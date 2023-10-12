CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023: and the finalists are…

CIO ASEAN is proud to announce the finalists for the Team of the Year and Next CIO awards under the 2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards.

Set for Tuesday 31 October, the CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie event will bring together the top senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

These awards are aligned with Foundry’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. This collaborative environment is designed to offer CIOs the competitive advantage required to be successful, showcasing examples of best practice while laying out the building blocks for attainable future growth.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

In 2023, CIO100 ASEAN saw expansive entries from the entire region, with tech leaders and teams represented across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

All nominations have been reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and regional IT executives.

CIO ASEAN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.