The 4 pillars of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange: Customers share their successes

We\u2019ve all heard this mantra: \u201cSecure digital transformation requires a true zero trust architecture.\u201d But what exactly does that mean? Zero trust has come a long way. No longer a nebulous, aspirational term equated with the concept \u201cnever trust, already verify,\u201d zero trust has evolved into a solid technology framework that enables proactive defense and digital transformation as organizations embrace the cloud and hybrid work models.\n\nAs the zero trust platform provider of choice for 40% of the Fortune 500, Zscaler has long been recognized as the leader in zero trust and, by extension, cloud security. The cloud native platform stands on four pillars supporting a comprehensive platform that secures, simplifies, and transforms businesses.\n\nLet\u2019s look at these pillars through the eyes of Zscaler customers and discover why more than 7,700 organizations rely on Zscaler to strengthen their security posture and accelerate their digital transformation.\n\nPillar 1: Cyberthreat protection\n\nAt the core of the first pillar is the assumption that traditional cybersecurity approaches are obsolete in today\u2019s cloud-first world. The attack surface now extends to home offices, cloud applications, and public clouds, and there is an ever-increasing risk of lateral threat movement within highly interconnected hub-and-spoke networks protected by castle-and-moat security models.\n\nThe Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange provides a holistic approach to securing users, workloads, IoT\/OT devices, and B2B partners. Its advanced zero trust architecture minimizes the attack surface by hiding applications behind the Zscaler security cloud. This prevents lateral threat movement with direct-to-application connectivity that keeps entities off the network and stops attacks and breaches via full inline inspection of all traffic, including encrypted traffic, at scale.\n\nNOV, a technology-driven solutions supplier serving the global energy industry, wanted to reduce costs, improve security, and make life easier for its 32,000 users and IT administrators across 62 countries. Recognizing that the old network perimeter model doesn\u2019t work in a hybrid world, CISO John McLeod began the organization\u2019s transition to a zero trust architecture.\n\nThe first step was to transition the entire NOV workforce to Microsoft 365 and implement Zscaler. Since the deployment, NOV has experienced 35 times fewer security events.\n\n\u201cWe decided to go \u2018all in\u2019 with Zscaler and zero trust,\u201d says McLeod. \u201cA large enterprise with a hybrid network requires modern technology to secure it. Zscaler\u2019s zero trust architecture for building a security service edge (SSE) ecosystem is second to none.\u201d\n\nPillar 2: Data protection\n\nIt only takes a few clicks for sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands\u2014that\u2019s why protecting data in the cloud requires a modern approach. Zscaler protects all users and devices wherever they are with fully integrated data protection across all channels, including unsanctioned applications, authorized applications, and devices.\n\nWith AI-powered discovery and classification, Zscaler continuously scans data in motion and at rest, including data residing in SaaS and private applications. Zscaler also discovers shadow IT and risky, unapproved third-party applications users have connected to, as well as any misconfigurations or compliance violations in sanctioned applications.\n\nDubai-based Careem pioneered the Middle East region\u2019s ride-hailing economy and has since expanded into providing an everyday \u201csuper app\u201d that offers transportation, delivery, payment services, and more to millions of customers. With sensitive customer data at stake and the need to comply with financial and data sovereignty rules and regulations across 14 countries, Careem chose Zscaler to address its many security challenges.\n\nThe company adopted multiple services within the Zero Trust Exchange to streamline and simplify its security infrastructure. Within the platform, Careem uses Zscaler Data Loss Prevention and cloud access security broker (CASB) to block risky cloud applications and control high-value data across TLS\/SSL. These technologies are essential for maintaining regulatory compliance when handling sensitive personal data in the cloud.\n\n\u201cZscaler simplifies our complex compliance situation by routing traffic appropriately and maintaining the audits we need to substantiate compliance,\u201d says Peeyush Patel, CIO and CISO at Careem.\n\nPillar 3: Zero Trust connectivity\n\nTraditionally, organizations backhauled traffic destined for cloud applications or the internet to on-premises data centers. Today, they\u2019ve realized this approach is inefficient and expensive. It results in loss of productivity due to latency and exposes the network, devices, and users to potential risk. Zscaler, on the other hand, provides zero trust connectivity and security that grant users anywhere in the world direct access to applications\u2014and no more backhauling to a distant data center. This provides a seamless, faster, and more secure user experience.\n\nDeneen DeFiore, Vice President and CISO at United Airlines, led a zero trust transformation at the company and, in six months, transformed the airline\u2019s technology ecosystem by deploying the Zero Trust Exchange with Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), and Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX).\n\nAs a result, the airline\u2019s 80,000 employees working across more than 350 locations now have secure application access and no longer have to deal with VPN performance and connectivity issues. Plus, United Airlines customers can also enjoy a better internet experience both in flight and in terminals.\n\n\u201cZscaler gives us peace of mind that [traffic] will be secure, regardless of the underlying network, for our employees, customers, and partners,\u201d DeFiore asserts.\n\nPillar 4: Business analytics\n\nWith the world\u2019s largest security cloud processing more than 300 billion transactions per day, Zscaler provides unparalleled business analytics. One example of this analytics capability is digital experience monitoring. Fast, secure, reliable internet connectivity is critical for today\u2019s hybrid workforces. Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) provides great visibility from endpoint to application, so internet performance issues can be quickly identified and resolved\u2014often before users even notice them\u2014using trillions of telemetry signals.\n\nThe pandemic served as a catalyst for Molson Coors to replace its traditional VPN architecture. Following a security breach in 2021 while many employees were working from home, the beverage company decided to ditch its legacy equipment and transition to the Zero Trust Exchange.\n\nIn addition to all the other benefits provided by the zero trust architecture, Molson Coors sped up service desk resolution times\u2014from up to eight hours down to an average of 15 minutes.\n\n\u201cWhen our average user has an application issue and they call the service desk, it\u2019s a connectivity issue. I look at ZDX to know where the problem is. Whatever the reason, being able to decipher it very quickly is a good experience for the user,\u201d shares Jeremy Bauer, Senior Director of Information Security at Molson Coors. He adds that, now, all 17,000 employees are using ZDX.

Access more inspiring stories of organizations that have secured, simplified, and transformed their business with Zscaler: See our customer testimonials.