Cedar Fair’s digital strategy based on ‘frictionless fun’

Tim Scannell: These past few years have been challenging for most companies, especially as it concerns customer experience. Have you had to make any drastic changes today in your approach to customer experience, as compared to the years preceding the pandemic?

Ty Tastepe: I wouldn’t say drastically different. I think our guests and our customers have become very used to engaging on digital platforms, whether it’s in a mobile app, online, or with any touchpoint. There are a lot more digital experiences or expectations out there. For example, one of the things we did during the pandemic and completed last year was a cashless solution. Now, all transactions at our parks and resorts are performed electronically resulting in shorter wait times and better guest experience overall.

Most companies today are focused on developing solutions that provide more data-driven insights and business intelligence, although research shows that quite a few still may not have a formal process in place to share and use customer and operational data. Do you view getting information to the right people at the right time as a problem? If not, what is your approach in terms of making it happen?

Business intelligence has been a primary focus for us for the last couple of years. Getting the source data from our core systems into a central warehouse has not been an easy journey. We still have a lot of opportunities there, but now that we are at a good spot on our journey, we can effectively leverage that information. Our business intelligence team looks at that data and makes pricing and labor decisions. We check in on these initiatives every couple of weeks, making sure we’re on the right track and identifying other potential opportunities that should be focused on.

Keeping track of what people like and don’t like within your parks and resorts is obviously important in terms of creating new experiences and developing new technologies. Can you talk a bit about that effort?

The more data our guest is willing to share with us, the more we can deliver a unique and rewarding experience. It enables us to strike a sensible balance. We don’t want to overwhelm our guests, so we enable them to control some of the parameters. For example, how many times you want to be notified, or if you welcome information about a particular food when you are near a location where it is being served. We must be thoughtful about how we communicate with our guests, some of which is driven by guest preferences.