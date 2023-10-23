How we’re driving sustainable impact for business and society

Considering the broader impact \u2014 across business, people, and the planet \u2014 of how we run our business isn\u2019t new for Dell Technologies. For decades, we\u2019ve been investing in innovation, partnerships, and programs that apply our technology, scale, and talented workforce to drive human progress \u2013 all intending to have a measurable influence on some of the complex challenges important to our business, customers, the communities we serve and society at large. From tackling issues like climate change and accelerating the circular economy, to creating inclusive workplaces and addressing the digital divide, we\u2019re increasing our rigor, our innovation, our action, and ultimately, our impact.\n\nFY23 report highlights\n\nOur annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report is how we hold ourselves accountable and stay on track to deliver on goals we will achieve by 2030 and beyond. Sustainability & ESG are a business imperative, and in our FY23 ESG Report launched today, we share where we are making headway and where we need to accelerate progress.\n\nIn FY23, we: \n\nStrengthening our focus and mapping our route to 2030 and beyond\n\nA lot has changed since we initially set our 2030 goals in late 2019, and we have gained valuable insights throughout this journey. Despite ever-evolving regulations, measurement methodologies, and external factors, we remain ambitious and are committed to our destination while making minor adjustments to our route.\n\nTo drive tangible and measurable results, we need to focus our goals on areas where we have the greatest potential for meaningful change. This focus drives greater impact. Recently, we conducted an analysis of our progress \u2013 refining our measurement methods for consistency, retiring goals that we have already achieved, and strengthening our focus areas.\n\nConsequently, we have condensed our number of ESG goals from 25 to nine, where we have the greatest responsibility and opportunity to effect change. Trust is at the root of all we do, and we believe security, privacy, and ethics are core to establishing and maintaining trusted relationships. That\u2019s why we are introducing a dedicated goal under the broader category of \u201cUpholding Trust.\u201d\n\nA clear path forward \n\nEvery organization is on a unique path toward sustainable success, and we are thankful for the collaboration with our team members, customers, industry partners, and suppliers to set industry best practices.\n\nWe were excited to receive industry recognition like the recent Fast Company\u2019s World Changing Ideas Company of the Year award, and we are proud of our efforts to create a more sustainable and inclusive world. At the same time, we acknowledge the need for continuous improvement and transparent reporting of progress against our commitments. In the upcoming year, we will maintain agility, responsiveness, and rigor in our efforts, and explore new partnerships and actions to accelerate both business and societal impact. As we call out in our FY23 ESG Report: The time is now. To achieve significant progress in the future, we must invest in the right actions today. We are, and we applaud many others for doing the same. For more information and to review our full report, please visit dell.com\/impact.\n\nAbout the Author: Cassandra Garber\n\nCassandra Garber has over 20 years of experience building and leading global, enterprise-wide sustainability, ESG, marketing, and communications programs and teams across a variety of industries for $30B+ companies. Cassandra currently serves as Vice President for Corporate Sustainability and ESG, overseeing the teams and activities leading global sustainability, ESG strategy and operations, and Dell\u2019s giving and social innovation programs. Cassandra and her teams are responsible for holistic advancement of the overall program, as well as formal leadership and execution of advancing sustainability and transforming lives.