Behind the Mic: Tech insights from IT eventsAn AI leadership haiku
by Elizabeth Cutler

Oct 10, 20231 min
Artificial IntelligenceEmerging TechnologyEvents
An AI Leadership Haiku

Generative’s gift,

Innovation takes a lift,

But vigilance, persist.

To effectively use AI tools, you need to take a fresh look at your business goals and processes and ensure that you are using the right tools to solve particular problems. The AI Leadership Summit on October 11, 2023 is a different kind of event designed to efficiently provide the information you need to effectively move forward on your AI journey. Like the haiku, you get all of the information you need in a short but meaningful package. Through case studies, inspiring keynotes, live discussions and research analyst guidance, your day will be filled with information at the point where data, GenAI and Cloud Align. Register today

