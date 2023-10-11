アジャイルの実践がデジタル災害につながる5つの兆候

CIO\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u901f\u304f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306b\u3055\u3089\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u4f53\u9a13\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u306a\u3069\u3092IT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u88fd\u54c1\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u9a5a\u304b\u305b\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u3059\u304e\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u5148\u99c6\u8005\u80b2\u6210\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u304c\u904e\u5c0f\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001DX\u306e\u78ba\u5b9f\u306a\u5931\u6557\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6a5f\u80fd\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u53cd\u5fa9\u7684\u306a\u63d0\u4f9b\u3001\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u51e6\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5b9f\u9a13\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u3068\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30b9\u30af\u30e9\u30e0\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30d0\u30f3\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bCIO\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001Adaptavist\u306e\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u57fa\u672c\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u8fd4\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u306e\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u30c6\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30e2\u30c7\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30de\u30cb\u30d5\u30a7\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u771f\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5100\u5f0f\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8b70\u8ad6\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6210\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u306e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3069\u3046\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u624b\u6cd5\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u969b\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u62b1\u3048\u308b5\u3064\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4f1d\u9054\u304c\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\n\nAligned Agility\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30a2\u30b8\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30fb\u30d3\u30a2\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u624b\u6cd5\u3067\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a2\u3064\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u524d\u63d0\u6761\u4ef6\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u7279\u306b\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u958b\u767a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3068\u305d\u306e\u90e8\u4e0b\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u9593\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u9593\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u3092\u662f\u6b63\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u9593\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u50cd\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5fc3\u7406\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u4eee\u5b9a\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002CIO\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306b\u8b70\u8ad6\u3057\u3001\u5931\u6557\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u4f59\u5730\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30d3\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3082\u30461\u3064\u306e\u524d\u63d0\u6761\u4ef6\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cCEO\u3067\u3042\u308c\u88fd\u54c1\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u3084\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u6226\u7565\u3092\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3001\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u6700\u5584\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3068\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u4f5c\u6210\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u4fe1\u983c\u304c\u7bc9\u304b\u308c\u3001\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5171\u901a\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u8907\u6570\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306b\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5b9f\u88c5\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n2. \u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u3064\u3064\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u8981\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u624b\u5143\u306b\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u306e\u5bfe\u8a71\u3001\u554f\u984c\u6587\u306e\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3001\u904b\u7528\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30ec\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3001\u6982\u5ff5\u5b9f\u8a3c\u306e\u5b9f\u65bd\u306a\u3069\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u4e8b\u524d\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u5916\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6d3b\u52d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u304c\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u3059\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u8981\u4ef6\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u306b\u5f93\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u602f\u3048\u3066\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3001\u201c\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u79c1\u306f\u5b89\u5fc3\u3057\u3066\u591c\u7720\u308c\u308b\u201d\u3068\u300d\u3068\u3001The Welcome Elephant\u306e\u5171\u540c\u8a2d\u7acb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308a\u4e3b\u4efb\u306e\u30ed\u30cb\u30ab\u30fb\u30ed\u30fc\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3084\u77e5\u8b58\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u3092\u6050\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306f\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9a5a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u7ba1\u7406\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u8a08\u753b\u306f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u3066\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u6d3b\u52d5\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u898f\u5f8b\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u3054\u3068\u306b\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30ed\u30b0\u306b\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u57fa\u6e96\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u77ed\u3044\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30ec\u30c8\u30ed\u30b9\u30da\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3069\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u898b\u7a4d\u3082\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3082\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ced\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306f\u3001CIO\u3068\u305d\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u3044\u3064\u307e\u3067\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u7dca\u5f35\u611f\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u9ad8\u3081\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3044\u3064\u307e\u3067\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u7d0d\u54c1\u3055\u308c\u3001\u3069\u308c\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u5c0b\u306d\u308b\u6a29\u5229\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u975e\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u53cd\u767a\u3059\u308b\u6a29\u5229\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30de\u30cb\u30d5\u30a7\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u5171\u8457\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30ab\u30fc\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u7dca\u5f35\u306f\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u640d\u306a\u3044\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u59a8\u3052\u3001\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u7b11\u9854\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u308f\u304f\u308f\u304f\u3057\u3066\u307b\u3057\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30fc\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a4\u30f3\u30c0\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30fb\u30ed\u30b8\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30a3\u30e0\u30fb\u30aa\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u5927\u304d\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306b\u7dca\u5f35\u611f\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u57fa\u672c\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u8fd4\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\uff13\u5358\u8a9e\u306f\u30de\u30cb\u30d5\u30a7\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3067\u3059\uff1aWe are discovering\uff08\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u767a\u898b\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff09\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u3053\u306e\u6587\u8108\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n3. \u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u539f\u5247\u306e\u5b9a\u7fa9\u304c\u66d6\u6627\u3059\u304e\u308b\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306e\u7dca\u5f35\u95a2\u4fc2\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u9593\u3084\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u306b\u3082\u4e8c\u6b21\u7684\u306a\u7dca\u5f35\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30de\u30cb\u30d5\u30a7\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u5171\u8457\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30ba\u30fb\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u53cd\u5fa9\u578b\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u958b\u767a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u672c\u80fd\u7684\u306b\u53cd\u5fa9\u578b\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u7fd2\u5f97\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u5353\u8d8a\u6027\u304c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u63a1\u7528\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u56e0\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u30fb\n\n\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3001\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u793e\u54e1\u3001\u8acb\u8ca0\u696d\u8005\u3001\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u3067\u69cb\u6210\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306e\u6a29\u9650\u306f\uff1f\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u539f\u5247\u306f\uff1f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3069\u3053\u3067\u81ea\u5df1\u7d44\u7e54\u5316\u3057\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u6a19\u6e96\u7684\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u300c\u57fa\u672c\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u300d\u4f1a\u8a71\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u304c\u3061\u306a\u70b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\uff1a\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8abf\u6574\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u539f\u5247\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u6a29\u9650\u3001\u6a19\u6e96\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u671f\u5f85\u5024\u306e\u305a\u308c\u304c\u30b3\u30f3\u30d5\u30ea\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002CIO\u3068\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u539f\u5247\u3068\u6a19\u6e96\u3092\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30d6\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u69cb\u9020\u3068\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n4. \u5909\u66f4\u7ba1\u7406\u3068\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5f8c\u56de\u3057\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u7279\u306b\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bCI\/CD\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30c7\u30d6\u30aa\u30d7\u30b9\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u3092\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u7701\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3057\u305f\u3089\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3057\u3001\u6709\u610f\u7fa9\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u904b\u7528\u6307\u6a19\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u7ba1\u7406\u6d3b\u52d5\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u306f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\u5185\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u3082\u3057\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u65ad\u7d76\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u306e\u6e80\u8db3\u5ea6\u306e\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3068\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306e\u6012\u308a\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306a\u3057\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u6d3b\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u3059\u304e\u3066\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u518d\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u9003\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30ab\u30fc\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u6700\u5c0f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5c11\u3057\u4e0d\u5feb\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u307b\u3069\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3002\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3067\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7121\u99c4\u306a\u6642\u9593\u306f\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u305b\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5c11\u3057\u8db3\u308a\u306a\u3044\u304f\u3089\u3044\u3092\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u3057\u3001\u65e9\u3044\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u3082\u3089\u3044\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300d\u3068\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n5. \u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u6587\u5316\u7684\u5074\u9762\u306e\u7121\u8996- \u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u3068\u306e\u975e\u6574\u5408\n\n\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u3066\u7269\u4e8b\u3092\u898b\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4eee\u5b9a\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5909\u9769\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u6587\u5316\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u9023\u3067\u3053\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001CIO\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u907f\u3051\u308b\u3079\u304d\u4e00\u4f8b\u306e\u30d1\u30e9\u30c0\u30a4\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u306b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3092\u6574\u5408\u3055\u305b\u305a\u306b\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5341\u5206\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3082\u30461\u3064\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u5927\u5acc\u3044\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u304c\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u805e\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306e\u672c\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30ec\u30a4\u30eb\u30d6\u30ec\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u300d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30f3\u30c1\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u8a71\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3067\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3088\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u306f\u3001\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u7fd2\u6163\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u6d78\u900f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3068\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5f62\u6210\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u30ed\u30fc\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306e\u9593\u3067\u4ea4\u308f\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4f1a\u8a71\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30cf\u30a4\u30b9\u30df\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u3001\u6fc0\u52d5\u306e\u672a\u6765\u306b\u5099\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6210\u679c\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308bCIO\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3092\u6574\u3048\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u6587\u5316\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u5f97\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u63a8\u5968\u3059\u308bCIO\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u8a08\u753b\n\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u306b\u306f\u30ef\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30ba\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30d6\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u305b\u305a\u3001\u6210\u529f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306fCIO\u304c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002