8 tips for cultivating a winning IT culture

Winning IT organizations aren’t built in a day. Long-term success is generally the result of leaders who make a committed effort to connect directly with their teams, rather than simply issuing memos, edicts, and other top-down commands.

Employees want to work for leaders who inspire them, engage them, challenge them, and give them opportunities to grow and be effective, says Ola Chowning, a partner with technology research and advisory firm ISG. “Engagement and trust hinge on clear values and transparency,” she adds. “Employees who aren’t just informed of objectives, but given a sense of responsibility, are more comfortable with their roles and tend to enjoy the challenge of being a key driver of excellent performance.”

Are you looking to build a winning IT culture? The following management practices will help you get there.

1. Foster adaptability and flexibility

Adaptable work environments and agile methodologies form the bedrock of a thriving IT culture, says Charman Hayes, executive vice president of people and capability for the technology group at Mastercard.

Flexibility is vital to Mastercard and its IT team members, Hayes says, “from the location of our offices to the role of our tech hubs to new tools and technologies that help us work seamlessly and effectively.” Hayes notes that the company’s ongoing focus on collaboration and flexibility includes the availability of hybrid work, ‘work-from-elsewhere’ weeks, ‘meeting-free’ days, and end-of-week flex time.

“We recognize that technology teams need deep concentration time to create new solutions as well as efficient ways to work collaboratively, and our flexible policies are designed to enable that,” she says.