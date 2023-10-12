SAP’s new generative AI pricing: Neither transparent nor explainable yet

Enterprises subscribing to Rise with SAP, a bundle of services wrapped around the core S\/4HANA Cloud ERP application, can now pay extra for Premium Plus, a package of some of SAP\u2019s newest innovations.\n\nPremium Plus includes access to sustainability insights derived from business processes\u2019 carbon footprints and financial costs (SAP\u2019s \u201cgreen ledger\u201d), new generative AI capabilities accessed through its Joule virtual assistant, improved forecasting, and the ability to create a portal for suppliers to simplify spend management.\n\nThe package costs less than the services bought individually, said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Cloud ERP \u2014 but some of the generative AI services are also subject to additional usage-based charges in a new virtual currency van Rossum called \u201cAI units.\u201d\n\nDifferent actions will consume varying numbers of these units. Premium Plus customers will receive a certain number of these units as part of their package \u2014 the bundled part of the pricing \u2014 but when these units have been consumed, customers will have to buy more.\n\nThat means enterprises wanting to estimate the return on investment for their use of SAP\u2019s new AI features will need to know how often they expect to use them, how many AI units SAP will deduct for each use case, how much each additional unit costs, how many units are bundled in their Premium Plus subscription, and how much that costs. In other words, uncertainty abounds.\n\nChip Hanna, advisory practice leader for SAP at IT negotiation advisor UpperEdge, sees this complexity as a recurring feature of SAP\u2019s pricing strategy.\n\n\u201cSAP customers struggle to unpack the cost and value for the basic components of Rise such as software subscription, support, and infrastructure,\u201d Hanna said. \u201cSAP has been loath to provide this transparency, which creates another hurdle to proving the true financial benefit of Rise in conjunction with proving \u2014 or refuting \u2014 SAP\u2019s representations regarding the operational, technical, and business advantages of Rise.\u201d\n\n\u201cWith the addition of charging a premium for AI, this adds another layer of complexity to determine what the specific benefits are to using SAP\u2019s AI solution,\u201d he said.\n\nWith enterprise software vendors increasingly rolling out generative AI add-ons, and CIOs seeing the deployment of generative AI as a make-or-break moment for their careers, it can seem urgent to get on board.\n\n\u201cSAP is using the perceived or real urgency to have an AI strategy to force customers to make decisions and investments for capability they may have not defined for themselves, to solve use-case scenarios which may not exist, for a cost which is not transparent, nor predictable,\u201d said Hanna.\n\nPremium Plus features\n\nOne of the central features of the Premium Plus bundle is the ability for enterprises to build a portal for their suppliers on SAP Business Network. The portal enables SAP customers to exchange purchase orders and invoices digitally with suppliers in a common format, linked directly to their core ERP to automatically apply business rules to orders and payments.\n\nThere\u2019s also access to green ledger features including Sustainability Footprint Management and Sustainability Control Tower.\n\nFor financial management, bundled features include SAP Analytics Cloud for planning, and S\/4HANA Cloud for cash and receivables management.\n\nThe consequences of the new per-use charges for generative AI scenarios are more nuanced when it comes to Joule, SAP\u2019s new generative AI copilot, according to Van Rossum.\n\n\u201cThe basic part of Joule will be part of all the applications we sell. In S\/4HANA it will just be there, whether you buy Rise, Rise Premium, or Rise Premium Plus,\u201d he said. \u201cThere are, however, certain scenarios we\u2019re going to bring to market [accessible through Joule] where we see demonstrable premium value to our customers. Those are the ones we\u2019re going to be monetizing.\u201d\n\nOne example of such a scenario or service, he said, is in receivables management, where Joule can identify relevant incoming emails about payments, link them to the appropriate customer account and, if necessary, even create a dispute case.\n\nAnother is automation of goods received, where SAP proposes using Joule to scan delivery documents to shorten handling times in truck logistics.\n\nUnit costs\n\nEach generative AI scenario will consume a certain number of AI units, and these units will be bundled with Rise Premium Plus and some other SAP products. The units can be applied to any of the generative AI services, not just one.\n\nVan Rossum couldn\u2019t say how many units would be consumed by each service, nor how many will be bundled with Premium Plus, nor how much additional units will cost \u2014 although because most of the pay-per-use capabilities will not be ready until next year, SAP still has time to thrash out the details.\n\nUpperEdge\u2019s Hanna is wary about how those details could bedevil enterprises trying to budget for the cost of their ERP.\n\n\u201cWe know from past experience that SAP will find ways to monetize \u2014 or penalize \u2014 decisions made by customers who chose alternative solutions to their own, for example, Coupa vs. Ariba for supply chain,\u201d he said. \u201cGiven the specific examples they\u2019ve noted (invoice matching), there is absolutely a risk that SAP will create as-of-yet undefined costs to leverage their AI solutions which integrate with non-SAP products. Adding SAP\u2019s introduction of \u2018AI units,\u2019 which they will apply in differing amounts for different scenarios, only compounds the cost\/value risk for customers who are considering SAP AI and the Premium Plus package.\u201d