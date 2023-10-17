How to get internal employee poaching right

Market competition for IT talent remains so stiff that IT leaders are increasingly looking to poach employees from other departments to fill IT openings.

But snagging a potentially new IT “shining star” from another business function, even when the employee has already expressed an interest in shifting to an IT career, can get complicated.

Take, for example, an employee who has strong business chops in a particular domain that IT lacks. And suppose this person is a known high-performer and has a natural interest in and demonstrated aptitude for IT.

Chances are that the business manager doesn’t want to lose that employee to IT. Arguing that IT talent is hard to come by, and that the technology department is the lifeblood of the business, is one way to go about prying that staffer away. But the best route for IT leaders is to help find a way for everyone to come away with a positive outcome. Here’s how.

Know your culture

The ability of employees to shift careers within an organization depends in large part on company culture. Some companies are extremely controlling and might even have high levels of competition between departments and their managers. In this environment, moving a high-performing employee from a user department to IT without creating acrimony might be impossible.



At the other end of the spectrum, there are companies that actively encourage employee cross-training, career development, and departmental transfers. In company cultures like this, managers of IT and other departments are encouraged to embrace employee transfers and employee sharing. There is a collective belief that the more the company assists its employees in broadening their careers, their skill sets, and their interests, the greater likelihood that employees will remain with the company long-term.