Accelerating digital transformation with sustainable solutions

Environmental sustainability

Dell Technologies and Equinix have developed joint solutions to support our customers in this critical area by enabling businesses to deploy their infrastructure on Dell architecture within Equinix’s low-carbon colocation infrastructure covered by 96% renewables globally1. From there, we can dynamically connect to industry-leading cloud and network providers around the world via software-defined interconnection, gaining maximum choice, flexibility, cost control, and performance advantages.

The opportunity to reduce physical infrastructure and optimize performance can lead to a reduction in the energy consumption and carbon intensity of workloads, enabling organizations to reduce emissions and contribute to their sustainability goals.

Equinix is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, currently at 96% coverage of renewables.

Equinix transparently and routinely reports on our strategic efforts and operational impacts at both an industry and customer level – earning recognition as a leader by the prestigious CDP Climate Change “A” List. CDP A-List is extremely prestigious. Equinix is one of 299 companies out of nearly 15,000 to be listed on the Climate Change A-List. Scores for A-List 2023 will be released in Q1 2024.

Dell is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by 20502.

Dell designs for the circular economy, reusing products and components and recycled and renewable materials to divert as much waste as possible from landfills3. They will utilize 100% recycled and renewable materials by 2030.

Social responsibility

We drive digital inclusion and champion volunteering to promote prosperity across our communities. And we advocate inclusivity for our employees and suppliers.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

Equinix has +22,760 volunteered community service hours to over 1,700 nonprofits in 2022.

Equinix has raised +$2 million in employee donations, corporate matching, and grants in 2022.

Equinix has a 100/100 HRC Corporate Equality Index Score.

In 2022, Equinix launched the Equinix Foundation to address the global digital divide, helping to pave the way to a more accessible, equitable, and sustainable future for communities around the world.

Dell has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere® Institute4.

Dell is partnering with schools, governments, nonprofits, and private organizations using technology to drive digital inclusion and ensure everyone has equitable access to digital opportunities.

Guiding our partners to meet their ESG goals

Equinix and Dell Technologies tackle the next generation of digital transformation by combining our world-class expertise in the data center and enterprise technology markets. This partnership is paving the way for innovation in infrastructure, the cloud market, and digital transformation. We share a combined mission of empowering enterprises to drive growth through technology.

Our purpose-driven solutions enable our business partners to create a more accessible, equitable, climate-neutral, and sustainable future. We pride ourselves on being responsible corporate citizens who drive purpose and integrity across our businesses and do what’s right to lead the way and protect our planet.

Learn more about our joint offerings by contacting Equinix.Inquiry@dell.com or Dell@equinix.com.

1 sustainability.equinix.com/gri-index-and-results Sep 2023

2 www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/advancing-sustainability/climate-action.htm

3 www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/advancing-sustainability/accelerating-the-circular-economy.htm

4 www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/reporting/awards-and-recognition.htm?hve=view+awards

5 www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/transforming-lives/education/solar-community-hubs.htm#tab0=0

6 www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/transforming-lives/innovating-for-impact/digital-lifecare.htm#tab0=0