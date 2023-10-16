Don’t gamble with your identity verification practices

Déjà vu can suck sometimes.

Earlier this year, I wrote about the importance of organizations reviewing their password management strategies. I also emphasized that companies need to urgently review their employee access protocol, writing that companies must “make it a point to do continuous employee training to help your teams avoid being duped by phishing and malware tactics.”

But casino gaming companies MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment were caught short in this area in recent weeks by hackers using identity-based and social engineering attacks that spoofed identity to gain access to secure systems.

According to reports, MGM and Caesars were both customers of identity management company Okta. The firm had seen continuous patterns of activity that showed that bad actors tried to get passwords to privileged user accounts. Okta issued an alert to clients in late August warning about incoming threats by hackers to gain access to “manipulate the delegated authentication flow via Active Directory (AD) before calling the IT service desk at a targeted organization, requesting a reset of all MFA factors in the target account.”

Caesars noted in a filing that an “unauthorized actor” had stolen data in a social engineering attack targeting an outsourced IT support vendor, according to an InfoSecurity report. Caesars had seen some evidence of recent suspicious activity and learned on September 7 that its systems had been compromised, with the bad actors hacking into a loyalty program database with members’ Social Security and driver’s license numbers.

According to reports, the hacker groups identified as BlackCat/ALPHV and Scattered Spider are behind these attacks. Caesars and MGM were held to cash ransom demands in exchange for not releasing the data into the wild. Some reports noted that both organizations complied with the demands by paying the hackers ‘tens of millions of dollars.’