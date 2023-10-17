Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBrandpostsSponsored by Dell Technologies and Intel®: Innovating to TransformCIOs must safeguard organizations with a validated Zero Trust solution

CIOs must safeguard organizations with a validated Zero Trust solution

BrandPost By Herb Kelsey, Industry CTO - Government, Project Fort Zero Lead, Dell Technologies
Oct 17, 20235 mins
Zero Trust

Despite significant investment in cybersecurity, organizations’ current approaches fall short, introducing rising levels of vulnerability. Validated Zero Trust is here to change that.

zero trust
Credit: iStock

Cyber vulnerabilities are among a CIO’s greatest fears. And with good reason. No industry or organization is immune to the growing frequency, sophistication and success of cyberattacks and the steep, often devastating, organizational costs they incur. Yet, after collectively investing an estimated $219B1 worldwide in cybersecurity, only four in 10 organizational leaders feel confident that security is embedded in their technology and applications according to the Dell Technologies Innovation Index.

The answer lies in adopting a Zero Trust security framework, which is a security model that assumes no user or device should be automatically trusted based solely on their physical or network location. However, there is a lack of clarity in how to implement a comprehensive Zero Trust solution. As a result, many organizations are taking a self-defined, ad hoc approach to Zero Trust, using a collection of single-purpose solutions. This approach does not scale and often introduces additional vulnerabilities.

Instead, organizations need a holistic approach with validated Zero Trust as the goal. A validated approach implements the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Zero Trust reference architecture2 and is thoroughly tested to pass its stringent requirements—before adoption. Dell Technologies Project Fort Zero3 is doing just that, removing the burden of integration for organizations while reducing4 organizations’ time to Zero Trust deployment. Why the DoD’s Zero Trust strategy? The DoD is one of the world’s leading experts in data security and today its framework serves as the gold standard and default baseline for Zero Trust. 

What is validated Zero Trust?

As depicted in Figure 1, the DoD developed an implementation roadmap5 by breaking down the seven pillars of the Zero Trust reference architecture into 45 capabilities. Each capability is further divided and organized into 152 Zero Trust activities

Target Level Zero Trust includes meeting the minimum set of 91 activities to help secure and protect the enterprise while managing risks from currently known threats. Once an enterprise reaches the Target Level, it can move to Advanced Level Zero Trust. Advancedcapabilities include the complete set of 152 activities that enable adaptive responses to cybersecurity risks and threats while offering the highest level of protection.

The 152 activities are realized by mapping to over 1000 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) security controls6 Only a system that complies with all applicable controls mapped to their respective activities can be considered a validated Zero Trust solution.

Title: “The US DoD’s Zero Trust Pillars and Capabilities” and hyperlink citation HERE.

Why is validated Zero Trust so secure?

As a concept, Zero Trust has been around for a while. Yet, since its inception, most organizations have pursued an ad hoc approach toward its implementation that targets typically only one of the seven essential Zero Trust pillars—usually the user. This partial solution may introduce more cyber risk because it makes it more convenient for hackers to attack the entire enterprise. An organization must protect the data and automate the threat response first.

In contrast, validated Zero Trust operates under the assumption that adversaries have already infiltrated the system. It emphasizes integration across all seven pillars, creating multiple policy checkpoints and automatically granting or denying requests based on user behavior patterns. 

What is Project Fort Zero?


To help accelerate organizations’ path to validated Zero Trust, Dell launched Project Fort Zero, which will deliver a fully configured end-to-end Advanced Zero Trust solution validated by the U.S. DoD. That means a government assessment team will evaluate the Project Fort Zero solution for advanced maturity accreditation (for the full 152 activities and across all pillars) and certified compliance.

With this initiative, Dell has taken on the technology integration and orchestration, a burden that typically falls to individual organizations, by assembling more than 30 partners. As a result, Project Fort Zero will lower the barriers to Zero Trust adoption, reduce adoption time and enable organizations to make validated Zero Trust a reality and advance protection against cyberattacks.

Faced with the rising tide and sophistication of cyberattacks, organizations need the power of a security solution created and validated by a global security authority. With Project Fort Zero, Dell is making that very complex task an easy-to-adopt solution for organizations.

The time to accelerate to a new security approach is now

IT infrastructure has changed, and is growing in diversity, location/sprawl and size—all of which necessitates a new approach to secure it. 

Getting started on the Zero Trust journey may be confusing, complex and challenging. But Project Fort Zero will help by teeing up a validated solution, aligning with emerging infrastructure needs and serving a variety of use cases such as on-premises data centers, remote or regional locations and in the field.

And as hackers’ levels of sophistication grow and scale, so too will the Dell validated Zero Trust solution. That way, we can help ease one of a CIO’s greatest fears by knowing their organizations are as secure and protected as possible.

Learn about Project Fort Zero

Discover how Zero Trust can help your organization

Read about the value of a validated Zero Trust solution

Learn about Intel’s innovative security capabilities to help with your security challenges

[1]https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS50498423#:~:text=NEEDHAM%2C%20Mass.%2C%20March%2016,International%20Data%20Corporation%20(IDC)

[2] https://dodcio.defense.gov/Portals/0/Documents/Library/(U)ZT_RA_v2.0(U)_Sep22.pdf

[3] https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/solutions/zero-trust/index.htm

[4] https://dodcio.defense.gov/Portals/0/Documents/Library/ZTCapabilityExecutionRoadmap.pdf

[5] https://dodcio.defense.gov/Portals/0/Documents/Library/DoD-ZTExecutionRoadmap.pdf[1] https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final

[6] https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/53/r5/upd1/final

Related content

Show me more

opinion

Don’t make the biggest mistake in application modernization projects

By Aaron Goldberg
Oct 17, 20233 mins
Emerging TechnologyEnterprise ApplicationsIT Operations
Image
brandpost

The 4 pillars of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange: Customers share their successes

By Zscaler
Oct 17, 20237 mins
Security
Image
news

NetSuite adds generative AI to its entire ERP suite

By Anirban Ghoshal
Oct 17, 20236 mins
Generative AINetSuite
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Fred Gomez, Director of Technology Services at Gemological Institute of America

Oct 11, 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Sage Therapeutics CTO Matt Lasmanis on the business transformation mindset

Oct 11, 202348 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Episode 6: Creating a collaborative culture that prioritizes data protection

Oct 10, 202326 mins
Remote Work
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Fred Gomez, Director of Technology Services at Gemological Institute of America

Oct 11, 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Sage Therapeutics CTO Matt Lasmanis on the business transformation mindset

Oct 11, 202348 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Middle East Conversations with H.E Mrs Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer, Emirates Health Services

Oct 04, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image