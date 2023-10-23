Accelerating digital transformation with sustainable solutions

Environmental sustainability\n\nDell Technologies and Equinix have developed joint solutions to support our customers in this critical area by enabling businesses to deploy their infrastructure on Dell architecture within Equinix\u2019s low-carbon colocation infrastructure covered by 96% renewables globally1. From there, we can dynamically connect to industry-leading cloud and network providers around the world via software-defined interconnection, gaining maximum choice, flexibility, cost control, and performance advantages.\n\nThe opportunity to reduce physical infrastructure and optimize performance can lead to a reduction in the energy consumption and carbon intensity of workloads, enabling organizations to reduce emissions and contribute to their sustainability goals.\n\nSocial responsibility\n\nWe drive digital inclusion and champion volunteering to promote prosperity across our communities. And we advocate inclusivity for our employees and suppliers.\n\nGuiding our partners to meet their ESG goals\n\nEquinix and Dell Technologies tackle the next generation of digital transformation by combining our world-class expertise in the data center and enterprise technology markets. This partnership is paving the way for innovation in infrastructure, the cloud market, and digital transformation. We share a combined mission of empowering enterprises to drive growth through technology.\n\nOur purpose-driven solutions enable our business partners to create a more accessible, equitable, climate-neutral, and sustainable future. We pride ourselves on being responsible corporate citizens who drive purpose and integrity across our businesses and do what\u2019s right to lead the way and protect our planet.\n\nLearn more about our joint offerings by contacting Equinix.Inquiry@dell.com or Dell@equinix.com.\n\n1 sustainability.equinix.com\/gri-index-and-results Sep 20232\u00a0www.dell.com\/en-us\/dt\/corporate\/social-impact\/advancing-sustainability\/climate-action.htm3\u00a0www.dell.com\/en-us\/dt\/corporate\/social-impact\/advancing-sustainability\/accelerating-the-circular-economy.htm4\u00a0www.dell.com\/en-us\/dt\/corporate\/social-impact\/reporting\/awards-and-recognition.htm?hve=view+awards5\u00a0www.dell.com\/en-us\/dt\/corporate\/social-impact\/transforming-lives\/education\/solar-community-hubs.htm#tab0=06\u00a0www.dell.com\/en-us\/dt\/corporate\/social-impact\/transforming-lives\/innovating-for-impact\/digital-lifecare.htm#tab0=0