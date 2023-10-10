College of Southern Nevada deploys AI avatar to better engage students

Even in IT, chance encounters can have an outsize impact.\n\nFor Mugunth Vaithylingam, CIO at the College of Southern Nevada, sitting next to AI Foundation COO Russ Logan on a flight from New York to Las Vegas last October provided just that: a chance meeting that led to a whole new way for the college to engage with and personalize the experience for its students at a time of heightened need.\u00a0 \n\nVaithylingam, energized by their conversation, called Logan the next day brimming with ideas and so began work on the design of an innovative avatar of the college president, Dr. Federico Zaragoza, aimed at providing a personalized connection into the college community for its students. The first avatar digitally connected with students from the website to welcome them to the college, answer basic questions, direct them to portal information, and check up on how they were doing emotionally and academically, as well as offer help to students at risk of dropping out.\n\nThe timing of this tool in the post-pandemic era met the unique needs of this largely minority, bilingual institution, some of whom were commuting from Los Angeles, most of whom reside on one of three campuses around the greater Las Vegas area, all of whom needed added support to correct course after the chaos and disruption of the pandemic, the CIO says. \n\nThe college president is bilingual and his avatar, created by the AI Foundation, gave students a more personalized way of interacting with the college administration on the website supporting the college\u2019s 18,000-strong community.\n\nCurrently, the avatar \u2014 which was redesigned into a youthful student avatar dubbed \u2018Ellie\u2019 at the president\u2019s urging to help students better identify with it \u2014 runs on the college\u2019s website but eventually will be made available on mobile devices, the CIO says. \n\nVaithylingam also intends to expand the scope of services to better meet the emotional needs of students, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds and need more academic and financial aid support services to strengthen student retention and engagement. Wireless service in that region is weak and that poses ongoing challenges for students learning remotely or on campus, he says. \n\n\u201cIf you look at our website, it\u2019s not super fancy because we have students with 2G area networks,\u201d Vaithylingam says. \u201cThat\u2019s one reason why we wanted to make sure even this avatar has a much lighter click portion of the loading bandwidth.\u201d\n\nEven so, Vaithylingam plans to implement many services as the bandwidth improves, namely integrating the avatar with the college\u2019s CRM system, called Gray Matter, a Microsoft-based system developed by Frequency Foundries. \n\n\u201cThis integration of data, such as student grades and assignments due, with the avatar will enable a much more personalized approach,\u201d Vaithylingam says, adding that he aims to deliver important support services \u2014 especially if a student\u2019s grades start to drop or attendance is falling. \n\nAnatomy of an avatar\n\nVaithylingam says he used to operate one of the largest data centers in Nevada but is now close to 100% on Microsoft Azure as of six months ago.\n\nThat shift to the cloud isn\u2019t the only thing changing within the CSN community. \u201cThe students\u2019 expectations have changed,\u201d Vaithylingam says. \u201cEspecially after the pandemic.\u201d CSN students, the CIO notes, are now inclined toward experiences \u201cmore like an Amazon check-in and check-out process,\u201d he says. Developing an avatar struck Vaithylingam as a unique way to deliver that.\u00a0 \n\nThe digital avatar, which Vaithylingam credits the creation of entirely to the AI Foundation\u2019s COO and its inspiration to the wisdom of another AI Foundation member, Deepak Chopra, was built on AI.XYZ, an AI platform that combines proprietary research from the AI Foundation, foundation IP, and advanced open-source AI models \u201cto deliver a painless user experience that doesn\u2019t require specialized knowledge,\u201d Logan told CIO.com, noting that the AI Foundation holds more than six patents related to voice synthesis, visual rendering, and AI cognition related to this specific avatar.\n\nThe College of Southern Nevada received a 2023 CIO 100 Award for IT innovation and leadership for its work in partnership with AI Foundation on the avatar.\n\n\u201cThe proprietary AI.XYZ platform is built on cutting-edge synthetic face, voice, knowledge, and memory technology that\u2019s trained holistically for your specific use case,\u201d says Logan. \u201cEach key area has its own unique aspects, but collectively, we are utilizing our own deep learning models, large language models, NLU, NLP, ASR, and other AI agents.\u201d\n\nLogan explained the revised \u2018Ellie\u2019 avatar was built on the platform\u2019s avatar creation engine, which was then imported into its real-time animated visual scene engine.\n\n\u201cShe is connected to our various data sets and systems to allow her to think, speak, and listen to the user speaking to her, emulating a realistic human conversation,\u201d Logan says, noting that \u2018she\u2019 speaks English and Spanish using the platform\u2019s real-time voice synthesis engine, which allows the avatar to be flexible in her responses, such as learning a student\u2019s name. \u2018Ellie\u2019 is accessed from a website or the mobile web.\n\nThe integration of \u2018Ellie\u2019 into the college\u2019s CRM will expand personalizing interactions and conversations with the students because it will have access to far more data stored in the CRM.\n\nFor example, \u2018Ellie\u2019 will be capable of learning whether a student is often marked late for a class and the college can then provide personalized resource for the student\u2019s situation, such as connecting them with tutoring resources if they need more classwork help. \u201cThis integration will take \u2018Ellie\u2019 to the next level in providing dedicated attention to each student,\u201d Logan says.\n\nCSN\u2019s CIO is confident that this integration with the CRM system will be a game changer. \u201cIt will be so much more robust, with the ability to make appointments with advisors and counselors, offering help with financial aid applications and job applications,\u201d Vaithylingam says.\n\nVaithylingam is also working with LinkedIn and Pathways to help ease the job-hunting process for the college\u2019s students. CSN offers associate degrees, certificate offerings from Microsoft and Cisco, as well as diplomas for skills required for the region, such as casino machine maintenance. CSN, he says, has implemented Microsoft\u2019s Security-as-a-Service and he is planning to develop a Microsoft Learning Center on campus. CSN has two campuses in Las Vegas and one in Henderson, Nevada.\n\n\u201cRight now, I\u2019m just putting this on the website,\u201d Vaithylingam says. \u201cThen it will be pushed to students\u2019 portals. It\u2019s going to be there all the time.\u201d