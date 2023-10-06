Take control of your Oracle unlimited licensing agreement

Have you ever met an Oracle customer who happily pays the company's fees for software support? Neither have we. But too few really understand how beneficial\u2014and painless\u2014breaking up with Oracle Database support can be.\n\nDatabases require a great deal of care and feeding and if not properly maintained, small problems can eventually grow into major issues. It can be challenging to keep up with needed, ongoing maintenance, even more so if your organization is reluctant to pay extra for Oracle Extended Support or has entered the Twilight Zone of Sustaining Support with no guarantee of new updates, new fixes, new critical patch updates, or tax, legal, and regulatory updates.\n\nThere\u2019s not much incentive for large vendors to provide prolonged support for software they'd just as soon discard into the end-of-life bin. Rimini Street is different. We were founded on the radical idea that you\u2014not software vendors or resource constraints\u2014should be in charge of your IT.\n\nWhen was your last database health check?\n\nKeeping your Oracle Database properly cared for starts with a comprehensive health check that not only can revolutionize your database environment but can also ensure you\u2019re in better control.\n\nDuring a health check, expert database administrators will work with you and perform an exhaustive review of the database environment to help ensure that it\u2019s running as smoothly as possible, conforms to best practices, and utilizes practical and sound backup, recovery, and high availability strategies.\n\nKeeping databases performing at peak efficiency is essential, and 3rd-party support can provide you with insight and suggestions on how to improve that performance.\n\nFrequently, organizations are looking not just to trim costs, but for value-added services that few software vendors may be willing to provide. That\u2019s why Rimini Street strategic services groups assist clients at any stage of their infrastructure modernization, including:\n\n\u2022 License advisory services to help maximize deployment of your Oracle Database licenses to achieve the best return on investment\u2022 Help with developing a business-driven, rather than vendor-dictated roadmap--even migrating from a closed-code database to an open-source alternative\u2022 Cloud advisory services to help you figure out how to leverage the cloud, from conception to implementation and even how to operationalize\u2022 Security advisory services to assist clients in dealing with the security issues they may encounter\n\nSay hello to an extra 15 years of support\n\nYou need a solid commitment to support interoperability and integration needs for your databases or applications beyond what a vendor is willing to cost-effectively provide.\n\nSay goodbye to those automated email responses to priority 1 support tickets, which often provide you with a list of to-dos to complete before you can even talk to a human being.\n\nIf you have a priority 1 ticket, you should expect to get a call back from an experienced engineer in 10 minutes or less. Rimini Street support team engineers have a minimum of 20+ years of real-world experience, and, on average, it takes less than 2 minutes for a call back.\n\nRimini Street provides support and managed services for hundreds of clients large and small, every day of the year, 24x7x365. That includes a guarantee of full support of your current release for 15 years from contract date.\n\nReady to make a seamless exit from Oracle? Discover how to extend the life of your databases, improve ROI, and fund innovation with support savings: Learn more about Rimini Street services and support for Oracle Database