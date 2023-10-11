Chief AI officers in demand as IT leaders expect gen AI productivity boost, survey finds

Enterprises are looking to AI to boost productivity and innovation, and one-third of organizations with an interest in the technology have hired or are looking for a chief AI officer, according to new research from Foundry, publisher of CIO.com.

For its AI Priorities Study 2023, Foundry surveyed IT decision-makers who have either implemented AI and generative AI technologies in their organizations, have plans to, or are actively researching them.

Top of those AI priorities for now is generative AI, with 56% of respondents eager to learn more about it.

Great expectations for generative AI

IT leaders are looking to leverage generative AI across a range of projects, with the majority interested in applying the technology via chatbots and virtual assistants (cited by 56%). Content generation is another key use case for gen AI, cited by 55% of respondents, with industry-specific applications (48%), data augmentation (46%), and personalized recommendations (39%) rounding out the top five.

Just over a quarter of IT organizations (26%) are already using generative AI to create content such as phishing simulations or for writing policies, with another 42% planning to do so within a year. As for software development, where gen AI is expected to have an impact via prompt engineering, among other uses, 21% are using it in conjunction with code development and 41% expect to within a year. The helpdesk is another area ripe for gen AI use, with 17% currently tapping generative AI for IT support and another 45% planning to in a year or less.

Generative AI will play a large role in employee productivity, according to 58% of respondents — to the extent that they are starting proofs of concept to test it for themselves.