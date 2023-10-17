NetSuite adds generative AI to its entire ERP suite

NetSuite is adding generative AI and a host of new features and applications to its cloud-based ERP suite in an effort to compete better with midmarket rivals including Epicor, IFS, Infor, and Zoho in multiple domains such as HR, supply chain, banking, finance, and sales.

The new capabilities were announced on Tuesday at the company’s annual SuiteWorld conference in Las Vegas.

NetSuite, an Oracle subsidiary, is a SaaS-based ERP provider offering a suite of applications that work together, reside on a common database, and are designed to automate core enterprise business processes.

The ERP suite is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Organizations need various tools and connectors to run the system on infrastructure from other cloud providers.

Generative AI across HR, finance, supply chain, and sales

To help generate contextual and personalized content for any text area within the suite, NetSuite has added a generative AI tool, dubbed NetSuite Text Enhance, for use across HR, finance, supply chain, and sales.

This tool, which is supported by OCI’s (Oracle Coud Infrastructure’s) generative AI service, generates content for any text area based on a few starter words that describe intent.