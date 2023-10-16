大いなる再教育：将来のためのITスキルアップ

\u30de\u30ae\u30fc\u30fb\u30c1\u30e3\u30d0\u30ea\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u6539\u9769\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f10\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u524d\u306bSynchrony\u306b\u5165\u793e\u3057\u3001\u5728\u5b85\u52e4\u52d9\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30c8\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u5c31\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u5408\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u30b0\u696d\u52d9\u3067\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78e8\u304d\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306fSynchrony\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30fb\u30a2\u30b7\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\uff08IVA\uff09\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3001\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u9593\u3001\u30c1\u30e3\u30d0\u30ea\u30f3\u306f\u6b63\u5f0f\u306aIT\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u57fa\u790e\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u8cc7\u683c\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u53d6\u5f97\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002Synchrony\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u6280\u8853\u8005\u898b\u7fd2\u3044\u5236\u5ea6\u306f\u300112\u30f6\u6708\u306e\u30d5\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u5b9f\u5730\u5b66\u7fd2\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u53d6\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u306fChatGPT\u3068\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30c8\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u79c1\u306fIVA\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3089\u304b\u89e6\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001AI\u898b\u7fd2\u3044\u5236\u5ea6\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3001\u7d4c\u6b74\u304c\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u8ab0\u304b\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3084\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u898b\u3066\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u30c6\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30c1\u30e3\u30d0\u30ea\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nSynchrony\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305fIT\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3068\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u76f8\u4e92\u306b\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u4eab\u53d7\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\uff1a \u4eba\u6750\u4e0d\u8db3\u304c\u7d9a\u304f\u4e2d\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u308b\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6709\u6a5f\u7684\u306b\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u30022023 State of the CIO\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\uff0839%\uff09\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\uff0830%\uff09\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\/\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\uff0830%\uff09\u3001AI\/\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\uff0826%\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u4e3b\u8981\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u5dee\u3057\u8feb\u3063\u305f\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001CIO\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306bAI\/\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3084\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6709\u80fd\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u306e\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3068\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3084\u3088\u308a\u76ee\u7684\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3078\u306e\u6b32\u6c42\u306e\u9ad8\u307e\u308a\u304c\u76f8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u7aef\u3092\u767a\u3057\u305f\u300c\u5927\u3044\u306a\u308b\u8f9e\u8077\u300d\u306e\u969b\u306b\u9000\u8077\u3057\u305f\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u7814\u4fee\u3084\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u9b45\u529b\u7684\u306b\u6620\u308b\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30fb\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30fb\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u30012021\u5e74\u306b\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u4eba\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u8f9e\u3081\u305f\u7406\u7531\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u6607\u9032\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30bb\u30eb\u30f4\u30a3\u30a8\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u30ba\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e6\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u526f\u793e\u9577\u306f\u3001\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u6210\u9577\u3092\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3068\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u958b\u767a\u306b\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001Win-Win\u3067\u3059\u3002\u500b\u4eba\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u8208\u5473\u3092\u6301\u305f\u305b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u7acb\u5834\u304b\u3089\u306f\u3001\u96e2\u8077\u7387\u3084\u691c\u7d22\u30fb\u63a1\u7528\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5b66\u7fd2\u6587\u5316\u306e\u80b2\u6210\n\n\u7279\u306b\u4e88\u7b97\u304c\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u653f\u5e9c\u6a5f\u95a2\u3084\u975e\u55b6\u5229\u56e3\u4f53\u3067\u306f\u3001\u67d4\u8edf\u3067\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c IT \u90e8\u9580\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u3068\u5b9a\u7740\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u7279\u8a31\u5546\u6a19\u5e81\uff08USPTO\uff09\u306e\u526f CIO \u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30dc\u30e9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u30ba\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30fb\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\uff08\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305f\uff09\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u767a\u898b\u3068\u63a2\u6c42\u306e\u9053\u3092\u4f5c\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d5\u30ec\u30ad\u30b7\u30d6\u30eb\u306a\u52e4\u52d9\u6642\u9593\u3001\u5927\u5b66\u306e\u6388\u696d\u6599\u306e\u6255\u3044\u623b\u3057\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305f\u7814\u4fee\u4e88\u7b97\u306a\u3069\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u304a\u91d1\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4ed6\u3067\u3082\u3063\u3068\u7a3c\u3052\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u30ba\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002USPTO\u306f\u3001\u6c17\u8efd\u306a\u30e9\u30f3\u30c1\uff06\u30e9\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u63a2\u7d22\u7684\u306a\u30b5\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u8a2d\u7f6e\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6ca1\u5165\u578b\u306e\u30e9\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30dc\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30e9\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305f\u30ab\u30ea\u30ad\u30e5\u30e9\u30e0\u3001\u53b3\u9078\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u307e\u3067\u3001\u5e45\u5e83\u3044\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u8a2d\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ed\u30f3\u793e\u306e\u4e0a\u7d1a\u526f\u793e\u9577\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dc\u30d6\u30fb\u30de\u30c3\u30b3\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30aa\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u5275\u85ac\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ed\u30f3\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u9023\u9396\u3059\u308b\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u3059\u308bIT\u6587\u5316\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002300\u4eba\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u540c\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u3001IT \u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u306f\u79d1\u5b66\u8005\u3084\u533b\u85ac\u54c1\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30b7\u30e3\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u7814\u7a76\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306b\u6ca1\u982d\u3057\u3066 IT \u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u63a2\u308a\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u30de\u30c3\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ed\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u79d1\u5b66\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001IT \u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u958b\u767a\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5165\u793e\u3057\u3066\u305f\u3060\u672c\u696d\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u5f8c\u306b\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u524d\u63d0\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5e38\u306b\u8a13\u7df4\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3076\u59ff\u52e2\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30c3\u30b3\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u3002\n\n\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u306e\u76f8\u4e92\u63d0\u4f9b\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ed\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u30d3\u30c3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084AI\u306a\u3069\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3064\u79d1\u5b66\u8005\u3092IT\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u9023\u7d61\u5f79\u3068\u3057\u3066\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u9053\u3092\u7528\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u79d1\u5b66\u8005\u304c\u9054\u6210\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u5909\u63db\u3057\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u958b\u767a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30de\u30c3\u30b3\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001IT\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30e9\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u306e\u59ff\u52e2\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u6574\u3048\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7d50\u5c40\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u6b21\u7b2c\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u30de\u30c3\u30b3\u30fc\u30ef\u30f3\uff09\n\n\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u62e1\u5927\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3001Synchrony\u306e IT \u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u5f8c\u62bc\u3057\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002AI\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u7ba1\u7406\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u6280\u8853\u7684\u30fb\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4eca\u5e74\u521d\u3081\u306b\u958b\u59cb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u300c\u6280\u8853\u8005\u898b\u7fd2\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u300d\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30e3\u30d0\u30ea\u30f3\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u4eba\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3084\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8077\u306b\u95a2\u5fc3\u306e\u3042\u308bOneTen\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306b\u6280\u8853\u8077\u3078\u306e\u9053\u3092\u958b\u304f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002OneTen\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u3092\u4ecb\u3057\u3066\u9ed2\u4eba\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3057\u305f\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u3059\u3002Synchrony\u306f\u307e\u305f\u30014\u5e74\u5236\u5927\u5b66\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u304c\u4e0d\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u8077\u52d9\u306e90\uff05\u3092\u518d\u8a8d\u5b9a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u9000\u5f79\u8ecd\u4eba\u306f\u3001Synchrony\u304c\u6280\u8853\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u6539\u9769\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u5c64\u3067\u3059\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30c8\u62e0\u70b9\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u9000\u5f79\u8ecd\u4eba\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u7814\u4fee\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u9000\u5f79\u8ecd\u4eba\u306e\u53c2\u52a0\u8005\u304c\u8ecd\u52d9\u304b\u3089IT\u306e\u6c11\u9593\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001Synchrony\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\uff06\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ba\u30676\u30ab\u6708\u9593\u306e\u30ed\u30fc\u30c6\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30922\u56de\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306f\u7b2c2\u671f\u751f\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7dcf\u5408\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u958b\u767a\u3092\u3088\u308a\u8eab\u8fd1\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001Synchrony\u306f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u6240\u56fa\u6709\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u304b\u3089\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u3068\u30cf\u30d6\u306e\u30ab\u30ea\u30ad\u30e5\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u3088\u308a\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u5b66\u7fd2\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5275\u9020\u7684\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u958b\u767a\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u8033\u3092\u50be\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u3001Synchrony\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u306e\u30d9\u30b9\u30fb\u30d2\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u306f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304b\u3089\u751f\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u58f0\u306b\u8033\u3092\u50be\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u8a66\u9a13\u7684\u306a\u5b9f\u7fd2\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cSynchrony\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u5099\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u9053\u7fa9\u7684\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\nIT\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u6027\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30f4\u30a3\u30a8\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u30ba\u306e\u30e6\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u898b\u3064\u3051\u306b\u304f\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u793e\u5185\u304b\u3089\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Google Cloud Platform\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u540c\u793e\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30da\u30b7\u30e3\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u304c\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u3053\u306e\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30e6\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e3\uff5e5\u5e74\u5f8c\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306aIT\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3068\u6574\u5408\u3055\u305b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u500b\u5225\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3084\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9053\u3092\u81ea\u3089\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3044\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u6210\u9577\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u5897\u3048\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30ab\u30ea\u30d5\u30a9\u30eb\u30cb\u30a2\u5927\u5b66\u30ea\u30d0\u30fc\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u6821\u3067\u306f\u3001IT \u4eba\u6750\u3092\u5185\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e IT \u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8077\u54e1\u3068\u9762\u8ac7\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u95a2\u5fc3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4e3b\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u5404\u4eba\u306e\u7570\u52d5\u610f\u6b32\u3092\u6e2c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u610f\u6b32\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5468\u56f2\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u526f\u7dcf\u9577\u517cCIO\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30fb\u30ac\u30f3\u30b1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d0\u30a4\u30aa\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u3084\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3084\u7814\u7a76\u6240\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308bBioMedRealty\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30d3\u30c3\u30c9\u30fb\u30b7\u30e3\u30aa\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u3084AI\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3067\u672a\u6765\u3092\u7bc9\u304fBioMedRealty\u3082\u3001\u90314\u65e5\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u52e4\u52d9\u304c\u793e\u5916\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u59a8\u3052\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u793e\u5185\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304b\u3089\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084BI\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6df1\u3044\u7406\u89e3\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30aa\u306f\u8ca1\u52d9\u3084\u7d4c\u7406\u51fa\u8eab\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u518d\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001BI\u90e8\u9580\u306fIT\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u8a00\u8449\u3067\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u8a71\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30b7\u30e3\u30aa\u3002\n\nBioMedRealty \u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u62c5\u5f53\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u30cc\u30fb\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u7d4c\u7406\u90e8\u9580\u304b\u3089 IT \u90e8\u9580\u306b\u629c\u64e2\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e00\u4eba\u3067\u3059\u3002\u516c\u8a8d\u4f1a\u8a08\u58eb\u306e\u7d4c\u6b74\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30eb\u306f\u3001BioMedRealty\u3067\u7d4c\u7406\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3001\u3084\u304c\u3066\u8ca1\u52d9\u5831\u544a\u306b\u7570\u52d5\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8cSAP ERP\u5c0e\u5165\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306bIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8ca1\u52d9\u5831\u544a\u304b\u3089SAP \u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u8a08\u753b\u3068\u7d71\u5408\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u516c\u5f0f\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78e8\u304d\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306fBI\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u307e\u3067\u4e0a\u308a\u8a70\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30eb\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306eBI\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308bIT\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5168\u529b\u3092\u6ce8\u3044\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u73fe\u72b6\u3067\u3082\u5341\u5206\u306b\u6d45\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308bIT\u306e\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u624b\u3092\u5dee\u3057\u4f38\u3079\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306eIT\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3044\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d