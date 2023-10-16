Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホームIT指導者大いなる再教育：将来のためのITスキルアップ
Beth Stackpole
著者: Beth Stackpole
Contributing writer

大いなる再教育：将来のためのITスキルアップ

特集
Oct 16, 20231分
IT指導者

IT人材不足の中、再教育や昇進の機会が相次ぎ、IT業界への新たな進路が生まれつつあります。

education learning training smart background mortarboard
クレジットnatalia kalyatina / Getty Images

マギー・チャバリンは、自分のキャリアを改革することに慣れています。彼女は10年以上前にSynchronyに入社し、在宅勤務が可能なマーチャントサービスの職務に就きました。タイミングが合えば、トレーニングやコーチング業務でスキルを磨き、最終的にはSynchronyのインテリジェント・バーチャル・アシスタント（IVA）チームの一員として、チャットボットに投げかけられるテキストベースの質問に対する人間の回答を書くという、初めてテクノロジーを経験しました。

パンデミックの間、チャバリンは正式なITキャリアのための基礎を築き始め、複数のアジャイル資格を取得し、コンピュータサイエンスの学位取得を目指しました。Synchronyの新しい人工知能技術者見習い制度は、12ヶ月のフルタイムのプログラムで、実地学習とインストラクターによるトレーニングのバランスが取られています。

「AIはChatGPTとテクノロジーの世界で大きなトピックとなっており、私はIVAチームを通じていくらか触れることができたので、AI見習い制度を追求することにとても興味がありました。従業員プールを見て、経歴がなくても誰かの専門性を高めることができることは、多様なアイデアや、問題を見て解決策を見つけることができる人々をテーブルにもたらすのに役立ちます。」とチャバリンは言います。

Synchronyのように、企業は充実したITトレーニングプログラムと独自のスキルアップの機会を提供することで、相互にメリットを享受しています： 人材不足が続く中、企業は必要とされる技術スキルを有機的に開発することができます。2023 State of the CIOによると、ITリーダーはサイバーセキュリティ（39%）、アプリケーション開発（30%）、データサイエンス/アナリティクス（30%）、AI/機械学習（26%）といった主要分野の能力を強化したいと考えています。 差し迫ったニーズがあるにもかかわらず、CIOは、特にAI/機械学習やサイバーセキュリティのような高度な分野では、有能な専門家を見つけるのが難しいと述べていることが調査で明らかになりました。

ワークモデルの大規模なシフトと、ワークライフバランスの向上やより目的の高い仕事への欲求の高まりが相まって、従業員、特にパンデミックに端を発した「大いなる辞職」の際に退職した可能性のある従業員にとって、研修やキャリアアップの機会が魅力的に映る環境が生まれています。ピュー・リサーチ・センターの調査によると、2021年にアメリカ人が仕事を辞めた理由のトップは昇進の機会がなかったことでした。

セルヴィエ・ファーマシューティカルズのIT部門責任者であるマーク・ユンガー副社長は、「企業の長期的なビジョンと成長を、個人のキャリアと専門的な能力開発に結びつけることができれば、Win-Winです。個人の観点からは、キャリアに興味を持たせ、組織とともに成長させることができます。企業の立場からは、離職率や検索・採用コストを最小限に抑えることができます」と言います。

学習文化の育成

特に予算が限られている政府機関や非営利団体では、柔軟でキャリアアップにつながるさまざまなトレーニングオプションを提供するなど、適切な企業文化を構築することが IT 部門の採用と定着の中心になると、米国特許商標庁（USPTO）の副 CIO であるデボラ・ステファンズは指摘します。

「従業員が最高のワーク・ライフ・バランスと（充実した）機会を得られるように、私たちは発見と探求の道を作ろうとしています。フレキシブルな勤務時間、大学の授業料の払い戻し、かなり充実した研修予算などを提供していますが、お金のことだけを考えるのであれば、他でもっと稼げるはずです。」とステファンズは説明します。USPTOは、気軽なランチ＆ラーニングや探索的なサンドボックスの設置から、没入型のラーニングラボ、バーチャルラーニングの充実したカリキュラム、厳選されたパートナートレーニングまで、幅広いトレーニングの機会を設けています。

リジェネロン社の上級副社長兼CIOであるボブ・マッコーワンによると、バイオテクノロジーと創薬分野のリーダーであるリジェネロン社では、サイエンスベースの業界であること、そして組織全体に連鎖する明確な目的を考慮すると、継続的に学習するIT文化を育成することが重要です。300人規模の同社では、ネットワークやデータセンターのサポート業務に重点を置いていません。その代わり、IT 部門の大部分は科学者や医薬品のスペシャリストと連携し、さまざまな研究イニシアチブに没頭して IT イノベーションの可能性を探り、必要なテクノロジーをマッピングしています。

リジェネロンでは、そのプロセスが非常に科学的なものであるため、IT スキル開発に関しても、一般的なものとは異なる考え方が採用されています。

「私たちの業界では、入社してただ本業をこなしているだけでは、数年後に問題を抱えることになるという前提があります。常に訓練し、学ぶ姿勢が必要です。」とマッコーワン。

専門知識の相互提供を促進するため、リジェネロンでは、ある程度の技術的背景を持ち、ビッグデータやAIなどの新しい分野に関心を持つ科学者をIT組織内の連絡役として育成する道を用意しました。このような役割は、科学者が達成しようとしていることを具体的なテクノロジー・プラットフォームの要件に変換し、IT組織がソリューションを迅速に開発できるようにするためのものです。

マッコーワンのグループはまた、ITキャリア・ラダーを作成し、さまざまなコースに必要なスキルを定義しています。

「その多くは、個人の姿勢にかかっています。私たちは環境を整え、ツールへのアクセスを提供することはできますが、結局はその人次第なのです」（マッコーワン）

トレーニングによる人材プールの拡大

テクノロジーの変化は、従来とは異なる人材プールから人材を採用し、育成することを含め、Synchronyの IT スキルパイプラインを構築するための広範な取り組みを後押ししています。AI、情報セキュリティ、技術サプライヤー管理などの分野で技術的・専門的な人材を育成するために今年初めに開始された「技術者見習いプログラム」は、チャバリンのような特定の米国人従業員や、技術職に関心のあるOneTenの候補者に技術職への道を開くものです。OneTenは、マーケットプレイスを介して黒人の才能と仕事の機会を結びつけることを目的とした組織です。Synchronyはまた、4年制大学の学位が不要となるよう、職務の90％を再認定しました。

退役軍人は、Synchronyが技術関連のキャリア改革を目指すもう一つの層です。同社のシャーロット拠点に設立された退役軍人のリーダーシップ研修プログラムでは、退役軍人の参加者が軍務からITの民間キャリアへの移行を支援するため、Synchronyのメンターとともにテック＆オペレーションズで6カ月間のローテーションを2回行います。このプログラムは第2期生を迎えたばかりです。

総合的なスキル開発をより身近なものにするため、Synchronyはアプローチを変更し、事業所固有のトレーニングから、自宅とハブのカリキュラムを組み合わせたより柔軟な学習スタイルを推進しています。創造的なトレーニングやキャリア開発の機会を構築するには、従業員のニーズに耳を傾けることが重要だと、Synchronyのシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼CIOのベス・ヒーリーは指摘します。

「優れたアイデアはさまざまなところから生まれますが、従業員の声に耳を傾けることが、試験的な実習プログラムにつながったのです」と彼女は説明します。「Synchronyでは、従業員が将来に備えることができるよう、道義的責任を果たすことを重視しています」

ITの将来性

テクノロジーエコシステムが拡大する中、セルヴィエ・ファーマシューティカルズのユンガーは、見つけにくいスキルセットを社内から育成することが、IT組織の将来性を高める上で重要だと考えています。Google Cloud Platformを採用している同社は、スペシャリストの確保が困難になったときにこの現実に直面しました。

ユンガーは、同社の3～5年後の戦略を考慮し、必要なITスキルと整合させ、その計画を個別の育成プログラムやトレーニングに反映させるという、人材ライフサイクル管理のアプローチを取っています。「私たちは既存のチームに将来のビジョンを提示し、将来のニーズを満たすためにそのような道を自ら選択する機会を与えています。長期的なビジョンが優れていればいるほど、チームに学び、成長する機会を与える時間が増えます」。

カリフォルニア大学リバーサイド校では、IT 人材を内部から育成するために同様の取り組みを行っています。この IT 組織では、職員と面談を行い、関心のある主な分野を把握し、各人の異動意欲を測っています。「そして、その意欲のある人材を使って、前向きな変化を起こせることを周囲に理解してもらうのです」と副総長兼CIOのマシュー・ガンケルは言います。

バイオテックやライフサイエンス企業にオフィスや研究所のスペースを提供しているBioMedRealtyのシニア・バイス・プレジデント兼CIOであるデビッド・シャオは、「ビジネス・インテリジェンスやAIなどのテクノロジーで未来を築くBioMedRealtyも、週4日のオフィス勤務が社外の候補者の採用の妨げになっているため、社内の従業員から人材を集めています。

データやBIの取り組みにはビジネスに対する深い理解が必要なため、シャオは財務や経理出身の候補者を再教育することにしました。

「その結果、BI部門はITサイドの管理だけでなく、ビジネス・ユーザーに理解しやすい言葉で効果的に話すことができるようになりました」とシャオ。

BioMedRealty のビジネス・インテリジェンス担当ディレクターであるジャンヌ・キャロルは、数年前に経理部門から IT 部門に抜擢された一人です。公認会計士の経歴を持つキャロルは、BioMedRealtyで経理からスタートし、やがて財務報告に異動、その後SAP ERP導入のためにIT部門に加わりました。

「財務報告からSAP の事業計画と統合の仕事に移行するのは簡単なことでした。」

キャロルは、カンファレンスと公式トレーニングを通じてデータ・スキルを磨き、最終的にはBIの責任者にまで上り詰めました。キャロルは現在、会社のBIチームを拡大する責任者として、従来とは異なるITの才能を求めることに全力を注いでいます。

「従業員プールは現状でも十分に浅いので、従来とは異なるITのバックグラウンドを持つ人々に手を差し伸べることが重要です。彼らは、従来のITプールにはない専門知識を持っています。」

Beth Stackpole
著者： Beth Stackpole
Contributing writer

Beth Stackpole is a veteran reporter who has covered the intersection of business and technology issues for more than 20 years.

この作者の他の作品

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

大いなる再教育：将来のためのITスキルアップ

著者： Beth Stackpole
Oct 16, 20231分
IT指導者
イメージ
特集

CIOはどう「書面・押印・対面」問題に対峙すべきか

著者： 松崎隆司
Oct 02, 20232分
リーガル
イメージ
面接

Perdue Farmsのデータから価値を引き出すためのアプローチとは

著者： Martha Heller
Sep 27, 20231分
データ管理
イメージ