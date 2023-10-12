Microsoft receives $29B IRS tax notices for decade-old transactions

Microsoft is planning to appeal a claim of $28.9 billion in back taxes that it has received from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the company said on Wednesday.

The Notices of Proposed Adjustment were received on September 26, related to intercompany pricing or transfer pricing, Microsoft said in a regulatory filing. The IRS is seeking an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion, plus penalties and interest for the period between 2004 and 2013.

“As of September 30, 2023, we believe our allowances for income tax contingencies are adequate,” the company said. “We disagree with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the Notices of Proposed Adjustment (NOPAs) through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings.”

Intercompany pricing or transfer pricing is a way for companies to allocate their profits between their operations in different countries and jurisdictions.

The IRS claims that Microsoft may have breached its prescribed regulations for transfer pricing.

“Many large multinationals use cost-sharing because it reflects the global nature of their business. Because our subsidiaries shared in the costs of developing certain intellectual property, under those IRS cost-sharing regulations, the subsidiaries were also entitled to the related profits,” Daniel Goff, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of worldwide tax and customs, wrote in a blog post, which was attached to the SEC filing.