very strong roots and don\u2019t lose focus on stability, reliability, availability, and efficiency,\u201d says Camille Burckhart, executive vice president and chief information and digital strategy officer. \u201cWe are certainly focused on transforming the business and ensuring we stay ahead, but never losing site of those strong roots.\u201d\n\nBut meeting these objectives can be a challenge, Burckhart says. \u201cIf you only have innovation and transformation without making sure the operation runs stable, you run into trouble. But when you have a very laser focus on both you can have a healthy balance and ensure operational excellence doesn\u2019t inhibit your desire to innovate.\u201d\n\nAnother challenge is that the days of implementing technology and not upgrading for a couple of years are over, notes Steve Taylor, senior vice president and CIO of mortgage subservicer Cenlar.\n\n\u201cWe are constantly having to raise our game. It\u2019s a challenge to always stay current and ahead of the game,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cFor us to drive operational efficiency, we can\u2019t just be leaning backward. We always have to look to do things more effectively and provide better service to our clients that our competition hasn\u2019t already given them.\u201d\n\nThis requires moving faster and more effectively, which Taylor says he constantly preaches to his team, especially in the area of security. \u201cThe security team validates we are secure, but the problem is that the hackers are finding more ways of hacking. So we always have to be upping our game or we\u2019ll fall behind and then it\u2019s too late to catch up again.\u201d\n\nHewitt says achieving operational excellence alongside growth is always a balancing act. \u201cI think of it almost like a machine learning algorithm called \u2018multi-armed bandit,\u2019\u201d that has two axes: exploit and explore, he says.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s\u00a0a way for, say, a recommender engine to determine\u00a0which\u00a0products to offer to which customers,\u2019\u2019 he explains. \u201cThat might mean taking advantage of the tried and true\u00a0two-thirds of the time and then running smart, inexpensive, quick proof-of-concept experiments to determine\u00a0what might have legs.\u201d\n\nHewitt discusses this in his book, Technology Strategy Patterns, noting that post-pandemic, it\u2019s easy to deprioritize strategy and think that it might be foolish to plan out a year in advance because of unpredictability. \u201cBut that\u2019s not a good enough reason not to. One can be tactful and allocate resources strategically, while still being agile,\u201d he says. \n\nFor example, IT is working on building a simpler technology stack to improve on-property efficiency for Hyatt\u2019s nearly 1,300 hotels around the world, as well as more customized systems to drive competitive advantage and improve the guest experience. One move in that direction was a recently announced partnership with Sabre to upgrade its central reservation system.\n\nDon\u2019t forget the basics \u2014 and just get it done\n\nCenlar\u2019s IT group uses technology internally and ensures it goes through all the appropriate validation and quality assurance processes before deploying it to clients. Systems should never go out too early just to meet a timeframe, Taylor stresses, noting that quality is better than speed.\n\n\u201cMake sure that what you put out there is the best product possible,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cThere are so many companies trying to get out there quickly. \u2026 We are ensuring that we are putting out the best-quality product so that we can stay current.\u201d\n\nIn the rush to innovate, teams can forget the basics, such as insufficient testing, so constant monitoring is crucial to ensure you\u2019re providing value, adds TFCU\u2019s Renganathan.\n\nHe learned that the hard way. When Renganathan was spearheading digital at his previous company, Farmers Group Insurance, IT wanted to bring operational excellence to its customer contact management system. His team came up with a concept for funneling all customer communications in a way so that customers would receive one or two responses \u201cin a meaningful way.\u201d\n\nBut in the rush to deploy the new feature, \u201cit triggered mass communications in a wrong way,\u2019\u2019 Renganathan recalls, and created a lot of reputational risks that IT had to spend days fixing because there were no clear and stringent operational practices.\n\nThat meant having to let \u201cthe urgent things interrupt the important things,\u201d he says. \u201cMost departments had to drop everything.\u201d It\u2019s tempting to rush to deploy in the name of speed to market, he says. It\u2019s also important not to underestimate stakeholder resistance to change at times.\n\n\u201cCompanies can stick stubbornly to something without pivoting. That\u2019s a pitfall, and it is critical to always have a very comprehensive risk assessment practice in place,\u201d Renganathan says. \u201cWe live in a very sensitive world.\u201d\n\nPurpose-build teams for success\n\nAchieving the ability to innovate and grow while servicing customers\u2019 tech needs requires having dedicated teams focused on stability and agility, says Banco Popular Deputy CIO Jorge Ortiz. \u201cNot having someone jump between one team and another is the way we\u2019ve achieved success,\u2019\u2019 he says. \n\nHis colleague Burckhart agrees, noting that the most effective way for IT to meet all business needs is when teams share goals. This way, \u201cyou can better balance innovation and operational excellence and ensure teams are not achieving agility at the expense of reliability\/stability,\u201d she says.\n\nJosh Reicher, chief digital officer at Cenlar, also believes that separate and distinct teams are necessary to keep the organization safe and efficient, on the one hand, and innovating and modernizing, on the other.\n\n\u201cOperational excellence is part and parcel of IT doing its job,\u2019\u2019 Reicher says. All the infrastructure and tools are \u201cjust a baseline of what it means to be a competent IT organization. There are no boxes to be checked. We\u2019re also required to continuously improve and stay on top of tech trends.\u201d\n\nThat approach doesn\u2019t work for Elara\u2019s Mate, who says that while years ago he could \u201cprobably look at innovation and operations as two separate buckets,\u201d the competitive environment of healthcare no longer allows for that.\n\n\u201cI don\u2019t have the luxury of \u2018Here I do operations in my left hand and the innovative stuff in my right hand.\u2019 I have to close the gaps,\u201d he says. One way he is doing that is by using AI to optimize logistics and move caregivers more quickly from patient to patient, increasing the time they can spend with each one.\n\nHe also relies on automation to help IT deal with the vast number of incidents they have to respond to every month \u201cin a touchless fashion.\u201d\n\nThat\u2019s a core example of how technology is helping solve the operational excellence vs. accelerating growth conundrum. But often, Hyatt\u2019s Hewitt says, IT gets too focused on \u201ctech for its own sake [which] creates so much churn and inefficiency.\u201d\n\nHis solution is to \u201cremain grounded in Hyatt\u2019s purpose of \u2026 caring for people so they can be their best \u2014 as we continue to sharpen our operational excellence through innovative tech enhancements. Staying true to your company\u2019s purpose is the best way to meaningfully and accurately measure the effectiveness of any tech innovation.\u201d