CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023: and the finalists are…
by Shirin Robert

Feature
Oct 12, 20234 mins
IDG EventsIT Leadership
CIO100 ASEAN Finalists
Credit: Foundry

CIO ASEAN is proud to announce the finalists for the Team of the Year and Next CIO awards under the 2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards.

Set for Tuesday 31 October, the CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie event will bring together the top senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

These awards are aligned with Foundry’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. This collaborative environment is designed to offer CIOs the competitive advantage required to be successful, showcasing examples of best practice while laying out the building blocks for attainable future growth.

In 2023, CIO100 ASEAN saw expansive entries from the entire region, with tech leaders and teams represented across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

All nominations have been reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and regional IT executives.

CIO ASEAN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

Next CIO Award

This award recognises rising stars in our industry who are on the pathway to senior leadership. Our Next CIO winner will be an individual who is exceeding expectations and helping drive innovation through their organisation.

The finalists are:

  • Donelle Gan, AXA Philippines
  • Douglas Leung, Link Real Estate Investment Limited
  • Irvan Bastian Arief, tiket.com
  • Khang Toh, Bank Jago
  • Seaman Shih, UA Finance

Team of the Year Awards

CULTURE:

This award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins and/or mentoring staff etc.

The finalists are:

  • Aboitiz Data Innovation
  • AXA Philippines
  • DHL Group
  • EssilorLuxottica
  • EtonHouse International Education Group
  • HK Express
  • Maybank Group
  • YF Life Insurance

CUSTOMER VALUE:

This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer experience and value through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models and operations.

The finalists are:

  • BDx Data Centers
  • CMA CGM Asia Pacific Limited
  • DHL Group
  • HK Express
  • Income Insurance
  • Kenvue
  • SkillsFuture Singapore
  • Tokopedia
  • Wilcon Depot, Inc.
  • YF Life Insurance

INNOVATION:

This award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet strategic objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates, or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations. It can also include new digital products and services.  

The finalists are:

  • Changi Airport Group
  • DHL Group
  • EtonHouse International Education Group
  • HK Express
  • Income Insurance
  • Kenvue
  • Maybank Group
  • National Heritage Board
  • Wilcon Depot, Inc.

SUSTAINABILITY:

This award recognises technology teams delivering sustainability benefits to the organisation via initiatives and innovation that aim to reduce the environmental impact of the ecosystem and organisation’s business operations. Sustainability metrics can include activities that impact climate, waste and energy use.

The finalists are:

  • GoTo
  • Nanyang Technological University

TALENT:

This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and up-skilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.

The finalists are:

  • Aboitiz Data Innovation
  • Central Provident Fund Board

To register your interest in attending the CIO100 ASEAN awards event, complete this application.

