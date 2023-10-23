Elevate your digital transformation with impactful sustainability

Today, IT leaders are tasked with finding solutions that meet at the intersection of business growth and environmental responsibility. Customer sentiment, evolving corporate values, and government regulation have converged to make sustainability a strategic priority for nearly every business. And the importance of energy efficiency for enterprise IT cannot be overstated. The Equinix Global Tech Trends Survey found that 71% of global IT decision-makers agree that sustainability strategy and practices are critical to the longevity of their business, and 65% said their companies would only work with IT partners who can prove they meet key carbon-reduction targets. These priorities are concretely influencing IT buying decisions: According to a global survey by Enterprise Strategy Group, 98% of IT decision-makers report that IT suppliers\u2019 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs influence their IT purchasing decisions, and 85% have eliminated a potential technology supplier due to ESG concerns.[1]\n\nPreparing for long-term sustainability has become a fundamental part of future-proofing your organization. With the paradigm shift from the on-premises data center to a decentralized edge infrastructure, companies are on a journey to build more flexible, scalable, distributed IT architectures, and they need experienced technology partners to support the transition. The great news is that technological progress and sustainability can go hand in hand\u2014and joint solutions from industry leaders like Equinix and Dell Technologies are helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation and business growth, sustainably.\n\nEquinix and Dell Technologies have a longstanding partnership built around solving the real challenges modern companies face\u2014from infrastructure performance to costs, security, and speed of deployment. And we\u2019re committed to helping customers meet their energy-efficiency targets too. Equinix and Dell are working together to deliver joint technology solutions that accelerate customers\u2019 digital transformations, and we\u2019re doing so sustainably to point to a brighter future.\n\nEquinix and Dell Technologies: Advancing sustainability together\n\nWhen you partner with Equinix and Dell, you have access to industry-leading technology and deep commitments to creating more energy-efficient IT solutions. The combination of Dell Technologies essential infrastructure and Platform Equinix enables you to achieve your digital transformation and sustainability goals side by side.\n\nLet\u2019s take a look at what Dell and Equinix are doing to support customers\u2019 sustainability journeys.\n\nDell\u2019s sustainability commitments\n\nAt Dell, advancing sustainability is at the core of everything it does, with strong goals and commitments, including:[2]\n\nWhen it comes to infrastructure solutions, Dell offers a range of energy-efficient hardware options to help you build the most efficient infrastructure you can. For example, one new Dell PowerEdge server can do the work of up to five previous-generation servers,[3] and its PowerStore storage solution is up to 60% more energy efficient than its previous version with its new ENERGY STAR certification.[4] In addition, Dell APEX solutions help reduce overprovisioning, energy usage, and e-waste.[5]\n\nWhen you deploy Dell infrastructure in Equinix data centers, you not only dynamically connect to key ecosystem partners around the world; you can also multiply your sustainability benefits. Dell partners with Equinix to give enterprises the flexibility to deploy private IT infrastructure in locations where users, clouds, networks, and digital ecosystems physically meet\u2014and where proactive sustainability strategy is a core value.\n\nFuture-first sustainability at Equinix\n\nAt Equinix, we have a robust set of ESG commitments aimed at helping our company as well as our customers and partners move forward into a more sustainable future. Equinix environmental commitments include:\n\nCollaborating to accelerate your digital transformation, sustainably\n\nEquinix and Dell Technologies are industry leaders\u2014not only in the data center and enterprise infrastructure space but also across ESG initiatives. Both companies have decades of experience providing IT solutions that help businesses achieve their goals, and today that includes sustainability. Our joint solutions are designed to optimize your digital transformation journey and drive sustainable outcomes.\n\nNext-generation digital transformation will undeniably empower companies to propel both growth and sustainability through the use of technology. By deploying Dell architecture within Equinix data centers, you can take advantage of:\n\nDell and Equinix share a mission of empowering enterprises to drive growth through technology. Our joint solutions are designed to make your life easier, giving you the flexibility, choice, and scalability you need, along with streamlined costs, faster deployments, and greater sustainability through optimized energy consumption and renewables coverage.\n\nWhether you\u2019re focused on digital transformation broadly, specific projects like cyber-resiliency and disaster recovery, or implementing next-generation tech such as AI, automation, digital twins, and the metaverse, Equinix and Dell can help. And here's the icing on the cake: You'll be in the best place to support your sustainability strategy too.

Learn more about sustainability with Equinix and Dell Technologies by downloading our sustainability solution brief.