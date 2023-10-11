The CIO at a crossroads: Evolve or become a dead-end job

So, while variations in titles are appearing, the CIO — in whatever guise they’re presented — is still the executive who’s being asked to turn intractable business challenges into new digital opportunities. And while we can debate whether CIO is the most suitable job title for the modern digital leader, Haake says it’s important not to fixate on acronyms rather than roles and responsibilities.

“Are we ever going to land on an actual title for this leader or are we going to continue adding letters infinitely?” she says. “I think eventually we are going to have to create a strong definition. What skills is the digital leader of the future going to need and what characteristics will they need further down the line?”

Defining the next-generation digital leader

Omer Grossman, global CIO at CyberArk, still likes the CIO title and believes it remains relevant. But he thinks many IT chiefs might need to go through a subtle adjustment in roles and responsibilities to thrive.

Grossman says first-level CIOs, who focus on “keeping the lights on,” won’t survive. Second-level CIOs, where most CIOs reside right now, enable the business to have more efficient and effective processes. “And this is fine,” he says. “Unlike the IT manager at the first level, this CIO really understands the business and they align to its evolving objectives.”

But the third layer, which is where Grossman says all CIOs should aim to be, is home to digital leaders who disrupt the organization in a productive way: “Harnessing the power of technology, change, and boosting the way the enterprise works — not just enabling the current business but affecting the way the business works.”

Grossman says successful CIOs of the future will help the rest of the organization to make the most of IT, security, data analytics, and AI. These forward-looking CIOs will engage with the rest of the business, offer advice on technology purchases, and build strong ecosystems of internal and external support, agrees PepsiCo’s Richardson.

“A successful CIO is a business partner who helps to shape strategy by identifying the areas where technology can generate the most value for their company,” he says. “So, whatever the title, I think it’s critically important to have a role that oversees the full stack of technology across the business.”

Clare Lansley, CIO at Aston Martin Formula One, also notes the strategic important of the CIO role, stating great IT chiefs make their voices heard appropriately and constructively. Great ideas can come from anywhere, both inside and outside the firm. Lansley says successful next-generation leaders will be approachable.

“You’ve got to keep an open mind,” she says. “People need to feel comfortable coming and having a conversation with you. You need a be a strong communicator, because — particularly in a business like this — there’s some strong personalities and they are very focused on their specific area.”

Sourcing fresh ideas also requires a strong awareness of emerging technologies. Lansley refers to this form of long-term horizon scanning as “keeping your finger on the pulse.” Harvey Nash’s Haake picks up a similar theme, saying successful CIOs of the future will be executives who help the business exploit a never-ending pipeline of innovation.

“They will be looked to by the rest of the executive board as the person who understands the world of technology,” she says. “Every time a new hyped thing bubbles up — quantum, blockchain, or whatever — they’re going to be the person that is looked to for answers on what to do next.”

The good news is most CIOs recognize this requirement to help the business make the most of emerging technology. IT chiefs believe their No. 1 task by 2026 will be driving innovation, according to CIO.com’s 2023 State of the CIO survey. PepsiCo’s Richardson agrees that delivering creative solutions to business problems is the big priority.

“There will be one important shift that successful CIOs will make over the next 10 years — the role will have a massive focus on innovation,” he says. “Future CIOs will spend more time working on business strategy and developing new products and services that drive growth.”

For Adam Warne, CIO at River Island, the next-generation CIO will be characterized by strength in five key areas. First, they’ll be listeners who don’t assume they have all the right answers. Second, they’ll be guardians who ensure growth is manageable, safe, and secure.

Third, future CIOs will build strong partnerships with external businesses to tap the capabilities they can’t build internally. Fourth, CIOs will be independent judges who use their tight grip on data to provide non-biased insight for business decisions. Finally, the great CIOs of the future will be leaders, says Warne.

“Providing clarity of direction on business and technology strategy — and supporting teams of people to be as autonomous as possible, driving their own value like mini businesses in their own right — will be the only way to deliver at pace while retaining a cost base that’s appropriate,” he says.