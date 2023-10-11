Africa

Isaac Sacolick
Contributing writer

アジャイルの実践がデジタル災害につながる5つの兆候

オピニオン
Oct 11, 20232分
アジャイル開発

デジタルトランスフォーメーションは、多くの場合、組織がビジネスの軌道を変えるための大きな賭けです。アジャイルは、ITリーダーがデジタルトランスフォーメーションを達成するのに役立ちます。

Team of Three Talented Young Software Engineers Use Computer to Discuss a Technological Project in Modern Industrial Office. Group of Male and Female Scientists Work in Research and Development Center
クレジットGorodenkoff / Shutterstock

CIOは、より速く、より効率的に、より多くのデジタル・イノベーションを提供しなければならないというプレッシャーにさらされています。ビジネスリーダーは、新製品の開発、顧客体験の向上、ワークフローの自動化、新しい人工知能機能の提供などをIT部門に期待しています。

そのためには、CIOは製品管理、プログラム管理、およびデリバリー能力を継続的に向上させ、顧客を驚かせ、競争上の優位性を実現する必要があります。同時に、多くのイニシアチブを優先しすぎたり、デジタルの先駆者育成への投資が過小になるなど、DXの確実な失敗を避けることも重要です。

多くのITチームは、アジャイル手法を使用して、機能豊富なリリースの反復的な提供、機能の改善、技術的負債への対処、新しいテクノロジーの実験を行っています。しかし、多くのITリーダーと話すと、IT部門がスクラム、カンバン、その他のアジャイル手法を実行する方法と、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの目標を達成するためにCIOが必要とすることの間には、しばしばギャップがあります。

私は最近、Adaptavistの「アジャイルの基本に立ち返る」というタイトルのラウンドテーブルのモデレータを務めました。私たちは、多くのアジャイルチームがマニフェストの目的や組織の目標を真に理解することなく、儀式に焦点を当てていることについて議論しました。彼らのコメントは、チームが「アジャイルを行っている」にもかかわらず、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの成果を出すのに十分なアジャイルになっていない場合にどうすべきかについての洞察を与えてくれます。

以下は、デジタルトランスフォーメーションを促進するためにアジャイル手法に取り組む際に、組織がしばしば抱える5つの重要な問題です。

1. 信頼関係の構築とビジョンの伝達が不十分

Aligned Agilityのエンタープライズアジリティ担当バイスプレジデントであるティナ・ビアーズ氏は、組織がアジャイル手法でデジタルトランスフォーメーションイニシアチブを実行するために必要な2つの重要な前提条件を共有してくれました。

「特にソフトウェア開発チームと経営陣、あるいは経営陣とその部下との間の信頼関係がほとんどない組織では、何を変革してもうまくいきません。」

アジャイルはチーム、利害関係者、リーダーシップの間の信頼構築に役立ちますが、アジャイルは人々の間の信頼関係の欠如を是正することはできません。CIOは、リーダーとチームの間に十分な信頼関係があり、人々が不必要なストレスを感じることなく働けるような心理的安全性があると仮定すべきではありません。CIOやデジタルトランスフォーメーションのリーダーは、信頼関係の重要性をオープンに議論し、失敗から学ぶ余地を確保し、チームビルディングのプログラムを計画すべきです。

もう1つの前提条件は、アジャイルチームがデジタルイニシアチブのビジョンと目標を最初から理解していることです。

「CEOであれ製品責任者であれ、組織の幹部が会社や製品のビジョンや戦略を何度も発表し、伝えていなければ、プロダクトマネジャーが優先順位を決めることはできません。」

このギャップに対処する最善の方法は、プロダクトマネージャーとデリバリーリーダーがステークホルダーやアジャイルチームと協力してシンプルなビジョンステートメントを作成することです。この作成プロセスによって信頼が築かれ、文書化されたビジョンは優先順位に関する共通の理解を構築します。同様に重要なことは、文書化されたビジョンは、問題を解決する方法が複数あり、それぞれに異なるメリットとトレードオフがある場合に、アジャイルチームが実装を決定するためのツールになるということです。

2. ウォーターフォールなプランニングを維持しつつ、アジャイルデリバリーを要求している場合

ビジョンステートメントが手元にあれば、プランニングは次の重要なステップです。プランニングには、顧客との対話、問題文の定義、運用データのレビュー、概念実証の実施などが含まれます。

残念ながら、組織は計画を事前のアジャイル外のビジネス活動として定義することがしばしばあります。これは、リーダーたちが投資をする準備ができる前に、要件、タイムライン、コスト、その他の要因を定義するウォーターフォールプロジェクトの方法論に従ったものです。

「ビジネスリーダーは怯えて言います、“計画を教えてくれ、それで私は安心して夜眠れる”と」と、The Welcome Elephantの共同設立者であり主任のロニカ・ロース氏は述べています。「彼らは失敗や知識ワークの不確実性を恐れているため、それがストレスになります。アジャイルは不確実性を管理するための驚くべきリスク管理ツールですが、それが常に明らかではありません。」

重要なのは、計画はアジャイルチームから独立して行われる独立した活動ではなく、アジャイルの規律でなければならないと認識することです。アジャイルプランニングのプラクティスには、スプリントごとにバックログに優先順位をつけること、受け入れ基準とともに短いユーザーストーリーを書くこと、レトロスペクティブを実施することなどが含まれます。多くの組織では、ユーザーストーリーを見積もり、その他の継続的な計画プラクティスも実施します。

デジタルトランスフォーメーションイニシアチブは、多くの場合、ビジネスとオペレーティングモデルを変えるための組織の大きな賭けです。このようなイニシアチブの戦略的重要性は、CIOとそのチームにとって、何をいつまでに提供するかという答えに対する緊張感をさらに高めます。 

「リーダーシップは、アジャイルチームに対して、いつまでに何が納品され、どれくらいのコストがかかるのかを尋ねる権利がありますが、チームは、非現実的な期待に対して反発する権利があります」と、アジャイル変革コンサルタントであり、アジャイルマニフェストの共著者であるジョン・カーン氏は言います。

この緊張は信頼を損ない、チームが変革的な目標に集中するのを妨げ、長期的に成功するためにチームが必要とする環境を不安定にすることがあります。「チームには、顧客を笑顔にすること、価値を提供すること、そしてそれを楽しむことにわくわくしてほしいのです。」とカーン氏は言います。

インダストリアル・ロジックのシニア・コンサルタントであるティム・オッティンガー氏によると、タイムラインを定義することと大きな目標にコミットすることの間に緊張感がある場合、リーダーは基本に立ち返る必要があるとのこと。「この３単語はマニフェストの中で最高の言葉です：We are discovering（私たちは発見し続けている）。しかし。多くの人がこの文脈を失っていると思います。」

3. アジャイル原則の定義が曖昧すぎる

リーダーシップとチームとの間の緊張関係だけでなく、アジャイルチーム間やチーム内にも二次的な緊張関係が存在することがよくあります。

アジャイルマニフェストの共著者であるジェームズ・グレーニング氏は、「アジャイルの導入は通常、反復型マネジメントの導入から始まりますが、開発チームが本能的に反復型エンジニアリングを知っているとは期待できません。習得すべきスキルがあり、技術的な卓越性がアジャイル採用を成功させる重要な要因なのです。」と語ります・

今日のアジャイル組織は、さまざまなアジャイルフレームワーク、方法論、ツールを経験した社員、請負業者、フリーランサーで構成されています。意思決定の権限は？組織のアジャイル原則は？チームはどこで自己組織化し、意思決定することができますか？標準的なプラクティスはなんでしょうか？

私たちの「基本に立ち返った」会話は、組織がデジタルイニシアチブをサポートするためにアジャイルを効果的に実践する上で、しばしば不足しがちな点について、次のようないくつかの洞察につながりました：

  • 主要なアジャイル原則を理解しきれていない:「アジャイルを採用している組織の99%がクロスファンクショナルなチームを持っておらず、自己管理していません。それはマニフェストの2ページ目にちゃんと書いてあったんです」とオッティンガー氏は言います。
  • 自己組織化がビジネスセンスを覆すことを許す:「チームが自己組織化しているので、彼らに自由に任せるだけであれば、数週間後にはもう小切手が現金化されないことに気づくでしょう。アジャイルは、それが財務報告のプロセスであろうと、見積もりや予測であろうと、組織の文脈内で機能しなければなりません」と、アラインドアジリティのジェネラルマネージャー、フィル・ヘイコープ氏は述べます。
  • 指標に酔ってしまう:「時々、私たちは自分たちの指標に対して過度に熱心になり、それらが多すぎたり、計測できないことを計測しようとしすぎたりします」と、アジャイルマニフェストの共著者であるジム・ハイスミス氏は言います。彼はリーダーに、顧客にとっての価値に焦点を当てた指標を特定することを勧めています。

デジタルトランスフォーメーションのイニシアチブは、複数のアジャイルチームの調整を必要とすることが多いため、原則、チームの権限、標準に関する期待値のずれがコンフリクトにつながります。CIOとアジャイルリーダーにとっての課題は、組織のアジャイル原則と標準を進化させることを目的としたアジャイルセンターオブエクセレンスの構造とプロセスを構築することです。

4. 変更管理とフィードバックを後回しにしていること

アジャイルチーム、特に継続的なデプロイメントを可能にするためにCI/CDやその他のデブオプスのプラクティスを使用しているチームは、デジタルトランスフォーメーションイニシアチブに必要な重要なプラクティスを簡単に省くことができます。

アジャイルチームはコードをデプロイしたら終わりではありません。トランスフォーメーションを成功させるには、エンドユーザーの採用を保証し、有意義なステークホルダーのフィードバックを取得し、運用指標を見直すための変更管理活動が必要です。

これらの活動はアジャイルプログラムの範囲内でしょうか？もしそうでなければ、断絶はエンドユーザの満足度の低下と利害関係者の怒りにつながります。さらに、顧客からのフィードバックなしにアジャイルチームが活動すると、機能を強化しすぎて、優先順位を再調整する機会を逃してしまう可能性があります。 

カーン氏は「自分たちができる最小のことを考え、そして少し不快に感じるほど小さなことをするように。追加することはいつでもできますが、無駄な時間は取り戻せません。少し足りないくらいを目標にし、早い段階でフィードバックをもらいましょう。」と提案します。

5. アジャイルの文化的側面の無視- あるいはビジネス目標との非整合

トランスフォーメーションには、人々が現在のやり方を超えて物事を見たり、仮定に挑戦したりするための文化の変革が必要です。アジャイルリーダーはアジャイルなマインドセットと文化を求めていますが、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの目標との関連でこの意味を定義することは、CIOの課題です。

アジャイル文化を定義する際に避けるべき一例のパラダイムは、ビジネスの目的にプロセスの改善を整合させずに「私たちは十分にアジャイルではない」と言うことです。もう1つは、私が大嫌いなことですが、チームメイトが「それはアジャイルではない」と言うことを聞くことです。私の本「デジタルトレイルブレイザー」の中で、このアンチパターンに関するいくつかの話を共有しています。

では、CIOは組織におけるアジャイル・マインドセットをどのように定義すればよいのでしょうか？アジャイルマインドセットとは、行動を通じて習慣を身につけることであり、その行動は組織全体に浸透していなければなりません。

CIOは、信頼とアジャイルマインドセットが組織全体に形成されたことを、どのようにして知ることができるのでしょうか？ロース氏は、「アジャイルチームと利害関係者の間で交わされる会話は、チームの能力についてではなく、仕事の優先順位についてという正しいものにシフトします」と答えます。

さらにハイスミス氏は、「アジャイルな考え方の目的は、激動の未来に備えること」と付け加えます。

デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させ、ビジネスの成果を向上させたいと考えているCIOにとって、アジャイルな方法論を整え、アジャイルな文化を求めることは、ゲームチェンジャーになり得ます。

私が推奨するCIOの行動計画

  • すべてのデジタルトランスフォーメーション・イニシアチブにビジョン・ステートメントを義務付けること。
  • 計画、デリバリー、変更管理、コミュニケーションなど、反復プログラムのライフサイクル全体にアジャイル手法を適用。
  • 進化する自己組織化の原則と標準に基づくアジャイルセンターオブエクセレンスを設立。
  • アジャイルな考え方と文化が組織においてどのような意味を持つべきかについての議論をリード。

アジャイルの方法論やデジタル変革にはワンサイズフィットすべてのプレイブックは存在せず、成功のためにはCIOが多くのリーダーシップの責任を果たす必要があります。

Isaac Sacolick, President of StarCIO, a digital transformation learning company, guides leaders on adopting the practices needed to lead transformational change in their organizations. He is the author of Digital Trailblazer and the Amazon bestseller Driving Digital and speaks about agile planning, devops, data science, product management, and other digital transformation best practices. Sacolick is a recognized top social CIO, a digital transformation influencer, and has over 900 articles published at InfoWorld, CIO.com, his blog Social, Agile, and Transformation, and other sites.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of Isaac Sacolick and do not necessarily represent those of IDG Communications, Inc., its parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

