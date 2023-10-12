The heat is on for a sustainable future at Siemens Gamesa

Surely, you can feel it. It\u2019s hot out there. July 3, 2023, set a record for the highest mean global temperature ever recorded. Then July 4 came along and was even hotter. All-in-all, July 3-6 were the hottest four days ever recorded on planet Earth \u2014 but probably not for long.\n\nThere\u2019s a climate crisis. We\u2019re all living through it. It\u2019s getting hotter every year. If we don\u2019t replace fossil fuels with sustainable alternatives, it\u2019s going to keep getting worse. \n\nThis is not a drill. \n\nThat\u2019s the bad news.\n\nThe winds of change\n\nThe good news is that there are solutions. Sustainable alternatives like solar and wind power are becoming more viable every year \u2014 not least because major companies are stepping up to build tomorrow\u2019s clean energy infrastructure so we can free ourselves from fossil fuels and avoid the devastation their continued use will bring. \n\nThe musician Bob Dylan was right after all when he first sang, \u201cThe answer is blowin\u2019 in the wind\u201d ,back in 1962. Leading the way to our sustainable future is Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), the only company that operates at a global scale across the full spectrum of wind power \u2014 manufacturing, installing, and servicing thousands of onshore and offshore turbines. SGRE already generates over 122GW of wind energy annually, enough to power more than 100 million households around the world. \n\nSiemens is serious about sustainability. Not only are they leading the world in generating energy from sustainable sources \u2014 they\u2019re pioneering new infrastructure that is sustainable in itself. Siemens\u2019 aptly named RecyclableBlade, suitable for commercial use both offshore and onshore, is fully recyclable and a first giant step towards fulfilling the company\u2019s commitment to producing 100% recyclable turbines by 2040.\n\nA lot can go wrong\n\nSiemens\u2019 commitment to combating the climate crisis with rapid and large-scale deployment of a continuously evolving technology virtually guarantees that there will be problems along the way. Fact is, wind turbines are very complicated devices that comprise hundreds of interlocking parts \u2014 there\u2019s a lot that can go wrong.\n\nThat\u2019s why the heart of SGRE\u2019s mission is their field service operation \u2014 an army of 27,000 highly trained engineers and technicians from over 100 countries. At any given moment, somewhere in the world, SGRE technicians are in the field, building and maintaining the sustainable energy infrastructure that our future will depend upon. So, it\u2019s of paramount importance that these front-line workers get all the support they need to do their jobs. \n\nSlashing complexity in half\n\nWhen Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa merged their businesses to form SGRE in 2017, they created a company with a host of distinct and often incompatible software systems \u2014 including seven field service solutions and no fewer than eleven ERPs. This hodgepodge of legacy software was overly complex, highly inefficient and, yes, unsustainable. Technicians in the field were spending too much time problem-solving in a complex and sometimes incoherent IT landscape instead of focusing on the critical work of installing, maintaining, and repairing turbines.\n\nSGRE turned to SAP and Siemens\u2019 partner Infosys to simplify their IT landscape with a single, standardized solution that would provide increased automation and harmonization, improved operational transparency, and more agile decision-making. Based on SAP S\/4 HANA, the heart of the solution is SAP\u2019s Field Service Management (FSM) software, which has already reduced the complexity of service operations by 50% and the number of field service applications by 75%. \n\nIn practical terms, that means more rapid response times, clearer analyses and diagnostics, faster and more effective fixes, and a superior level of service provided to SGRE\u2019s partners.\n\nWinning the battle against complexity\n\nSiemens Gamesa CIO Alan Feeley is more than satisfied with these results. He observes that \u201cthe strength of SAP software is that it frees employees from mundane and time-consuming tasks. With streamlined processes supported by a stable operations management solution, we can focus on activities that create additional value both for Siemens Gamesa and our customers.\u201d\n\nToday, SGRE\u2019s front-line technicians are working in an environment that is literally more than twice as efficient as before the adoption of SAP FSM \u2014 that\u2019s a huge improvement, not just for SGRE\u2019s workers but for their customers as well. So, it\u2019s not surprising that the company has been named a winner of a 2023 SAP Innovation Award in the Business Innovation category. \n\nTo learn more about how SGRE is deploying SAP solutions to power a greener and more sustainable future, check out their Innovation Awards pitch deck.