CIO100 ASEAN Awards 2023: and the finalists are…

CIO ASEAN is proud to announce the finalists for the Team of the Year and Next CIO awards under the 2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards.\n\nSet for Tuesday 31 October, the CIO100 ASEAN Awards black-tie event will bring together the top senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.\n\nThese awards are aligned with Foundry\u2019s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. This collaborative environment is designed to offer CIOs the competitive advantage required to be successful, showcasing examples of best practice while laying out the building blocks for attainable future growth.\n\nIn 2023, CIO100 ASEAN saw expansive entries from the entire region, with tech leaders and teams represented across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.\n\nAll nominations have been reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and regional IT executives.\n\nCIO ASEAN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.\n\nNext CIO Award\n\nThis award recognises rising stars in our industry who are on the pathway to senior leadership. Our Next CIO winner will be an individual who is exceeding expectations and helping drive innovation through their organisation.\n\nThe finalists are:\n\nTeam of the Year Awards\n\nCULTURE:\n\nThis award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins and\/or mentoring staff etc.\n\nThe finalists are:\n\nCUSTOMER VALUE:\n\nThis award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer experience and value through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models and operations.\n\nThe finalists are:\n\nINNOVATION:\n\nThis award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet strategic objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates, or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations. It can also include new digital products and services. \n\nThe finalists are:\n\nSUSTAINABILITY:\n\nThis award recognises technology teams delivering sustainability benefits to the organisation via initiatives and innovation that aim to reduce the environmental impact of the ecosystem and organisation\u2019s business operations. Sustainability metrics can include activities that impact climate, waste and energy use.\n\nThe finalists are:\n\nTALENT:\n\nThis award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and up-skilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.\n\nThe finalists are:\n\nTo register your interest in attending the CIO100 ASEAN awards event, complete this application.