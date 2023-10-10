8 tips for cultivating a winning IT culture

Winning IT organizations aren\u2019t built in a day. Long-term success is generally the result of leaders who make a committed effort to connect directly with their teams, rather than simply issuing memos, edicts, and other top-down commands.\n\nEmployees want to work for leaders who inspire them, engage them, challenge them, and give them opportunities to grow and be effective, says Ola Chowning, a partner with technology research and advisory firm ISG. \u201cEngagement and trust hinge on clear values and transparency,\u201d she adds. \u201cEmployees who aren\u2019t just informed of objectives, but given a sense of responsibility, are more comfortable with their roles and tend to enjoy the challenge of being a key driver of excellent performance.\u201d\n\nAre you looking to build a winning IT culture? The following management practices will help you get there.\n\n1. Foster adaptability and flexibility\n\nAdaptable work environments and agile methodologies form the bedrock of a thriving IT culture, says Charman Hayes, executive vice president of people and capability for the technology group at Mastercard.\n\nFlexibility is vital to Mastercard and its IT team members, Hayes says, \u201cfrom the location of our offices to the role of our tech hubs to new tools and technologies that help us work seamlessly and effectively.\u201d Hayes notes that the company\u2019s ongoing focus on collaboration and flexibility includes the availability of hybrid work, \u2018work-from-elsewhere\u2019 weeks, \u2018meeting-free\u2019 days, and end-of-week flex time.\n\n\u201cWe recognize that technology teams need deep concentration time to create new solutions as well as efficient ways to work collaboratively, and our flexible policies are designed to enable that,\u201d she says.\n\n2. Invest in and encourage talent development\n\nEncouraging ongoing learning and curiosity is a top priority at Liberty Mutual Group, says EVP and CIO Monica Caldas. \u201cPeople are often surprised to hear that Liberty Mutual invented the emergency stop button on escalators,\u201d she states. \u201cWe have an innovation spirit that\u2019s ingrained into who we are as a company.\u201d Caldas says that innovation today includes the adoption of promising new technologies, such as generative AI and open frameworks. \u201cProjects that really excite our teams.\u201d\n\nCaldas has no doubt that technology is a key differentiator. \u201cWe have aligned our technology strategy to be a business strategy,\u201d she says. \u201cWe want transparency about the roles available across the organization and give employees the right tools to identify growth and job opportunities as well as skills development.\u201d Caldas adds that team members are encouraged to develop themselves through various career paths, leading to long, meaningful futures.\n\n3. Promote innovation and connection\n\nA winning IT culture comes in two parts: innovation and connection, says Brad Smith, CIO at payroll software provider Paycom. \u201cOur IT team has an opportunity to be on the forefront of tech innovation. When every employee is unified under this collective goal, they establish a strong connection and work toward winning together.\u201d\n\nWhen IT connects the dots between innovation and building a technology to simplify lives, it creates a motivated workforce determined to enhance productivity, Smith says. \u201cWhen this drive partners with a focus on business outcomes and direct impact, you have a team of innovative IT professionals working together to do something amazing.\u201d\n\n4. Embrace new challenges and prioritize engaging pilots\n\nJustin Rodenbostel, executive vice president at technology modernization firm SPR, believes that emphasizing learning, training, and professional growth is crucial. \u201cTeam members who can find and respond to new challenges are more engaged and, over time, become well-rounded professionals who are more valuable to their organizations,\u201d he explains.\n\nRodenbostel suggests starting small. \u201cSecure funding, design a program for a small group of individuals, and run a pilot,\u201d he advises. \u201cBefore starting the pilot, identify how you will judge success, perhaps by using a combination of qualitative and quantitative measures.\u201d From a quantitative view, Rodenbostel advises considering measures such as a reduction in turnover or an increase in internal or external customer satisfaction. For a qualitative view, employee surveys that measure engagement or information from front-line managers can be used. \u201cUse that pilot group to determine what works best inside your organization and with your team members.\u201d\n\n5. Be authentic\n\nA winning IT culture requires an authentic IT leader, says Jay Upchurch, executive vice president and CIO at business software firm SAS. \u201cFor some people, authenticity can be uncomfortable because it requires transparency and vulnerability,\u201d he warns. Yet authenticity draws employees in and builds trust. \u201cTrust is quickly followed by freedom of thought, innovation, diversity, and courage,\u201d Upchurch notes. He adds that authenticity doesn\u2019t require always being right. \u201cBeing authentic means you embrace being wrong in a transparent manner,\u201d he explains.\n\nUpchurch advises communicating clearly and frequently about your overall IT vision. \u201cBe realistic about what\u2019s achievable and build an organizational structure and processes that will help the team work toward that vision.\u201d He also recommends listening to your team and being open to change. \u201cWhen an IT leader does this, two things happen: Great ideas will emerge, and it allows the leader to admit when he or she is wrong.\u201d\n\n6. Focus on transparency and alignment\n\nAn effective leader clearly communicates organizational goals that align with the overall enterprise mission, says Sandeep Angra, CTO at commercial aviation services provider Unifi Aviation.\n\nEffective communication, a compelling vision, and fostering collaboration across departments are all crucial, Angra explains. \u201cRecognizing and rewarding achievements, promoting continuous learning, and using feedback for improvement creates an environment that allows teamwork, innovation, and alignment with the organization\u2019s broader objectives.\u201d\n\nAngra suggests building a dynamic IT roadmap that is closely tied to business strategy and is continuously refined by input from relevant stakeholders. \u201cIT leaders should actively engage in this process, ensuring a deep understanding of their roles, business needs, and areas of concern.\u201d\n\nBuilding a winning IT culture is an ongoing journey, Angra observes. \u201cStart by defining clear guiding principles and apply those principles to your daily actions and decisions,\u201d he advises. \u201cEnsure that every leader in the organization hears and sees these principles being applied consistently.\u201d\n\nOver time, established IT principles will become a natural part of the organizational culture, guiding behavior and decisions. \u201cRemember that building a winning IT culture is an ongoing process, and the consistency of your actions and leadership will play a key role in building a winning IT culture,\u201d Angra says.\n\n7. Establish uniform guidelines\n\nAn accomplished CIO establishes precisely defined rules, setting practices and procedures that apply throughout the organization, regardless of position or rank.\n\nOrganization guidelines should be both comprehensive and fair. \u201cOne strategy is to constantly provide and invite feedback when people feel incorrect choices are being made,\u201d says Jeremy Freeman, CTO at business intelligence software provider Allstacks. He recommends following a coaching and feedback model. \u201cWhen you detect a problem, bring it up immediately,\u201d Freeman advises. \u201cThis approach allows you to focus on the impacts of bad culture in day-to-day interactions.\u201d\n\nFreeman warns against slipping into a command-and-control based organization. While there are times when it may be needed, taking a rigid management stance may create a false sense of alignment. \u201cWhat you see as a \u2018winning\u2019 culture, may just be fear-based compliance,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen you give people the autonomy and coaching to make their own positive decisions, they start to understand why these things are important, and it\u2019s never just because the \u2018boss said so.\u2019\u201d\n\n8. Support team challenges and growth\n\nLydia Lightfoot, lead IT recruiter at staffing and recruiting firm Carex Consulting Group, says one of the things she hears most from IT job candidates is a desire for challenge and growth. \u201cProviding opportunities for growth is a great foundation for building a winning tech culture, whether it\u2019s promotion, upskilling, attending conferences, new project work, or all of the above.\u201d\n\nPassions common among tech pros include problem-solving, a desire to learn new technologies, and seeing the outcome of their work. \u201cSupporting your team and making sure they\u2019re achieving these things is incredibly important,\u201d Lightfoot says. \u201cPeople want to feel heard and supported.\u201d