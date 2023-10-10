The CIO’s primary job: Developing future IT leaders

Great IT organizations must establish dual career paths providing opportunities for technologists to advance their craft and careers without having to involve themselves with management and personnel issues. But it is equally vital to identify those people who can develop into managers and create a path forward for them as well.

Many professions are faced with this same issue. The best salesperson does not always make the best sales manager. The most innovative engineer does not always become the most successful engineering manager. The reason is simple: The jobs are very different and require different skills and motivations.

In my most recent CIO.com article on nurturing high-performing teams, I made a comment that stirred some questions. I said that you never promote someone who does a good job; you only promote someone who has changed their job. I should clarify that this comment pertains only to promotions that lead to management positions. If you promote a person from senior programming analyst to systems architect, you generally are rewarding that person for achieving a higher technical competence that would enable them to take on bigger, more substantial projects. Although one could argue this is a change, I would say that you are not looking for change but rather continuing skill enhancement.

The challenge for IT management is to find people who are good at their current job but are also interested in the management side that is necessary for departmental success. In my opinion, the reason many IT departments have decided to go outside IT to bring in CIOs is because IT has not fostered the kind of environment that develops these types of professionals.

Changing the equation

IT has not traditionally tried very hard to develop strong managers from within. Most people learn to manage by watching what their managers do. And if people have bad managers, the results can be less than optimum. So how do we change that conundrum? First, we must commit our current managers and supervisors to a strong management training program. Once they have been trained in the subtleties of management, then we hopefully will begin to see new managers with skills developed from within.

Effective management training can, and should be, structured around techniques that current managers use to be successful. Delegating effectively and encouraging career growth among staff are two examples. So too is learning how to give effective performance reviews that both critique and reward, understanding situational management that requires managers to be tough in some situations and supportive in others, and teaching the importance of planning — and continually revising those plans. (One of my personal mantras is the 6 Ps: Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance.)