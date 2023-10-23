Balancing latency and sustainability

Today\u2019s enterprises face a mandate to make their operations more sustainable, from customers and regulators alike. In the Equinix 2023 Global Tech Trends Survey (GTTS), 68% of global IT leaders said that the environmental impact of their IT equipment and infrastructure is something they measure and actively try to limit.\n\nMany companies are simultaneously looking to implement compute-intensive technologies like AI, which can make their sustainability efforts even more challenging. To get the compute resources they need while also optimizing energy efficiency, some enterprises\u2014and the service providers they partner with\u2014look to position data centers in colder environments, far away from major population centers. For instance, Iceland has attracted a lot of attention from the data center industry due to its unique combination of readily available renewable energy and a colder climate that helps reduce cooling requirements.\n\nHowever, many modern digital applications require extremely low latency. To make the most of these applications, enterprises need distributed digital infrastructure in locations throughout the world. In some cases, this infrastructure must be deployed at the digital edge, in close proximity to the end users and devices that interact with applications on a regular basis.\n\nIn this blog post, we\u2019ll explore how enterprises can balance their need for sustainable operations with their need to support latency-sensitive applications. To do this, they must strategize for sustainability globally while designing and building locally.\n\nStrategize for sustainability globally\n\nReturning to our earlier example of AI, we can see how workload placement plays an essential role in any global sustainability strategy. Different AI workloads have different requirements and should therefore be distributed across different locations for the best possible balance of performance and efficiency.\n\nAI inference workloads are very latency-sensitive, as they require a constant stream of near real-time data from many different sources. Moving data back and forth over long distances will inevitably cause delays and therefore decrease the accuracy of your AI workloads. The only way to keep latency reliably low is to bring compute infrastructure closer to data sources\u2014that is, to deploy at the digital edge. This means you can\u2019t always choose to deploy in a particular location based solely on how energy-efficient it is. You must deploy in all the right locations and then try to make each one as efficient as possible given local conditions.\n\nThe requirements of AI training workloads are very different from those of inference workloads. In general, training workloads are much larger, which means their compute requirements are much higher. However, they\u2019re also less sensitive to latency, which means you can run them as batch workloads in a centralized location such as a large colocation data center or public cloud. Since latency isn\u2019t an issue for these workloads, you can place them in the most energy-efficient locations possible, even if that means deploying hundreds of miles away from the highest concentrations of end users.\n\nFor instance, you could deploy in Finland to take advantage of the local climate. This could allow you to run even very large model training workloads without the need for power-hungry cooling systems. You should also consider other factors, such as the availability of renewables in the market and whether you\u2019ll have access to next-generation sustainability innovations such as high-density on-chip liquid cooling systems as they become more widely available.\n\nDeploying larger training workloads in efficient core locations and smaller inference workloads in distributed edge locations can help you take advantage of the tremendous potential of AI in a sustainable manner.\n\nDesign and build for sustainability locally\n\nSince some digital workloads inevitably need to be hosted in warmer climates, enterprises must plan carefully to deploy everywhere they need to be without derailing their global sustainability goals. As an example, let\u2019s consider Singapore. The city-state has emerged as one of the leading digital hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, but due to its consistently warm temperatures, it wouldn\u2019t be your first choice if you were primarily concerned with keeping your cooling requirements low.\n\nHowever, this is certainly not to suggest that Singapore and other warmer metros can\u2019t be part of an effective global sustainability strategy. There are some sustainability initiatives that could be especially helpful in tropical locations like Singapore. For instance, blue carbon refers to carbon captured by coastal and marine ecosystems.[i] The coastal ecosystems of Singapore are home to mangrove forests, which have high carbon capture rates. Therefore, investing in coastal conservation as part of a blue carbon initiative could be especially helpful in Singapore.\n\nTo prioritize sustainable development in the country, the government of Singapore created the Singapore Green Plan 2030. Equinix SG5, our newest Equinix IBX\u00ae data center in Singapore, was designed to support the principles outlined in the Green Plan. For instance, SG5 was built using the Equinix Cooling Array, our innovative bespoke surface cooling technology. This allows SG5 to support customers with high-density workloads while keeping power consumption low. Like all other Equinix data centers in Singapore, SG5 has 100% renewable energy coverage.\n\nAnother key aspect of pursuing sustainability at the local level is investing in the people who will create the next generation of sustainability innovations. This is why Equinix partnered with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University (SMU), pledging SG$160,000 toward sustainability-focused scholarships.\n\nSingapore is just one example of what can happen when service providers, enterprises, and the public sector come together to pursue shared sustainability goals. Similar sustainability innovation is happening in many different places across the globe. As the world\u2019s digital infrastructure company\u00ae, Equinix is proud to help support those efforts. By investing in sustainability at the community level, we can help our customers assemble the global sustainability strategies they need.\n\nLearn more about the challenges of global sustainability and how Equinix is responding\n\nAt Equinix, being a global company is part of our DNA. We offer data centers in 70+ metros across all six populated continents because we know our customers need globally distributed digital infrastructure to execute their digital transformations and future-proof their operations.\n\nHowever, we also prioritize sustainability across all the different locations in which we operate. This commitment helped us achieve a number of milestones in 2022, as summarized in the most recent edition of the Equinix sustainability report:\n\nAll our sustainability design principles and innovations come together to support the data center of the future\u2014our vision for a cleaner, more efficient data center to meet the needs of tomorrow\u2019s digital businesses. To learn more about what\u2019s involved with building the data center of the future, read our white paper The Data Center of the Future: Reaching Sustainability.\n\n[i] \u201cMitigating Climate Change Through Coastal Conservation,\u201d The Blue Carbon Initiative.\n\nAbout the Authors: Arno van Gennip and Marco Zacchello